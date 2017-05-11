Mosaic: Great Value Again After Post-Earnings Selloff

Mosaic stock is an enormous bargain right now: a short-term selloff has its stock price not dramatically higher than it was at the early 2016 bottom.

It is worthwhile to invest in grain commodities as well as in agricultural companies like Mosaic and Agrium.

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) has been on my radar for a while, as a stock with an attractive bargain valuation, in the business of selling potash and phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural industry. Potash and phosphate rock prices remain stubbornly low right now -- in fact potash and phosphate prices today are as low or lower than their 2009 post-crash prices:

(Source: These charts at InfoMine.com)

To put it plain and simple, I strongly believe these low prices represent an extraordinary buying opportunity. Signs of an impending rise in inflation rates are all around us, and in such an environment we should particularly expect increases in the prices of food, grains, fertilizers, and all agricultural assets. The price spikes of 2008 and 2011 were not isolated asset bubbles like Dutch tulips in 1636-37; they were manifestations of an underlying global trend that is ongoing and will continue -- it will resurface again.

I wrote about this big picture in my recent article about the current bargain prices of grains such as wheat (Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)), corn (Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)), and soybeans (Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)), the components of the iPath DJ-UBS Grains Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) and to a lesser extent the PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA).

Seeking Alpha user pdtor made a sharp comment on my article, suggesting the stocks of fertilizer companies such as Agrium, Inc. (NYSE:AGU) and Mosaic Co. rather than a fund holding the grain commodities themselves. This is a good point. Frankly, I think it is worthwhile to invest in *both* the grains themselves and these companies.

In many situations, the grain commodities themselves may offer a better value, when investors have already bid up the prices of the companies' stocks. On the other hand, the stocks may build up more momentum and earn you extra returns when a bull market like 2008 or 2011 arrives again.

Mosaic: Up & Down, Up & Down Since The Early 2016 Bottom

Like many natural resource stocks, Mosaic hit a steep bottom in January and February of 2016. But unlike most other such stocks, it is still even today available at a price not dramatically higher than it was then. The stock bottomed around $21/share, rallied rapidly to $30 in March 2016, bounced up and down in the spring and summer of last year, touched $30 again in August, then fell again to $22.50 in October. Then Mosaic rose along with the post-election reflation rally all the way up to $34/share in February 2017.

At the time, I felt like I had missed the chance to capture some of the most attractive bargain value in this stock. But since February, the stock price has fallen again: First because of Mosaic's dividend cut as well as a general tapering off of the reflation rally and agricultural prices, and again just last week because the company reported a small net loss in Q1 and lower Year-on-Year net sales. Now the stock price is down around $23.50 again, and seems to be holding that level the past week.

This stock price chart summarizes all of these moves last year and this year:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Of course the dividend cut is not a good thing, and it's a shame for dividend investors. But for those of us looking for attractive value with the potential for great future stock price appreciation, one poor quarterly earnings report like Mosaic's last week is a minor short-term issue that should not significantly affect our view of the long-term picture.

In my opinion, this is exactly the kind of situation that long-term investors should be looking for: Short-term investors or fund managers with their eye on only this quarter or next quarter's result sold off the stock heavily. They don't think it can help them by June 30, 2017. But for those of us with the patience to wait for June 30, 2018, or June 30, 2020, the short-term selloff allows us to buy this stock right now at a price 30% cheaper than it was in February, and 13% cheaper than it was last week. Think about it: How important is this Q1 earnings miss really going to be by next year or the year after that? Enough to slash more than a billion dollars off the value of the company? That doesn't make sense to me.

For a company with a stock price like Mosaic's, the #1 biggest real concern to the value investor should be this: Can we be confident that the company will not go bankrupt? We don't want to get caught in a situation like investors in the old Peabody Coal (NYSE:BTU) stock, who were gambling on a cheap stock price and a rebound in coal prices. In that case, coal prices rebounded, the company survived, but the shares of the old stock did not.

Of course one should never rule out the risk of bankruptcy for a company with a stock price below its book value and currently weak earnings and sales, in an industry that is still awaiting a recovery in prices. That's why you should never put all your eggs in one basket.

But with that said, I don't see a particularly significant risk of bankruptcy for Mosaic. Plenty of other analysts have weighed in on Mosaic over the course of last year and this year. Their opinions have been mixed, naturally, but none of them have seen a particularly high risk of bankruptcy:

I also like to look at analysis of a company's bonds in a situation like this, even when my interest is in the company's stock. In many cases, bond market valuations can tell us as much or more about a company's fundamental soundness and financial health than stock market valuations can. That's why I was quite pleased to see this recent article by new contributor Jessica Grewal, which performs a detailed fixed income analysis of Mosaic bonds and comes to a positive conclusion about the bonds and the company, recommending the Mosaic bond with a 7-year maturity in particular. If the bond is a good buy, that makes me even more confident that the stock is an excellent buy at the current price too.

Mosaic and Agrium: Conclusion

Finally, I will say a brief word in comparison of Mosaic and Agrium's stocks. Clearly the market is much more bullish overall on Agrium than on Mosaic. Agrium has momentum in this sector, and demonstrated its strength with its recent acquisition of Potash Corp. I am bullish on Agrium as well. It has also undergone a recent pullback in stock price, though not nearly as severe as Mosaic's.

To illustrate the difference in the two stock prices, I look at it this way: Agrium's stock price is close to where it was before the 2008-2009 crash; Mosaic's stock price is close to where it was after the 2008-2009 crash:

Agrium stock is not available at the kind of bargain value price that Mosaic stock is. On the other hand, as a company that is currently stronger, in the near-term and medium-term Agrium may continue to outperform Mosaic.

In this kind of situation, I recommend buying some shares of both stocks. This way you will be able to capture some of the excellent value that Mosaic stock offers, and some of the better momentum and investor confidence that Agrium stock enjoys. The bottom line is, future rising prices in the agricultural sector should lift both boats.

