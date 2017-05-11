Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Xermelo Off To A Strong Start, Important Pipeline Catalysts Coming Up

Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported Q1 earnings yesterday and the progress the company made so far with Xermelo. It was hard to me to find fault in the company's execution as it seems to be handling the launch really well. Q1 sales were $0.7 million, which by itself is not a significant number, but the details management gave on the earnings call were really encouraging. I expect to see a solid ramp up in the following quarters, though it is still hard to make conclusions about the actual level of sales. The pipeline is also progressing and 2017 will be a really important year for sotagliflozin with catalysts coming up in the following weeks and through the end of the third quarter.

Xermelo off to a strong start

I rarely say this, but Lexicon seems to have done an excellent job at launching Xermelo. Below is a list of early launch accomplishments:

Xermelo was approved on February 28, and it was made available the same day.

The first script was written within the next 24 hours.

The sales force was on the ground within 72 hours.

The sales force reached 3,000 health care providers since launch, including nearly 270 of the top-tier prescribers.

One-third of all patient starts are from these top-tier prescribers.

19 out of 20 top high volume centers that prescribe SSA therapy have written a Xermelo script.

The company is effectively activating even low decile physicians.

To date, 100% of patients and physicians are using LexCares program, which is designed to ensure patients get the drug within 72 hours. The program also offers financial assistance and there is an expert care team to guide patients through each step of the process and to connect with a physician's office if additional forms or information are required.

On the reimbursement side, Lexicon already scored a big win - Express Scripts added Xermelo to its formulary. Other major payers have not yet added it but claims are adjudicated and paid for at CVS Caremark, OptumRx, Humana, Aetna and all the other major payers.

On the approval call, management mentioned that changing the habit of physicians will be the largest challenge as treatment has not changed for a considerable time. So far, it seems that Lexicon's reps are doing a good job changing those habits. We are still in the very early stages of the launch, but Lexicon's execution so far provides greater confidence of the company achieving the goal of generating $350 million in U.S. peak sales. And like I mentioned in my initiation article, this is a disease where most patients are already identified and receiving SSA therapy, which makes it easier to drive sales faster than with the usual drug launch. Another potentially significant driver for the strong uptake is the fact that Xermelo is intended to be used on top of standard of care, so it is not competitive to SSA therapy, it actually improves the response.

It was also positive (but not surprising given the lack of competition) to hear that gross to net discounts will be in the 10-15% range on a normalized basis (but higher in the early launch stages). This means the company will retain a large part of the list price, which is not the case with most of the recent drug launches.

And finally, while I am encouraged by the progress Lexicon made, I would like to see at least one or two quarters of sales data before making net sales estimates for 2017. Citi, for example, expects this year's sales to be around $19 million and I think the goal is achievable.

Ex-U.S. partner Ipsen expects Xermelo to be approved in the EU before the end of 2017 and to launch soon thereafter. Lexicon should start collecting royalties on net sales in 1H 2018.

Sotagliflozin - multiple data readouts coming

2017 is a very important year for sotagliflozin. The company expects multiple data readouts in the following months:

InTandem1 secondary endpoint data in May.

InTandem3 results in mid-2017 - this is the most important near-term data readout.

InTandem2 secondary endpoint data in Q3.

The InTandem1 and InTandem2 data should provide an indication of sotagliflozin's effects on body weight and blood pressure in hypertensive type 1 patients and will also include pooled results from both studies on time and range as measured by continuous glucose monitoring.

For InTandem3, the company is optimistic that it will "provide differentiating data on the effectiveness of sotagliflozin on lowering A1C to below 7% with no severe hypoglycemic effects or diabetic ketoacidosis, or DKA." We have already seen signs of efficacy in the first two trials, and that's on top of optimized insulin.

Sanofi is conducting multiple phase 3 trials in type 2 diabetes and these trials have started enrolling but there are no near-term catalysts for this program.

And while Lexicon and Sanofi continue to push sotagliflozin through phase 3 trials, the SGLT2 market continues to grow. I took a look at how Invokana, Farxiga, and Jardiance are doing and the comments on earnings calls J&J, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly made. Based on Invokana's numbers, we are seeing some pricing pressure as U.S. sales are down from $297 million in Q1 2016 to $247 million in Q1 2017 (ex-U.S. growth is still solid). The other two products are still growing quite rapidly - Farxiga sales are up 25% Y/Y in Q1 2017 to $207 million while FY 2016 sales were $835 million, up from $492 million in 2015. I don't know the exact sales numbers for Jardiance since Eli Lilly splits the gross profit (not net sales) with its partner Boehringer Ingelheim, but Lilly's share of gross profits for Q1 2017 and FY 2016 was $74 million (almost $300 million annualized) and $201.9 million respectively. It looks like Jardiance is growing the fastest and the growth is driven by Jardiance's post-marketing study which showed that Jardiance reduces the risk of cardiovascular death compared to placebo. The indication was approved in December 2016 and Jardiance should continue to outperform in 2017 since it is the first SGLT2 product to be allowed to market on the basis of averting cardiovascular health in type 2 diabetes patients.

The table below shows the growth of the market over the last three years. The market is likely to exceed $3 billion in 2017 and I think sotagliflozin has a fair chance to take solid market share in the future considering its differentiation (it is an SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor while other products are SGLT2 inhibitors) and the head start in type 1 diabetes - all three competing products are approved only for type 1, for now.

Source: J&J, AstraZeneca, and Eli Lilly earnings reports (I doubled the gross profits Eli Lilly reports for Jardiance to account for Boehringer Ingelheim's share of gross profits, but net sales are probably at least 20-30% higher)

Financial review

Lexicon ended Q1 with $259.7 million in cash and expects this will be sufficient to last at least through 2018. This year's operating expenses are expected to be in the $230-260 million range and net cash used in operations in the $210-225 million range. Contractual revenues are expected to be in the $65-75 million range and Xermelo should start contributing in the following quarters. I wouldn't exclude an equity raise at some point, but don't think it's likely in the near-term. There are also non-dilutive ways to raise capital and Lexicon is in strong financial shape at the moment.

Conclusion

Xermelo is off to a strong start and is well positioned for fast market penetration in the following quarters. Xermelo is intended to be used on top of SSA therapy in patients not adequately controlled by SSA therapy and it has no competition. Patients are already identified and receiving SSA therapy, so it is far easier to reach them than with the usual drug launches and the early data the company shared about the launch is really encouraging. However, sotagliflozin's readouts in the following months are far more important for Lexicon in the near-term.

It is also worth mentioning that Lexicon has LX2761, an SGLT1 inhibitor in a phase 1 trial with data expected in late 2017 and that it is moving LX9211 (neuropathic pain) into the clinic later this year.

I am reiterating my bullish view and $24 price target on Lexicon. The main risks include sotagliflozin failing in the InTandem3 study, and the secondary endpoint data from InTandem1 and InTandem2 studies disappointing the investing community. Additional risks include Xermelo failing to live up to expectations in the following quarters as well as other pipeline failures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.