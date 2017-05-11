Supervalu: Beaten-Down Wholesaler Is Too Cheap

Fiscal 2018 headwinds aside, I think there is a lot to look forward to here in Fiscal 2019 and 2020.

That doesn't mean the future will be the same; I'm a fan of fresh CEO Mark Gross thus far.

I generally avoid the retail food/grocer segment like the plague. As a sector, companies that operate in this space must deal with stiff competition, shifts in customer taste, steep capital costs, and a highly burdensome regulatory environment. For most operating here, margins are thin, and any economic earnings often disappear as quickly as they appeared.

It isn't a surprise to me that the industry has undergone rampant consolidation in recent years, as roll-up strategies seem to be the only way to generate some incremental improvement, although that also to me often looks like businesses are trying to squeeze the proverbial blood from the turnip.

Special situations do, however, interest me, and that's where SUPERVALU (NYSE:SVU) comes into play. Through a relatively fresh management team, the company is making some big reorganization moves, shedding some assets and acquiring new ones. So while the company's past (and equity performance) has been weak at best, the future might hold something new, particularly given just how beaten down this company has become.

Business Overview, Setting The Stage

SUPERVALU is the largest public grocery distributor to wholesalers domestically, and it also has a retail operation it runs under five brand names across the United States (Cub Foods, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Shop 'N Save, and Hornbacher's). The retail operations are supported by the company's logistic system, which is comprised of eighteen distribution facilities. Products carried include food and non-food, private label and national brands.

To a lesser extent, the company also operates a services business designed to support the small regional customers it supplies, such as retail store support, advertising, network and data hosting, and administrative back office solutions.

It is important to remember that the vast majority of SUPERVALU customers on the wholesale side are small enterprises. All the big national chains (Kroger (NYSE:KR), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), etc.) have their own distribution networks. The company is primarily supporting regional chains, all the way down to single store operations that are still, somehow, managing to remain alive in this environment. Credit quality here matters, and SUPERVALU often has $1B or more in accounts receivable on its balance sheet. Doubtful account provisions are small (<$10M), so any surprise bankruptcies among customers would hit GAAP results deeply.

CEO Sam Duncan presided over SUPERVALU for three years (February 2013 to February 2016), and he did a solid job creating shareholder value for the first two years of his tenure, but the tide began to rapidly swell against him early in 2015. The Board of Directors made (in my opinion) an excellent choice to replace Sam with Mark Gross, a master deal-maker in the grocery industry. Before starting at SUPERVALU, Mark Gross spent ten years at the helm of Surry Investment Advisors, a M&A consulting firm for the grocery industry.

Prior to that, he spent a decade at C&S, a wholesale grocer based out of the Northeast, holding a wide-range of roles from general counsel to CFO. As we get into the monumental shifts taking place at SUPERVALU, it will quickly become apparent why his experience will be incredibly important going forward.

Exit Of The Save-A-Lot Business

Back in December of last year, SUPERVALU closed the sale of its Save-A-Lot discount business to private equity firm Onex for $1,365M (after tax proceeds of $1,100M). Given fiscal 2017 results at Save-A-Lot before being shed from SUPERVALU's balance sheet (EBITDA of $180M), the company received about 7.5x EBITDA multiple on the sale, after an earnings contraction year/year. Many were surprised to see the sale, given that Save-A-Lot had been the star of SUPERVALU operations recently, and made for a good growth story to distract investors from the weakness present throughout the rest of the operations.

At the end of the day, I think this was just some plain old market timing by management. Discounting store valuations have been lofty of late, and the market is unlikely to get much stronger than it is now when it comes to store M&A. Since the consolidated company was trading at such low multiples prior to the announcement, the deal was definitely a solid move at unlocking value. I was a little surprised to see Onex make this deal, as they have very little experience managing retail operations like this, instead sticking to investments within the industrial manufacturing sector, particularly steel.

This relative inexperience might be a reason why SUPERVALU and Onex entered into a five-year professional services agreement, under which SUPERVALU will continue to provide substantial back office operations support. Overall, the separation of this discount business makes a lot of sense for SUPERVALU, and allows it to focus almost exclusively on its retail food and distribution businesses.

As a result of the deal, leverage has come down extensively. At the end of the company's 2017 fiscal year (end of February 2017), net debt was down to $1,117M, a steep drop from $2,498M in the prior quarter before the deal had closed. As a result, net debt/EBITDA is down to 2.3x, actually placing the firm as one of the least levered companies in the sector (which led to management's next step, see next section). As far as debt goes, $524M is due March 2019 (5.5% senior secured term loan), with the rest of the debt lying on the company's senior notes ($400M 6.75% due 2021, $350M 7.75% due 2022).

Ratings agencies have stood firm on credit ratings despite the leverage drop (4x prior to the transaction), with most credit agencies rating the debt well into the highly speculative junk range (Moody's at B2 for instance). This is despite ratings agency commentary that has been positive on recent management action.

A bump seems likely to be on the cards with a little more time, particularly since the bonds continue to trade above par. Given the thin margins that SUPERVALU has and will continue to operate at, any positive move here that would bring down interest costs once the company begins refinance talks over the next two years could reap massive leverage on the bottom line.

