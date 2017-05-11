General Motors Shareholders: Mark June 6 On Your Calendar

We already know the market likes Einhorn's proposal, so the stock should pop if it does go through.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) recently reported its Q1 earnings and the company handily beat analyst estimates. But the stock, as always, did not reflect any of the positives. In the days following earnings, the stock would fall by as much as 4%.

After trading sideways for more than three years, will the stock finally wake up? Without a catalyst, I believe that it would be difficult for the stock to appreciate. As we know, the auto sector remains out of favor. Much like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors posted poor sales growth in April (U.S. sales -5.8%). So even though the company may continue to print money, the market is still pricing in poor profits in the future that may or may not materialize. However, the sentiment could change in a month.

2017 Is The Year

Unlike Ford, GM investors have been given a gift. In the upcoming Annual General Meeting, or AGM, on June 6, GM shareholders will get to vote on David Einhorn's dual-class proposal that will in my view significantly increase the value of GM's stock. You can find the plan's details and my analysis here.

By breaking up GM's capital structure and catering to different types of investors, I am in agreement with Einhorn in that the value of the new GM shares will be worth more than the current stock price ($43-$60 is the range). I've yet to read about any good arguments that would refute Einhorn's suggestion. Management's concerns regarding credit ratings don't hold much water as business strategy and cash flows will not be impacted.

A Catalyst-Driven Trade To Minimize Downside

I believe that the stock will rise significantly if Greenlight wins the proxy contest. I am confident that this will be the case because the stock shot up 3% when the proposal was made public. Though the stock gave up the gains quickly after the management voiced their opposition, at least we know the market is in agreement with Einhorn's plan.

Given my belief that the stock will continue to trade sideways until the proposal goes through, there is no rush to long GM. In fact, I believe investors should wait until the day before the AGM to maximize the risk/reward of this trade. By buying the stock as close as possible to the AGM, an investor would get rid of most of the position's market exposure and isolate any gains arising from the potential success of Einhorn's campaign. Since there are no other major proposals on the table, I believe that the risk-reward for this short-term trade is very favorable and clearly defined. At worst, Einhorn's proposal gets rejected, and the investor takes on the risk of the market for a very short period of time.

It's unlikely for the stock to jump to, say, even $43 (low end of Einhorn's range), as the proposal still carries execution risk. However, I do believe that there could be a 10% pop upon the proposal's passage to reflect that value will eventually be created by the activist. This is just an estimate, of course, but we can look to another activist event as a guide. One of the companies that the Core Value Portfolio had invested in, MagicJack (NASDAQ:CALL), rose by 10% on March 15 after a new CEO was appointed and the company launched a strategic alternative process under the pressure of activist Kanen Wealth Management. Note that the stock popped even though a strategic alternative process was well telegraphed already (note the big run up since Kanen got involved in August).

This contrasts with GM, to which the market is not assigning a big chance of successful activism, given that the stock is currently trading below where it was at when the plan was first made public. There isn't an accurate way to forecast the potential pop as we are not talking about a takeover, but in my view this uncertainty is not a big drawback as the downside is limited as explained earlier.

Long-term, there could be additional opportunities available, depending on how the proposal is implemented, but let's cross that bridge when we come to it. In the meantime, I believe investors should plan to take advantage of this catalyst when the time comes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.