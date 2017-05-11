Fear And Greed Explorations: Bearish And Bottomless

This article explores the latest COT report and various technicals in order to determine the prevailing sentiment and if it’s weakening or strengthening.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current trend in silver and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

" I knew something was wrong somewhere, but I couldn't spot it exactly. But if something was coming and I didn't know where from, I couldn't be on my guard against it. That being the case I'd better be out of the market." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Opening Thoughts

In last week's article, I expounded 7 reasons why the SLV (NYSEARCA:SLV) wouldn't hit 17: "The SLV will not hit 17, over the next 5 trading days, given numerous headwinds and the busted technical outlook." Furthermore, I thought that we wouldn't go lower than 15.50, but we are currently below that level. I outlined a lot of reason to be bearish and I have been bearish since the SLV broke the 16.46 level, so why did I call for a short-term bottom between 15.50-15.60? Was this a classic case of double think? I made the call for two primary reasons. First, the SLV had declined for 11 straight sessions, so I thought some short-term consolidation was due. Precious metals are notorious for their steep price inclines and declines over short periods. However, we usually see some short-term consolidation occur at about half-way to two-thirds of the of the way into a move. Second, the technicals suggested that the 15.60 to 15.50 level was a prime spot for this consolidation to occur.

The tremendous downside that has been witnessed in silver, over the past couple of weeks, stresses the importance of taking the precious metals markets one week at a time. The factors that affect the price of silver are complex and are forever in flux. I called for a pullback ahead of the first round of the French election, and sold my SLV position within 10 cents of the top tick. This is all document in the article that I wrote on the 18 th of April, which can be viewed here. I would have never sold that position if I allowed for my long-term biases to affect me. Furthermore, I've been saying that the silver trade is extremely crowed for weeks, which you know if you are a frequent reader of mine. However, I never expected such massive downside to occur when I sold my position. I thought we were just in for a short-term pullback. I was able to play silver correctly because I take the precious metals markets a week at a time. Lastly, I recently did some analysis on why the pullback in gold occurred, which is very applicable to silver. You can read that article here.

My message to new speculators-- You'll increase your ability to navigate the precious metals markets correctly if you take them a week at a time. Also, don't pretend that you are a world class economist who understands the PM markets at the level of a person who manages a bullion bank. Knowing what you don't know is key.

(A look at volatility in SLV over the past year. (Standard Deviation is on top and the ATR is on bottom))

A look at the correlation between SLV and GLD over the past year. (Red = 10-day correlation, Blue = 20-day correlation, and Green = 60-day correlation) - (Essentially, you have half a month's correlation, a one-month correlation, and a three-month correlation.)

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding five years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past five years, and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past five years. The most powerful readings, as far as predictive power, come when there are extreme readings and/or divergence.

The prior reading had commercial producers/users in the 8th percentile and speculators in the 94 th percentile. These were extreme readings which have since moderated. The current reading has commercial producers/users in the 19 th percentile and speculators in the 83rd percentile. These are not extreme readings, so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive. The readings certainly suggest that there could be more selling on the way, but I would no longer categorize the silver trade as "over-crowded".

Seasonality

(Source)

Silver is currently below its 5, 10, and 20-year average performance figures. Furthermore, May and June are traditionally silver's weakest performing months.

Ichimoku Cloud analysis

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - Tenkan-Sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou Span = grey

Overall, all the factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to move lower are currently in place. The trend is bearish with the price below the Kumo and a bearish Kumo twist has recently occurred. The Kumo is the red cloud area on the chart shown above. The price is below the Tenkan-Sen( fast-moving average) and the Kijun-Sen (slow-moving average). Also, the Tenken-sen is below the Kijun-Sen. Furthermore, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the bearish trend with it currently being below the price of 26 periods past.

Support/Resistance

Major resistance - 16.40

Minor resistance - 16.10

Moving Averages

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - moving averages: red = five days, orange = nine days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days

The bears are still in full control of the price action. The price is currently below all seven critical moving averages.

5-day moving average: 15.4

9-day moving average: 15.64

13-day moving average: 15.95

20-day moving average: 16.42

50-day moving average: 16.65

125-day moving average: 16.34

200-day moving average: 16.94

MACD & RSI Provided For Further Context

MACD: Both the signal line and the base line are below zero, and the signal line is below the base line.

RSI: 22. This signals that the SLV is very oversold.

The Bottom Line

Overall, a high probability trade does not currently exist. I'm looking for a tradable bottom, but I haven't seen it yet. I'm sure that the contrarians out there are thinking that now is the time to start buying because others are "fearful", but I don't see the point in doing so at this juncture. I would wait for some consolidation to take place before wading into the water. Good luck.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. I have a variety of article styles that range from pieces with a short-term focus to pieces that are geared towards long-term investing. My last "Opportunity in Focus" piece returned 14% in 4 market days and the piece before that returned 42% in 6 market days. Both of those articles can be found under my profile. Also, I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades and swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've just begun to utilize my Instablog, but there have already been some big winners. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.