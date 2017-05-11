Busted Cemetery Business With Lots Of Red Flags, Confusing Accounting, Trading At 14% Yield.

The Company

StoneMor operates 317 cemeteries and 105 funeral homes in 28 states and Puerto Rico. The company provides a complete range of funeral merchandise and services, sold both at the time of need and on a pre-need basis. The company manages more than $840mm in trust assets that ensure the delivery of merchandise and perpetual care of burial plots and vaults. In the twelve months through September 2016, the company performed over 53k burials and over 16k funeral service calls. STON went public in 2004 and has since acquired 185 cemeteries and 98 funeral homes at multiples between 4x-6x EBITDA.[i]

Summary

STON has an excess of investment red flags:

Dividend cut in half,

Recent financial restatements (with qualified letter from auditors),

One quarter behind on SEC filings (and counting), and

Both the CEO and CFO have left within the last three months.

In addition, the business economics are masked by some of the most unique and confusing accounting we have seen.

Yet, we think the stock is worth upwards of $15/unit (compared to a current price of ~$9.00; 66% upside). In addition, we think the downside is protected by liquidation value of at least $11/unit (22% upside). Finally, investors get paid a current yield of 14%.

We believe:

STON is not a Ponzi-scheme. They DO need access to capital markets to fund both growth capital and working capital (because they finance pre-need sales and have legal requirements to fund merchandise trusts). They do NOT raise equity and issue debt to fund distributions. (See appendix for detailed analysis.)

STON likely attempted to grow too quickly with two major acquisitions in 2014 and an ill-fated attempt to optimize salesforce productivity. These actions were likely inspired by a new majority owner of the GP who benefits from growth via rising distributions and increased share of distributions. All of these issues can be solved with improved execution; they are not structural.

The dividend cut, the qualified auditor opinion for 2015's 10k, the late 2016 10k filing, and the CEO's (likely forced) departure, all appear to be symptoms of the same poor execution. The CFO's resignation is bad optics, but appears to be nothing more than unfortunate timing.

STON has enough capital to cover both the new, lower distribution AND any working capital needs from new pre-need sales through the end of 2017. (We are assuming a modest ramp in salesforce numbers and productivity from the lower 2016 levels. A faster ramp could require outside funding for working capital.) We also think that STON has enough capacity on its current line of credit to fund working capital needs in 2018.

Efforts are well underway to cure the poor controls cited by Deloitte & Touche in the revised 2015 10k. And, efforts are underway to reset the salesforce. A temporary accounting workforce is in place (we are told over 100 people) at individual cemeteries to clarify the detailed numerous (1000s) of small contracts, some of which are in paper files, that led to the restatement, late 206 filings, and citation for poor controls. The new VP of Sales has been in place since October 2016 and monthly sales reports (released publicly by STON) show progress.

Several quarters of covering the dividend, getting current on 2016 10k and Q1 2017 filings, removal of qualified auditor opinion, naming new CEO and CFO, and improved salesforce productivity should act as catalysts to drive the unit price higher.

In addition, we are pleased that STON is exploring multiple angles to improve their financial profile: a. land sales (with Cushman and Wakefield) to raise additional capital and, b. the use of insurance to minimize the need to contribute cash to the merchandise trust.

Longer-term, we think the business will be able to resume distribution growth and could grow beyond our $15/unit price target.

STON - Structural Basics

First, one needs to understand the general MLP structure, GP incentives, and the specific working capital needs of STON.

