SVXY: When Volatility Is Very Low, Buy 'Smart Volatility'

SVXY 6-months long straddles are likely to gain value in most of the market conditions.

Implied Volatility (IV) is the estimated volatility of a security's price and its value is the result of the transactions between market operators, fueled by the supply and demand law. Generally speaking, IV increases when the market is bearish and decreases when the market is bullish. When trading with options and VIX derivatives, not all the people pay attention to the IV of the instruments they trade, but they really should, given the IV is one of the main propellers of the price.

VIX (S&P 500 Implied Volatility) fell to record lows

Market operators are well aware of how low the S&P 500 IV is. VIX, as the best American stock market IV gauge, fell to 24-year low recently. This can be defined, in my opinion, as a "extreme level of complacency".

It is generally accepted that these market conditions are suitable to buy volatility, for instance by means of being:

long S&P 500 puts or straddles (long put + long call) long the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA: UVXY long VXX or UVXY calls and any of its variants, e.g.: long out the money VXX spread calls.

These strategies work very well in theory, but we are all well aware of what the main problems are: options are wasting assets, their value declines over time thanks to the greek "theta".

On the other hand, VXX and UVXY, as VIX-related products, suffer of high time decay for many reasons. The main reason is that instead of tracking the VIX index, these products track really the VIX futures. Since there are no securities that directly track the VIX index (and as any other index, VIX is not a tangible security), there is no other choice. But with the VIX futures manipulation we carry a bunch of problems, especially if the forward curve is in contango, that inexorably makes VXX value decay over time. To make things even worse, VXX futures are in contango ca. 80% of time, normally in quiet markets. To understand better how VXX works, I recommend reading Vance Harwood as an expert on VIX-related instruments. And the same applies to UVXY... but much worse.

Another terrible fact that the Big Short fans should know before buying volatility is that quiet markets might keep the same quiet for weeks, months... in such a way that buying volatility might look not a so cheap idea (I know very well, I used to be a VXX buyer too long ago!). VXX and UVXY (and so their call options) lose value day to day if the VIX forward curve remains stubbornly in contango. This is the market entropy law.

SVXY Implied Volatility is very low too

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), a VIX-related ETF often mistakenly named "the short volatility play", is one of the most popular stocks in the world due to its extraordinary behavior. I really recommend reading this terrific article, again by Vance Harwood, before getting any approach to it.

SVXY has options as well. And the good news is that they currently seem to be very cheap. Of course, they can get even cheaper, yes, but the SVXY IV is historically low right now. This means that we can try buying cheap volatility if we acquire SVXY options right now. Images courtesy of marketchameleon.com

You might be thinking that SVXY options are also wasting assets, and truly they are! In case you buy SVXY calls and they expire out the money (OTM), you get nothing in exchange. But here is where we find the SVXY hidden gem: the stock goes up when the market volatility (VIX) keeps low, a kind of reverse mechanism that is, on the contrary, harmful for VXX. A VIX forward curve in contango is music to the SVXY ears while is bad for VXX and lethal for UVXY.

In fact, after a extremely low VIX period, say some weeks:

long S&P 500 put and straddles get crushed. OTM puts simply vanish. VXX stock lose value; UVXY stock lose value terribly. long ATM (at the money) VXX calls likely will get out the money and go to waste.

However, in these quiet markets, SVXY stock tend to rise. See what happens during VIX futures contango periods. F1-F2 are the front futures, relevant for these VIX derivatives. In the example, Nov 16, 2016 - Mar 17, 2017. Images courtesy of vixcentral and google finance.

And so gain value the SVXY calls premiums! The rise of the calls premiums is because of delta options gain: SVXY goes really up whenever VIX keeps depressed.

On the other hand, let's face very different market conditions: what happens if the market gets very nervous and some unsuspected day VIX suddenly spikes? Remember the August 24, 2015 flash crash and its consequences: SVXY almost halves in less than one week after a sudden and powerful VIX spike.

SVXY price, as of any other VIX-related ETF stock, extremely depends on the VIX movements due to the nature of their respective holdings (VIX front futures). If VIX suddenly spikes one day, the stock will, for sure, lose much value, so ITM SVXY calls will get crushed and you will get virtually nothing for them.

But the good news is that, meanwhile, SVXY puts are going to increase in a extraordinary way due to two main reasons: again, as happened to the calls, by delta, because the puts prices goes up if the SVXY stock fall; but also because the SVXY IV very likely will spike. In fact, options get more expensive when IV rises, due to the supply and demand law applied to options transactions: Many market operators would run to buy puts to protect SVXY portfolios or just to gain on speculation opportunities.

So, it seems that long SVXY straddles are likely to gain value in most of market conditions with these low SVXY IV. The straddle strategy consists of buying a call option plus a put option with the same strike price and expiration. A low IV enables buying them cheaper and the maximum potential profit is unlimited on the upside and very substantial on the downside. In my opinion, ATM straddles, long puts and calls with more or less the same strike than the stock price, are better for this strategy.

Main associated risks to watch

No free lunch, of course.

Please notice that, for any long straddle, if at expiration the stock's price is exactly ATM, both options will expire worthless and the entire premium paid to put on the position will be lost. The maximum loss is, however, limited to the two premiums paid.

We look for a sharp move in the SVXY price, in either direction, during the life of the options, so we depend strongly on time. Also, a rise of SVXY IV will benefit the position. The combination of long put and long call generally profits if the SVXY stock price moves sharply in any direction. And if the market keeps really quiet, VIX futures will be in contango and SVXY will move steadily sharp, as seen before.

Therefore, the worst that can happen when buying a SVXY straddle is:

For the stock price to keep stable. For the SVXY IV keeps declining.

However, I see difficult to happen both things at the same time. If SVXY IV declines, and it is historically low right now, generally means a extremely complacent and quiet market, so SVXY will go up... and their calls too. On the contrary, if SVXY price gets stable, we will likely see a VIX increase in the rear-view mirror, this is, a likely SVXY IV increase that will make SVXY options more expensive.

Opening a SVXY long straddle position at the money

I am going to buy SVXY ATM December 2017 puts and calls, long at the money straddles. Being a non-directional trade I prefer delta neutral. However, the option premiums, as options are wasting assets, melt with the passage of time so I choose, at least, six months to expiration to avoid strong influence of theta during the following weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.