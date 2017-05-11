Penn West: Clear Buy

Penn West (NYSE:PWE) reported earnings last week and beat most street estimates. The stock is down about 10% YTD and has had a hard time since crude oil prices dipped back below $50/barrel. The name of the game with this stock hasn't changed - we need to see higher crude prices before the company can see real strength; however, with that being said, the company did turn a profit during Q1 2017, which is a positive sign that the internal developments made over the past twelve months are finally paying off. I continue to be bullish on this name and the recent earnings report supports this.

Source: Chinook Consulting

Reassuring Earnings Results

Across the board, results were much better than expected and the real surprise was a positive bottom line. However, revenue did fall QOQ by $4 million. While top line slide, we'll again go back to the fact that this company surprised the street with a positive EBITDA figure of $86 million and a positive net income figure of $27 million. This is the first time the company has reported a profit in a few years and the fact that the stock isn't rallying right now has me concerned.

Perhaps it has to due with the company having a large amount of debt due this year and that there are concerns over liquidity. There is no cash on the balance sheet, currently, and its revolver, which has a capacity of $600 million, has already been drawn on in the amount of $272 million CAD. We've talked in the past about how this company has significantly delevered over the past couple years as leverage was unsustainable in the low-priced environment, but not all problems were solved. In fact, the official tag line is that the company has "reduced long-term debt by 80% since year-end 2015 to $384 million."

They posted only $38 million CAD in operating cash flow and free cash flow of $12 million CAD. The company only has $14 million CAD in debt due over the next twelve months and in all honesty, this number was rather difficult to find. It wasn't explicitly stated on the earnings call, nor was it listed in any terminal function. Rather, I'm relying on the amount of ST debt listed on the update to the balance sheet for Q1 2017. Only $14 million CAD in debt due over the NTM means that this company has no leverage headwinds this year and can place an extra capital towards expanding production across their three core resource plays. Additionally, it gives shareholders the peace of mind to know that there's near zero credit risk this year.

I've been watching the sentiment across the street and for the most part, analysts are advising a hold. In fact, 66.7% of current ratings are advising a hold, while the remainder is split between buys and sells, seen below. The average implied return is 20.1%, which is pretty good considering the consensus average rating is a hold. The LTM return, too, supports this as it is 85.6%.

Source: Bloomberg

The focus for this company is pushed to the fourth quarter. Their three core resources plays are Cardium, Peace river, and Alberta Viking. In Cardium, they drilled 15 vertical injectors, with injection beginning this month and being completed by the end of Q2. These fifteen will be flowing during the second half of the year, with thirty more to be injected.

In Peace River, where the company has two rigs, seven wells were brought online last quarter and four more will be brought online this quarter. An additional 14 wells are expected to be brought online in 2H 2017, which exceeds the pacing of 1H 2017 and should provide a solid, positive impact to the bottom line. Finally, in Alberta Viking, two wells were brought online this past quarter, and this resource play is actually a Q3 story, as the company expects to have 11 operating wells by then. Long story short, the amount of production being brought back online is a real positive and should help the company to be profitable on the full FY 2017. If that feat occurs, then this stock will trade materially higher. Think of it this way, if earnings from Q1 2017 were annualized out, then this stock has a forward-looking P/E of just 12.7x.

Source: Investor Presentation

Crude Fundamentals Pessimistic, But For How Long?

The news out from the API and EIA over these past few days have been quite positive and that's why you're seeing a rally in crude futures today. A suprise draw in inventories, more than double the estimate, really help to take some pressure off of the markets. There was a strong differential between the EIA's report and the API's report, with the EIA's being more positive for gasoline withdrawals, but again the focus here has to be on the draw in crude inventories. The inventories fell 5.2 million barrels, which is the second largest draw of the year. This comes in the face of rising American production last week that is directly undercutting the efficacy of global production cuts by major producers from OPEC and non-OPEC nations. Perhaps this week's draw is what the market needed to get back on track to $50/barrel. Should prices continue to climb, we should see PWE see some short-term support.

Source: Bloomberg

The bottom line is that OPEC is going to have to extend is production cut and this is mostly priced into the market right now. Inventory draws need to continue to occur and we need to see at least a few month's worth of declining American production before crude oil fundamentals can really start to rebalance. Until that time, which could be several months or quarters down the line, Penn West needs to keep costs low, focus on hitting the set well guidance, and turning a profit, all the while continuing to reduce debt.

That total return figure that I quoted earlier in the article really took place at the beginning of Q2 2016 when the stock gapped up from under a dollar to nearly $1.40. Since then, it trickled up towards $2.00, but has settled back down. Disappointment might be a good word to describe the current chart, but I will say that based upon the positive earnings report, significant amount of deleveraging, and minimal debt due in the short-term, that there's an opportunity here. I'm just curious what it takes for this stock to turn. After doubling down on my position in this stock, I'm hesitant to commit more capital at this time until I see some strength in the fundamentals for crude oil. On a day like today, where crude is up well over 3%, PWE is underperforming, up just about 2%. We should be seeing a much larger increase. The risk doesn't quite seem to fit the reward, here.

Source: Bloomberg

The funny thing is the company is in good shape with where oil prices are at right now. Last quarter, average WTI prices were $51.91/barrel and the company received $47.40/barrel (USD, not CAD, here), thanks to quality hedging. Given that this is one of the smaller E&Ps in North America, it doesn't really receive pricing power, so this is a positive sign that the company is building out longevity. For Q2 2017, they're hedged at an average price per barrel of $50.70 for about 25% of current production. While I'd like the hedged amount to be a lot higher right now, the company at the end of Q1 was obviously banking on crude prices to continue to move higher, but that hasn't been the case as fundamentals have shifted towards being more negative. The hedges in place, however, should help the company continue to turn a profit, especially since netbacks in all three resource plays are above $27/barrel.

Source: SEC

Conclusion

I like to think of Penn West as a calculated risk. A few years ago, the same couldn't have been said. A staggering amount of debt left this company with very few options and, as a result, they were forced to sell off a bounty of assets in order to keep the business online. The company, today, is in full recovery mode and plans on materially growing production this year and the Q1 2017 report, where they turned a profit, is a great start. I'm bullish on this company, it's just the fundamental environment surrounding crude that is impacting results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PWE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.