The MLP structure. MLPs are unique structures that distribute almost all of their earnings / cash flow. To grow MLPs need to raise external capital. (And, they "need" to grow because they trade based on both current yield and expected growth.) Critics argue that the structure is inherently flawed because access to external capital is not always available (and often is least available when one needs it most). Supporters argue that the need for external funding is a continual check that ensures good capital allocation. Whether the MLP structure's benefits (no corporate taxes on qualifying income and a higher multiple due to the investor base's yield focus) outweigh the issue of continually having to raise external capital is open to debate. MLP GP incentives. The GP of an MLP has an incentive to grow the common unit (or LP) distributions. As these distributions grow, the GP gets a larger and larger share (incentive distribution rights or IDRs). These should align the interests of the GP and the LP. But, it does incentivize the GP to grow quickly. Maybe too quickly. This could be part of the issue with STON where the two 2014 acquisitions were just too big for STON to effectively swallow. STON's working capital needs. Not only does STON need external funding for growth capital, it needs external funding for working capital to feed ongoing organic growth. A portion of STON's revenue is derived from pre-need sales of funeral services and merchandise. STON provides financing for the vast majority of these sales (and thus grows accounts receivable). In addition, a significant component of the cash STON does take in, is placed into a legally mandated "merchandise trust." This fact is the source of claims by many short sellers that STON is a Ponzi-scheme. We think there is zero evidence to this claim and we will demonstrate that below. However, the accounting is very confusing and thus STON is very susceptible to the Ponzi-scheme claim.

Accounting and Economics

The most important numbers from an economic standpoint are the cash flow numbers. Investors get confused by the GAAP accrual accounting. We compare 2015 tables below to illustrate. The GAAP income statement (NYSE:A) contains historical pre-need sales revenue and expenses that are not cash. The GAAP cash flow statement (NYSE:B) places what are from an economic perspective financing items accounts receivable and merchandise trust contributions in the operating section of the cash flow statement.[i] This creates confusion and leads to the "Ponzi-scheme" charge. Finally, STON previously reported an adjusted EBITDA and distributed cash flow table (NYSE:C). This is a far more accurate depiction of the current year's cash economics. We like to also include accounts receivable and merchandise trust below the line to see the full picture of that years operations (see our proforma table below).

The key metrics to follow are the current sales levels (including all current pre-need sales) and expenses (operating income or adjusted EBITDA), cash charges for interest and maintenance capex, PLUS the funding needs for accounts receivable and the merchandise trusts. We detail those for 2015 below along with our expectations for 2016 - 2019.

We believe that there are three critical variables to understand / model when looking at the cash flow economics of STON:

Pre-need sales. The level of pre-need sales is the main variable determining revenue and operating earnings. We expect at-need cemetery sales, funeral home sales, and trust income to be relatively stable and grow at a slightly faster pace than GDP (given aging demographics). With the salesforce rebuild well underway, we expect 2016 to be a trough year, with modest salesforce growth in 2017 and faster improvement in 2018 and 2019. We detail a sample pre-need sale below to explain the flows. Net flows into the merchandise trust. Our model is below. Net flows into accounts receivable. Our model is below. We also model modest (about $5mm net of corporate savings after reduction in force, legal contract rationalization savings and new salesforce and audit expenses).

Pre-need Sales Economics

The following table details a representative pre-need sale as explained to us by STON.

Based on the above table, pre-need sales are clearly profitable. However, because the vast majority of pre-need sales are financed at 90% over a 3-year period and the merchandise trust must be funded immediately, new pre-need sales are cash flow negative. At the same time, a portion of the historical buildup in balance sheet values for deferred sales revenue (non-cash), deferred selling and obtaining costs (non-cash), merchandise trust (NASDAQ:CASH), and accounts receivable are all released each year. If pre-need sales are greater than the past few years' average, cash flow will likely be negative. If pre-need sales are lower than the past few years' average, cash flow will likely be positive.

Merchandise Trust

When a pre-need sale is made, cash must be deposited into a merchandise trust to fund the purchase of merchandise. Much of this cash can come out of the trust prior to death, but certain requirements must be met: e.g. a vault must be installed in the ground and a headstone/marker must be engraved and placed with a third-party storage company.

