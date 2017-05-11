How Safe Is BP's Massive 7% Dividend?

Image credit

BP (NYSE:BP) has been in the proverbial hot seat going all the way back to the 2010 Gulf spill. The stock has languished - unsurprisingly - since that time but one thing that BP has rather astonishingly managed to do is keep its dividend intact. Indeed, the stock is yielding nearly 7% as I write this, making it easily one of the highest-yielding non-REITs in the market today. But as the old adage goes, high-yielding stocks usually get that way for a reason so in this article, I'll take a look at BP's ability to maintain its dividend and potentially grow it again in the future.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We'll begin by taking a look at BP's per share dividend over the past ten years to get an idea of where it's come from.

The dividend has been on a wild ride as you'd expect given the magnitude of the disaster that BP found itself managing. A dividend that was roughly three-and-a-half dollars before the spill gave way to one that was under a buck. That, however, rather quickly gave way to sizable increases and since 2010, BP has managed to get its payout back to $2.40 annually. That's quite the turnaround and although it took several years, the fact that the stock is back to yielding almost 7% is an amazing feat given the tens of billions of dollars in expenses from the spill. The increases have gotten smaller in recent years as a 7% increase in 2014 gave way to a 3% bump in 2015 and then nothing last year. But given that the stock is yielding almost 7%, is another increase needed right now?

In addition, as we'll see now, BP isn't exactly in a position where it can be ramping its dividend payment. This chart shows the cost of the dividend against its FCF for the same time period as above.

BP's FCF has been absolutely all over the place and to be honest, this is one of the messiest FCF charts I've ever seen. The reasons are understandable but that doesn't make it any less complicated. Obviously the bit we're interested in is the 2010-present period but the pre-spill years are in here for reference as well.

On the whole, we notice that BP's dividend cost has been fairly flat since 2011 when the payout was raised drastically off of the 2010 floor and - more importantly - it has struggled to produce FCF since that time. In fact, from 2010 through the end of last year, BP paid about $36B in dividends but produced -$2B in FCF. That's a ~$38B deficit that BP has created by paying its dividend but not being able to fund it through FCF. As I said, the reasons why its FCF is low are legitimate but at the same time, the cash for the dividend has to come from somewhere.

The share count is roughly flat so massive share issuances were not the solution. That has come in the form of debt as its share of the liabilities side of the balance sheet has roughly doubled since 2010. That means that in a relative sense, BP has doubled its reliance upon debt. Some of that has certainly gone to pay the dividend in this time frame and while I'm certainly against that as a long term solution, BP has possessed the ability to do so without drowning itself.

I usually show a chart that depicts a company's usage of its FCF to pay the dividend but given that BP really doesn't have any FCF, that would be rather pointless. Instead, I'd like to highlight BP's capex as it relates to the dividend going forward.

We all know that capex from the oil majors has been slashed in the past few years out of necessity and BP is no exception. That's fine but at some point - like its competitors - BP is going to need to invest in capex again. We can see its investments have come way off since 2013 and it seems to be getting on just fine, but it is something to watch to be certain as it directly impacts FCF and by extension, BP's ability to finance its dividend, among other things. It's a risk worth watching if you own the stock.

So what's the bottom line on BP's dividend? Its funding of the dividend through FCF isn't just bad, it is nonexistent. That's a tough situation to be sure but BP is making it work through funding it with debt and asset sales. While this isn't a long term solution, BP can continue to do this indefinitely. It still has strong credit and its balance sheet is in good shape, particularly considering it pays a 7% yield and given how much the spill has cost. At some point, BP will have to get its FCF back in order but for now, its dividend is safe due to the balance sheet's strength. I don't normally recommend dividends that are financed through anything but FCF but BP's yield is so good that I'm willing to look the other direction while it sorts things out. Its balance sheet is a tremendous source of strength and earnings are looking up. I think BP's 7% yield is going to be a thing of the past in the coming quarters as its fundamentals improve and investors realize it isn't a shot in the dark. Thus, if you want an enormous yield, you can do worse than BP.

