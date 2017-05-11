Gear Energy Q1 Earnings Analysis

We see Gear potentially increasing capex for second half of 2017 if the commodity price environment is right, and we have Gear's 2017 exit production at 7,350 boe/d.

Guidance for 2017 remains on track despite some operational delays thanks in part to better than expected Wilson Creek results.

One of the Hoosier wells was abandoned, but the well did not access the target reserve base and insurance will cover the cost.

Gear's Q1 report was NOT as optimistic as we initially expected, however, it confirmed several things we are seeing with Gear.

Let's go through the financials first:

On a per boe basis, it might appear that opex/boe increased, and G&A per boe increased, but we are reminded that Gear reports actual sale of production rather than production as the basis for calculating per boe cost. Due to weather, Gear delayed approximately 200 boe/d of production sale into inventory, and that impacted per boe cost assumptions.

Assuming the production of 6,100 boe/d, Gear's opex/boe was C$15.76. On the G&A end, the increase came from timing of the compensation, so we will see total G&A costs decrease for the next three quarters.

Gear kept its 2017 guidance unchanged targeting 6,400 boe/d with exit at 7,200 boe/d. All the cost assumptions remain the same.

Operating Results

Gear announced that its second Hoosier well was abandoned before the well could access the target reserve. This means that the reserve base was not damaged, and would be susceptible to further drilling. Insurance will pay for the cost of the drilling, so no loss capital on this. Looks like just a delay issue rather than something material. Gear will likely drill two more Hoosier wells later this year, and the first well is already very encouraging and we think it's producing above 100 boe/d as Gear mentioned 300 boe/d behind pipe with one Wilson Creek well and one Hoosier well. This is not as negative as it looks on the surface.

Moving onto Wilson Creek, the four wells are currently producing about 1,000 boe/d or indicating 250 boe/d each, which are all above the risk type curve. Below is the old presentation slide.

Here's the new one:

Despite one of the Hoosier wells being delayed, Gear kept the guidance the same which illustrates the underlying outperformance of the existing wells. Normally, when drilling gets delayed, the production average falls, but in the case of Gear, because of its underlying wells outperforming, the delay has not resulted in a lower average.

In addition, Wildmere Multi-Laterals and Paradise Hill continue to perform well and the back half of the drilling program should meet expectations.

Credit Line

Gear also announced that lenders were likely to increase the credit facility to C$55 million, which illustrates the lender's confidence in Gear's reserve base.

Conclusion

Overall, we thought Gear could have reported a quarter of beat and raise, but Q1 was largely in line. Wilson Creek results continue to outperform, which is very positive, and Q2 will give us more data on how the 5 wells are performing over a longer period of time. Although one Hoosier well did not go as expected, there was no damages and costs are covered by insurance. The other Hoosier well however is performing better than expected and likely averaging more than 100 boe/d. We think the second half opens up the opportunity for Gear to ramp up capex by an additional C$5 million to spend on drilling additional wells, and we see Gear possibly exiting 2017 at 7,350 boe/d, which would be a nice surprise. In addition, we think Hoosier should help add additional reserves to Gear's reserve base.

It wasn't as optimistic as we expected, but these were solid results nonetheless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXE.TO, GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.