Versum Materials Post Spin-Off

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) was spun off from Air Products (NYSE: APD) back in October 2016. The company is a top supplier of gases, chemicals, equipment, and materials for the semiconductor industry. Their revenues are correlated to the demand of semiconductors and more specifically to mobile devices and other electronics.

Investment Thesis

The company does have some moat characteristics that I like to see when looking for long term investment prospects. Many of its research and manufacturing facilities are close to its customers facilities to enhance the supply chain and response times to it end customers. They currently have fourteen strategically located manufacturing facilities. This would be a capital intensive task for any new competition to build out facilities in order to compete for business that already has been established with Versum Materials. Also, many of Versum's products have gone through quality control reviews by customers in order to qualify for use within the customers products and manufacturing processes. This task alone would create huge switching costs for their customer base, along with supply chain risk.

Versum currently has 1,300 patents in their portfolio which is essential to their leading position within the industry. They have established many long term clients that work alongside them to help advance future products.

The business is a fairly capital light business with average capital spending around $25-$35 million annually, over the last three years. Research and development has been around 4% of sales.

The business is managed in two different operating segments. Materials segment which mainly consists of process materials, cleaners, and polishing slurries. And delivery systems and services that provides gas and chemical delivery systems to customers facilities. These systems help customers safely store and deliver both gases and liquids to processing tools. The bulk of the revenue and profits though, comes from the materials segment equating to 78% of the sales for 2016.

Source: SEC Filings

Versum has benefited from nice tailwinds in the increased global mobile device demand. I see this will continue as the company has been able to provide customers solutions with enhancing the semiconductor manufacturing process. Management has also focused on margins and has aggressively expanded the materials segments operating margins to 33%. This has substantially improved cash flows and net income over the last three years.

Valuation

Top line growth and improved operating efficiency has made Versum look attractive, but let's look if its sells for an attractive price.

Source: Gurufocus & Author's Work

From a EV/EBITDA valuation Versum Materials sells for a slight discount to mostly in-line against peers. There is a superior structural advantage with a 700 basis point difference in EBITDA margins to the next closest peer; which would imply a premium should be warranted. Either way though the company sells for a fair price and doesn't provide a large margin of safety.

Risks

One risk that is concerning is the high customer concentration with a consolidating industry. Three major customers accounted for 47% of the revenue in 2016. Over the past two years consolidation has been ongoing Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) bought SanDisk and now Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is purchasing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI). The loss of a major client is worrisome with these industry dynamics. Versum will have to keep innovating to stay competitive and strategic acquisitions appear relative for enhancing the products they already provide to adding minor diversification within their business.

Conclusion

Versum appears fairly valued from a peer valuation. Strong operating margins should provide adequate cash flow going forward, which CEO Guillermo Novo will have to put to use. Observations on capital deployment will be key on how Mr. Novo wants to steer the company. The company is in its infancy as being a standalone business and controlled by a first time CEO. Mr. Novo does appear to have adequate experience for the position though. I have a neutral rating on the company mostly because of the valuation and will add it to my watch list.

To read more research on stock spin-offs, micro-mid cap companies, and special situations please consider following me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive notification when I publish research next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.