SUPERVALU had $748M in available capacity under its revolving credit line at the end of February, as well as $332M in cash on hand. Leverage was low, and the capital was available. It was time to make a move. So what does new CEO Mark Gross, with years of experience in acquisitions and in the wholesale business, do? He makes a wholesaler acquisition of course:

SUPERVALU's Acquisition Of Unified Grocers

Roughly, one month ago, SUPERVALU announced its intention to acquire Unified Grocers for $375M. The deal should be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings (excluding transition/integration costs), and will be funded via cash on hand and via tapping the available credit on its revolving credit line. Based on the limited information we have, I believe Unified Grocers was highly leveraged and in trouble ($261M in net debt, <$50M in EBITDA in my opinion), so this acquisition was opportunistic in nature, but also one that fits well.

Why the good fit? Integrating Unified Grocers builds the company's West Coast distribution network; SUPERVALU had no presence west of North Dakota. This opens a whole new market of opportunity for the company, and solidifies SUPERVALU as a national player now that it has access to booming California/Oregon assets. Another added benefit is Unified Grocer's expertise in private brands that are, for a lack of a better word, trending right now (organic, specialty ethnic, etc.).

The potential for being able to learn and improve on current internal best practice when it comes to these products, which generally have higher margins and better growth rates, could potentially do wonders for reigniting a little bit of growth on SUPERVALU's top and bottom lines nationwide.

Even if these impacts are light, SUPERVALU should see the usual benefits from a roll-up strategy that adds billions of dollars in sales: management expects at least $60M in cost saving synergies to be realized over the first three years, with roughly that much in acquisition and integration costs also to be taken over that time frame. By 2020, it would not surprise me to see SUPERVALU generating 3x EBITDA on these new assets versus their purchase price here.

Lingering Impact from Albertson's Disaster

I've hit the two good aspects going forward, but that doesn't mean SUPERVALU is all sunshine and roses. Back in 2006, SUPERVALU, along with an investment group made up of CVS, Cerberus Capital, Kimco, and others, pitched a massive $17.4B deal to acquire the entirety of Albertson's assets. This catapulted SUPERVALU to the number two spot nationally behind Kroger, but it did not come cheap: $6.3B in stock and cash, along with the assumption of another $6B in debt.

Fast forward a couple of years, and the Great Recession hit. Pricing wars and competition among national grocery store chains rose to a fevered pitch, and SUPERVALU was simply not positioned to compete. The highly levered nature of its balance sheet post deal simply meant it could not cut prices to survive and draw traffic like the Wal-Mart's of the world, and losses began to mount. By the time 2013 came around, SUPERVALU needed an outlet.

It sold Albertson's, along with regional stores Acme, Jewel-Osco, and others for $3.3B to Cerberus and other investors, returning the company essentially to what it was back in 2006. Impacts from the deal linger, including debt and what was essentially a lost decade for the company where it simply made little to no progress on the national stage when it came to competition.

Further impacting results, SUPERVALU had entered into a transition services agreement ("TSA") with Albertson's prior to separation. Since 2013, SUPERVALU has been supporting the company with various back office and reporting services, for which SUPERVALU does receive compensation. This has been winding down over the past several years, and revenue from the TSA is set to decline by $40M this year to $140M, approximately three quarters of which generally hits gross profit.

This has been fairly high margin activity for SUPERVALU in an otherwise low margin world, so this decline will have a meaningful negative impact on EBITDA, which has hit fiscal 2018 guidance. Within the next few months, investors will also learn if the TSA gets extended again for the third time (one-year extensions since the original expiry in September 2015), or if this will finally be the end of the firm's ties to Albertson's.

Financials, Valuation

Fiscal 2018 expectations are for $440-460M in adjusted EBITDA, down $33M, or 7%, at the midpoint. As mentioned, pressures from lower TSA revenue are impacting the company, as well as the fall-off of some one-time benefits that occurred in 2017 (forfeited stock comp, bad debt reversal), which more than offset a one-time pension benefit of $20M. Excluding the TSA impact, my guess on Unified Grocer contribution (close at beginning of fiscal Q3, $20M in total EBITDA contribution) and these one-time items, EBITDA would be down just marginally year/year (<2%) within the core business.

Flat results aren't wonderful, but it does mark a reversal on the painful drop between fiscal 2016 and 2017 within the remaining wholesale and retail businesses. On those numbers, SUPERVALU trades at just 5x the company's own guidance.

Historically, SUPERVALU has had extremely volatile valuations, so there isn't much to be learned from where the company has traded historically. However, large national chains like Wal-Mart and Kroger typically trade in the 7-8x EV/EBITDA range, and top tier food distribution companies like Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade well into the 11-13x range.

I'm not going to make the case for top tier valuation levels here - the company has much to prove to get there - but there isn't much in this market that trades at 5x, and the company is solidly profitable. SUPERVALU generated $179M in free cash flow last year (a year filled with above average capex), and should have no problems generating those levels this year, even with the expectations of a retracement in net income. Free cash flow yields of 15%+ are incredibly difficult to find in this market, and are definitely not common in companies that have a decent opportunity at marginal growth through 2020. Solid buy here in my opinion.

