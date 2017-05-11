Seadrill - At The End Of The Road There Is Always A Mirror

I strongly recommend to avoid investing in SDRL, and wait for facts to look for an opportunity.

The last "rumor" and the general "sentiment" about oil will influence how the stock performs .

Rumors come and go. What is the last one?

A rig battling the storming sea. Courtesy Motley fool.

Investment thesis:

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is struggling with its large debts, and is working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

On April 4, 2017, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

Since then, we have been left with little facts to munch out really, and it is in this blurry environment that we often experience all sorts of "rumors" and "assumptions" turning the road increasingly bumpy for investors and traders and creating the cherished volatility that we love so much.

In fact, this is not particularly true to Seadrill only, but to the oil market in general.

A few days ago, oil was sliding and no hope in sight. Some of you on Seeking Alpha were quick to qualify the slide as another oil crash in progress.

Merely a few days have passed and the so-called "crash" has turned into a bullish recovery suddenly, due to expectation that Saudi Arabia will not only extend the cut to 2018, but eventually increase the cut from 1.8 MBOP/d to maybe 2 MBOP/d (my own rumor).

Finally, the last bullish EIA reports on May 5, 2017 triggered a rally yesterday.

Amid increasingly stronger signals from OPEC that the production cut extension will be extended into the second half of 2017 and even beyond that, the EIA reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 5.2 million barrels for the week to May 5.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute had reported the largest draw in inventories since January, at 5.789 million barrels, failing, however, to instill much optimism in a consistently pessimistic market. The EIA's confirmation of the size of the draw should have a bigger impact on prices.

Some here may say. What has all of this anything to do with SDRL?

The question is right and the answer is: Everything.

SDRL is now a trading tool so NADL as well. The last "rumor" and the general "sentiment" about oil will influence how the stock performs until real facts will be presented in a few months.

What is the last "rumor"?

My attention has been attracted by a comment made on May 10, 2017, on a Norwegian forum called Hegnar.no. The anonymous poster called "marketdoctor" wrote yesterday in Norwegian:

GOOD NEWS

Jeg har hørt rykte om at styre har bestemt at emisjonskursen skulle være mellom 7-10 kroner, og det har de forhandlet med flere interessenter. Men nå har de et problem når kursen har havnet under minimum emisjonskurs som er 7 kr. I tillegg har obligasjonseierne fått tilbud om en konverteringskurs på kr 20.

Translated it means:

I have heard that management has decided that the issue price [SDRL] should be between 7-10 kroner, and they have negotiated with several stakeholders. But now there is a problem when the price has fallen below the minimum issue price which is 7 kr. In addition, bondholders have been offered a conversion rate of kr 20.

The Norwegian krone is valued at $0.116353, which means that 7-10 kroner represents $0.81 to $1.16. Bondholders conversion rate is $2.33.

Asked where this "indiscretion" came from? Marketdoctor said:

Jeg kan ikke svare på det du har spurt om. Skjønner du ?

Translated means:

I cannot answer your inquiry. You probably understand why?

I really do not have my crystal ball handy now, and I cannot tell you if this anonymous person was honestly indicating some sort of advanced negotiation talks or if it was pure manipulation which seems to tarnish everything that can be read in the internet world recently.

However, this is an interesting topic to discuss and here is my opinion, you are welcome to write yours below.

My understanding is that, perhaps, SDRL will issue a large amount of new shares based on a price per share of $1 for SDRL.

Assuming a SDRL share price of ~$1 (8 NOK) the agreement would eventually increase shares outstanding from 521 million to about 1,250 million shares with a ratio of roughly 30% allocated to shareholders and 70% to the bondholders. The question is what would be the last agreement to allow such outcome to happen?

On the other hand, this type of negotiation sounds more like an out-of-court agreement than a straight bankruptcy. This is another positive for shareholders, because I believe an agreement out-of-court, with the consent of the bondholders, is more favorable for shareholders at the end.

If there is anything true about this last "rumor", SDRL may eventually trade up to the $1 per share? Technically, the falling wedge pattern that we see in the chart above has come to its apex. The falling wedge pattern is considered as bullish pattern which suggest a positive breakout.

However, I strongly recommend to avoid investing in SDRL, and wait for facts to look for an opportunity. Even trading SDRL is extremely tricky and demand trading knowledge that few possess.

Now, let see what you all believe?