We reviewed the last four and three quarter years of detailed merchandise trust disclosure to ascertain:

The rate at which we should expect contributions to flow into the trust - depleting cash flow. We believe the contribution rate is approximately 50% of that year's pre-need sales (rounding from the 49% average in the table above). This is an imprecise number and will depend on product mix sold and the distinct legal requirements for the state in which the merchandise was sold. This matches the merchandise trust contribution in the pre-need sample STON shared with us. The rate at which we should expect distributions to flow out of the trust - increasing cash flow (and from the restricted merchandise trust account into the unrestricted cash on STON's balance sheet). We believe distributions leave the merchandise trust at about 15% of the prior year's trust balance. This assumes about 75% of the trust can come out within five years of a pre-need sale. How much cash is realistically "trapped" within the merchandise trust. Given the 15% that can come out per year and the lower rate of distribution in 2014, 2015, and the beginning of 2016, we think there is ~$30mm in "trapped cash." This is in the ballpark of the more conservative number STON has communicated. Per the company's guidance, we assume $20mm in "trapped cash" is released during 2017.

Derivation of these figures is detailed in the following model. These assumptions are then factored into our pro-forma financial model. While market gains/losses will clearly have an impact on trust asset levels and therefor distributions, they are impossible to model so we assume static values. We also assume no acquisitions.

Accounts Receivable

Like the merchandise trusts, accounts receivable have both a contribution and distribution component. Given the average age of the current AR portfolio, we assume 50% distribution and 55% contribution. Frankly, this doesn't logically match our expectations for these figures exactly (a higher than expected % seems to flow out and a lower % than expected seems to flow in), but it does get close (and is more conservative) than the past three years' trend. And, average age of the AR portfolio and the fact that a significant portion of early year pre-need sales will already have paid the majority of the first of three years worth of payments partially explains.

Timeline

On the evening of October 27, 2016, Stonemor Partners, LP (NYSE:STON) cut its dividend in half - from $0.66/unit to $0.33/unit on a quarterly basis ($2.64/unit to $1.32/unit annualized). The unit price closed trading on October 27, 2016 at $24.82. It closed at $13.74 on October 28, 2016 and reached a twelve-month low of $7.65 on April 3 & 4, 2017.

Relevant developments just prior to and since cutting the dividend:

May 2014: American Infrastructure MLP Funds (NYSEMKT:AIM) purchased a majority interest in the General Partner of Stonemor and invested $55mm in common units to fund near-term acquisitions. AIM also agreed to make available up to $50mm in additional capital to fund future growth.[i] The exact price was not disclosed and because it included acquisition of 68% of the GP it is hard to derive. The common unit low in May 2014 was $23.35 and the high was $25.24.

May and June 2014: Immediately following the capital injection from AIM, STON made two large acquisitions. On May 28, STON entered into a 60-year lease & management agreement with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for 13 cemeteries with an upfront payment of $53mm. On June 10, STON purchased 9 funeral homes, 12 cemeteries, and 2 crematories from Service Corporation International for $53.8mm. This was an unprecedented level of acquisitions over such a short period.

September 28, 2015: Named Sean McGrath CFO. Mr. McGrath had previously been CFO of a publicly traded energy MLP. He replaced Timothy Yost who left in May 2015 and had been CFO since April 2012.[ii]

Late 2015: Implemented new sales management practices with intent of limiting churn. The idea was to increase output for top salespeople, requiring fewer salespeople, and then allowing attrition of lowest tier of salesforce where turnover is inefficiently high. Productivity improved but too many salespeople left. Pre-need sales volume began to drop in mid-2016.

August 5, 2016: Released Q2 financial results and began commenting on pre-need sales deficiencies.

September 2, 2016: Announced intention to restate certain financial statements. The expectation at the time was that this would only involve a change in capital allocation between the general partner and limited partners and have no impact on total revenue, total capital, cash flow, etc.[iii]

October 17, 2016: Dina Kelly named National VP of Sales.

October 27, 2016: Temporary reduction in quarterly cash distribution.

November 9, 2016: Filed restated 2015 10k, 2016 Q1 and Q2 Qs, and released Q3 financials.

