Transocean Remains A Risky Leveraged Play

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has lost 80% off its peak in 2013. Therefore, many investors may jump to the conclusion that the stock currently represents a great investing opportunity. However, there is no guarantee that a strong rebound will materialize from the current level. In this article, I will analyze why the stock is still a risky leveraged play on the oil price.

First of all, the shareholders of off-shore drillers have been experiencing endless pain during the last 3 years. To be sure, the stocks of all the off-shore drillers have lost 50%-99% since the price of oil started to collapse three years ago. While some investors may be tempted to conclude that the plunge of these stocks has presented a unique opportunity, they should keep in mind that stocks do not always rebound. The shareholders of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) should have learned this lesson, as the stock has collapsed from $46 in 2013 to $0.61 now. Therefore, investors should evaluate the business prospects before initiating a highly risky position in the off-shore drilling sector.

Transocean recently beat the analysts' estimates but its results still reflected the strong challenges that the company is facing. While the company managed to curtail its expenses by about 30% in Q1 over last year, its revenues fell faster. Consequently, the earnings of the company almost disappeared, plunging to just $0.01 per share. It is also remarkable that the interest expense "ate" 70% of the operating income. Even worse, the management expects the interest expense to remain flat at about $120 M per quarter in the upcoming quarters so further decreases in revenues are likely to result in losses this year.

Moreover, the company has accumulated a huge debt load. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $7.9 B. While this amount of debt might seem manageable during the boom years, it currently poses a huge burden on the company, as there are not sufficient cash flows to service it. To be sure, the operating cash flows of the company plunged from $631 M in Q1-2016 to $184 M in Q1-2017. In addition, the company spent $118 M on capital expenses. Therefore, there are minimal free cash flows, which will not be sufficient for interest payments, particularly if the business conditions continue to deteriorate. As a side note, the fact that the company still has appreciable capital expenses under the current adverse conditions only proves the poor timing of some major investment decisions of the past.

On the bright side, the company has $3.8 B of cash and receivables and hence it can easily navigate the oil crisis for the next two years. Even better, it recently reached an agreement to sell a total of 15 jackups to Borr Drilling for $1.35 B. This sale will greatly support the finances of the company during the ongoing downturn. Nevertheless, investors should note that Transocean will receive only $400 M in cash, whereas the rest of the reported amount simply represents the transfer of liabilities for future rig commitments from Transocean to Borr Drilling.

Apart from the wrong timing of some major investments, no-one can blame the management of Transocean for the poor results. In fact, the company has been taking the right steps by reducing its operating expenses and retiring part of its debt at deep discounts. However, this is actually the worst part for the stock. More specifically, its future prospects fully rely on the future oil prices and hence the company can hardly influence its own fate.

Transocean needs the price of oil to rebound at least above $60 in order to witness significant improvement in its business. Unfortunately, while the price of oil rebounded off its bottom last year, it has recently shown signs of great weakness. Although there was great euphoria after the drastic cuts agreed in the last OPEC meeting, almost six months ago, it has turned out that the cartel has lost a great part of its power due to the boom of US shale oil producers. To be sure, the US oil output has increased from 8.5 M to 9.3 M barrels/day during the last 12 months. Therefore, the shale oil producers have offset a significant portion of the production cuts implemented by OPEC members. Even worse, the number of US rigs keeps growing, with no signs of fatigue, while the off-shore drillers have been exhausted by the ongoing downturn. All in all, the production figures indicate that the shale oil producers are much more resilient at current oil prices than the off-shore drillers. Therefore, a meaningful rebound of the oil price above $60, which is essential for off-shore drillers, seems to be out of the picture for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately for off-shore drillers, not only are they dependent on the oil price, but they are also highly leveraged on it. This leverage simply results from their excessive debt load and the uneven impact of low oil prices on their day-rates and hence on their earnings. The high leverage is evident in the behavior of the stocks of off-shore drillers. For instance, off-shore drillers rallied 20% on the day of the last OPEC meeting while most other oil stocks rallied less than 10%. In a similar fashion, off-shore drillers have plunged more than the other oil stocks due to the recent decrease of the oil price.

To sum up, there are no bottoming signs in the off-shore drilling market yet. Shale oil producers have proved much more resilient than off-shore drillers during the ongoing downturn and hence the former are likely to keep growing their output. As a result, they are likely to continue to set a cap on the price of oil and hence the pain in the off-shore drilling market is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Given the high leverage of Transocean on the oil price, I do not recommend purchasing the stock. Of course a meaningful rebound off the current depressed level may materialize at any time upon a spike of the oil price but the stock is highly risky, with no signs of bottoming conditions on the horizon yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.