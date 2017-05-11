Yelp: Crash Protection Kicks In

We elaborate, and show how hedging would have ameliorated the damage.

Nevertheless, unhedged shareholders, including those with stops, were down 18.5% after Yelp's bad quarter and weak guidance.

Maybe Goldman Sachs will get rewarded with investment banking business after its pre-market Yelp upgrade stanched Tuesday's 28% crash into an 18.5% one on Wednesday.

Yelp's "Inexplicable and Inexcusable" Quarter

Merriam-Webster defines "yelp" as "a sharp shrill bark or cry," making Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) name particularly apt Tuesday evening as shareholders saw it drop 28% after the close on a Q2 miss and weak guidance. The Lex column of the Financial Times pulled no punches, calling the quarter an "inexplicable and inexcusable" miss (paywalled).

In an unkind cut, Lex compared Yelp to Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN):

Alongside Groupon, which just reported its own poor results, Yelp is a former high flyer that has failed to live up to its over-hyped initial public offering. They remain valuable for their user bases and relationships (however fraught) with thousands of advertisers, particularly small, local businesses. Their weakness is an inability to grow profitability and achieve a decent scale. Yelp says its marketing expense should eventually dip to 44% of revenue but recent events make that target quixotic. Both groups are zombies, neither dead more alive, just stumbling along.

After an upgrade by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Wednesday morning, Yelp recovered some of its after-hours losses to close the day down about 18.4%. Herewith are two lessons from Yelp's drop.

Two Lessons From Yelp's Drop

1. Stop Orders Don't Protect You When A Stock Gaps Down

As with the Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) miss last week, the 5-day chart of Yelp below offers another dramatic example of a gap down after a bad quarter.

If you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your YELP shares at, say, $31, you wouldn't have gotten out at $31 on Wednesday, because the stock never traded at that price on Wednesday. You would have been down ~18.5%.

2. Hedging Still Limits Your Risk When Stocks Gap Down

Here's an example with an optimal collar hedge on YELP as of Tuesday's close.

The May 9th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of May 9th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of YELP against a greater than 15% drop by mid-November while not capping an investor's upside at less than 14% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the net cost of this hedge was $0 (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls). This was the highest-cap hedge available with zero cost over that time frame on Tuesday.

The point of this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 15%, but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The May 9th Collar Responded To YELP's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Wednesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated YELP's Slide

YELP closed at $34.70 on Tuesday, May 9th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $34,700 in YELP shares plus $2,800 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $2,800 to do that. So, his net position value on May 2nd was ($34,700 + $2,800) - $2,800 = $34,700.

YELP closed at $28.27 on Wednesday, May 10th, down about 18.5% from its closing price on May 9th. The investor's shares were worth $28,270 as of 5/10, his put options were worth $5,250, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $675, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So ($28,270 + $5,250) - $675 = $32,845. $32,845 represents a 5.3% drop from $34,700.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although YELP had dropped by about 18.5% at the time of the calculations above, and the hedge was designed to limit an investor to a loss of no more than 15%, he would actually have been down 5.3% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is another example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.