December 14, 2016: Host Investor/Analyst Day in NYC

January 3, 2016: $20mm private issuance of common units to American Infrastructure MLP Funds @ $8.57/unit.

January 23, 2017: Announces departure of Mr. McGrath as CFO.[iv] The company has told us that he will still sign the 2016 10k and is working as necessary on helping the company get to a final document.

February 27, 2017: Announces delay in filing form 10-K for 2016.

Extended deadline to file 2016 10-K to July 15, 2017. And, expanded leverage ratio in bank loan covenant to 4.25:1.00 through September 20, 2017.

March 28, 2017: Announces retirement of Larry Miller as CEO.

April 17, 2017: Names board member Leo Pound as Acting Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pound is said to have previous CEO, COO, and CFO experience in manufacturing and finance businesses, and has worked on turnarounds.

Positive Developments / Signals

AIMLP added $20mm at $8.57/unit in January 2017. Oaktree purchased 3.3% of the common units in late 2016. Bloomberg estimates at an average price of $10.33. Senior, unsecured bonds, while CCC+ continue to trade near par. Deloitte & Touche remains the auditor & the former CFO plans to sign the 2016 10k.

Liquidation Value

Using GAAP accounting, pre-need sales activity appears to destroy balance sheet value quarter after quarter. As of Q3 2016, there was only $4.26 in partner's capital per unit on the balance sheet. Tangible capital was almost zero per unit. However, this view masks the cash profit that is embedded in the merchandise trusts (there is even more accrual profit if one wants to view the deferred revenue as the source of stored value). Below, we look at the true economic value on the balance sheet. The exercise assumes that all new pre-need sales end and that the existing pre-need sales are released into cash as merchandise is delivered and services are rendered. The average life of the trust is approximately 4 to 5 years.

Valuation

We estimate that like the majority of MLPs, STON will eventually trade based on dividend yield. It will trade relative to the MLP universe and other yield instruments adjusted for perceived stability and growth of the dividend. We think that after demonstrating it can pay the current dividend, it will trade at a slight risk premium to the current Alerian MLP Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) yield of 7.5%.

Downside - Run Off Net Present Value and IRR Calculations

We believe the embedded cash value on the balance sheet (as detailed in the "run-off" balance sheet example) puts a floor on the unit's value of upwards of $11/unit. To get to this number, we discount the $14.04 in cash we believe is embedded on the balance sheet assuming a run-off of the pre-need business.

This assumes:

Land and assets are worth depreciated cost. (Very unlikely given hard to duplicate and NIMBY nature of cemetery assets. And, given potential for higher and better use of some portion.)

There is no value to the ongoing at-need business. Again, seems too conservative given demographic backdrop.

Risks

Salesforce has tapped out low hanging fruit. This is an alternative explanation to the drop in salesforce productivity. We think this is unlikely. STON tells us that current penetration rates in the target population are 20-25% within each geography they operate in. STON believes these can go higher AND there is steady and increasing growth in target population due to demographics. Deloitte resigns as auditor. SEC and/or state AG complaint. Pre-need sales grow too fast and STON is not able to raise new debt and/or equity at accretive levels to fund working capital. Lawsuits take too long and too much money to resolve. (We were told by company, STON has sufficient insurance to cover any damages if granted.) Cremation is a cited risk. While on the rise relative to burials, STON has demonstrated that while lower dollar value, this is more profitable business and thus should have only modest (if any) negative impact.

Pro Forma Financial Model

Appendix - STON is NOT a Ponzi-scheme

While the company's statement of cash flows includes accounts receivable and merchandise trust fund flows in the operating section, we think it is more accurate when looking at the economics of the business to think of these items as financing. In the table below, we separate out accounts receivable and merchandise trust fund flows as distinct "uses" of cash rather than just look at a "net" operating cash flow number. What is clear is that operating cash flow funded all of the distributions from 2012-2015. Debt and equity issuance were used to fund both working capital and growth capital.

