Patheon's Execution Needs To Match Its Potential

Patheon shares don't look cheap even if the company can grow revenue at a long-term rate of 6% with double-digit FCF margins, but investors will likely cheer better financial results.

Patheon's market position is strong, but its operating performance needs to improve; management has made considerable progress, but significant unused capacity needs to be converted into revenue and profits.

Contract drug manufacturing is a large, growing, and attractive business. Smaller companies are making up an increasingly large percentage of new drug approvals, and many of those companies are choosing to outsource manufacturing rather than investing the capital in what could be regarded as a non-core function. Even larger companies find value in outsourcing, as providers like Patheon (NYSE:PTHN) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) can offer valuable, and difficult-to-replicate expertise, as well as efficient scale and "swing capacity."

However attractive a market may be, execution still matters and Patheon has had its challenges so far as a public company. Though the sources of the revenue shortfalls have been understandable and don't point to long-term strategic or competitive issues, you'd like to see a company make a better debut after its IPO. In any event, while Patheon is one of the largest players in the CDMO space and offers a rare breadth of services, the company also has a lot of debt, aggressive and well-run rivals, and a robust valuation.

A Broad-Based Player In A Growth Market

Broadly defined, Patheon serves a $40 billion market growing at a mid-single-digit rate. Not only is Patheon a top competitor alongside Catalent and Lonza in the finished drug manufacturing market, a $15 billion market that still offers high single-digit growth potential, Patheon is also a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredient (or API) development and manufacturing and preclinical development/manufacturing. While finished drug manufacturing is somewhere around 35% to 50% outsourced today (the numbers vary by source in part due to some including/excluding OTC and generics), that percentage is likely to continue to grow and areas like API and preclinical development and manufacturing are less than 20% penetrated by outsourcing.

Outsourcing offers a variety of potential benefits to drug companies. For small companies, which now make up about half of new drug approvals, outsourcing provides a capital-preserving alternative to wholly-owned manufacturing that keeps the focus on drug development. Even larger companies stand to benefit, though. Not all drugs are easy to manufacture and it can be more cost-effective to go with leading outsourced service providers, particularly when volume/scale may argue against self-owned facilities.

It is also true that even the largest drug companies can struggle to accurately predict real-world demand for new drugs, and outsourcers can provide value "flex" capacity. Last and not least, with drug development becoming more and more difficult, many larger drug companies are trying to go more asset-light when and where it's possible - trading off fixed costs (like manufacturing plants) for variable costs (outsourced manufacturing).

Patheon is the only major provider that operates across the board in outsourced manufacturing, though it does not manufacture all dosage forms out there. Catalent, for instance, does not manufacture chemical APIs and it is relatively limited in biologics today. Lonza is very active in APIs and biologics and moved into oral formulations (particularly solid capsules) in a big way with its acquisition of Capsugel, but it hasn't previously been involved in development and non-biologics finished drugs in a big way.

This theme repeats down the list of peers and rivals - API companies don't tend to compete in finished drugs (and vice versa) and fewer companies compete in both development-stage and commercial manufacturing.

Drug production is about two-thirds of the business, with roughly one-third in solid oral drugs (split about two-thirds in conventional and one-third in specialty like controlled release). Softgels are about 10% of the revenue mix, and this is an area where rival Catalent shines.

Sterile injectables are another important area for the company (more than 20% of sales), and it has a small specialized business in highly-regulated drugs like controlled substances. All told, Patheon supplies about 75% of the dosage forms that are seen in the market, and I could see the company acquiring its way into markets like nasal/inhaled, transdermal, and so on in the future.

Patheon also has a large biologics business, and it is the third-largest manufacturer of complex biologicals (behind Lonza and Boehringer Ingelheim). Patheon has taken an interesting approach with this business - where Lonza operates large bioreactors (20K liters), Patheon has focused on smaller (5K or smaller) bioreactors that are better-aligned with the needs of recently approved biologicals. In terms of non-biologics APIs, Patheon is the third-largest player, but with just 2% share, you can see how fragmented the market is (the leader, Lonza, has around 3% share).

Last and not least is the pharmaceutical development business. This is a different kind of business, as it doesn't enjoy the long contracts that are typical of commercial manufacturing agreements, but that's also due in part to the nature of the business (most pre-clinical/clinical drugs don't work out). Still, it generates the best margins of the three segments (30%+ in segment EBITDA terms), the company has good share (close to 10%), the business has room to grow (outsourcing rates are closer to 20%), and it serves as a channel to commercial manufacturing, as more than one-third of Patheon's commercial manufacturing work came through development stage work.

Growth And Self-Improvement Opportunities

Patheon's growth is certainly predicated in part on increasing consumption of pharmaceuticals (higher volume) and a greater push toward outsourcing, but that's not all there is to the story. More than 20% of approvals in the last couple of years were developed with Patheon, which is far above the company's high single-digit market share. Although there won't be a perfect correlation here with future commercial volumes (one approval could be worth billions in potential end-market sales and another could be worth just hundreds of millions), I believe it does point to a generally healthy revenue outlook.

There are also still opportunities to grow the business through M&A. Patheon's net debt/EBITDA ratio of over 5x suggests that balance sheet improvement ought to be a priority, but there are numerous potential takeout candidates across the spectrum of commercial and preclinical manufacturing. Patheon doesn't need to go looking to buy capacity or simple cost synergy opportunities, but it could use M&A to acquire more manufacturing capabilities (like addressing the 25% of the market it doesn't serve today).

Patheon also needs to run itself better than it has. The CEO of Patheon used to run Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and has already done a lot of good for the company in the last five years. A focus on error reduction ("right first time") and on-time delivery has helped improve operating efficiency and is also the sort of improvement that makes clients happy. Capacity utilization is still underwhelming, at around 50%, and running more volume through its existing assets would be a big help to margins.

To that end, I like that Patheon offers several types of working relationships. Drug companies can use a "condo model" where Patheon will dedicate a manufacturing suite to them within a larger complex, and Patheon will also work on a managed service basis where the client owns the site(s). Patheon offers flex capacity, which costs more on a run-rate basis but doesn't force a client to incur full cost of ownership when there is uncertainty about actual demand. Last and not least is the Patheon OneSource option, which is basically an end-to-end solution ("start with us, stay with us") from development through commercialization.

The Opportunity

There is plenty of competition out there, with over two dozen companies generating $100 million or more in revenue from pharmaceutical manufacturing activities. They're not all worth acquiring, but there are definitely opportunities out there for Patheon to add dosage know-how/capabilities in the future. Helping Patheon is the fact that it offers a wide range of services, and that can make client relationships stickier - only two of the company's top 10 customers use the company solely for finished drug production.

That companies like Catalent, Lonza, Aenova, Siegfried and so on will compete with Patheon for business is probably self-evident. What might not be as evident is the competitive threat of established pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) acquired Hospira (and its specialty injectables business), and other companies like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) also make their capacity available to other drug companies.

I think Patheon will get past these initial hiccups and generate solid long-term growth. There are definitely risk factors in play - the company's high debt load, the risk of compliance issues (there were almost a dozen Form 483 FDA observations at the company's Italian site in mid-2015), and high remaining ownership stakes from the pre-IPO owners that will likely be liquidated in subsequent secondary offerings.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth of around 6% (higher than Catalent due in part to greater leverage to biologics and increased development-stage outsourcing). Margins and cash flow are a key swing factor - this business should be able to produce double-digit FCF margins, but they haven't before and getting unused capacity absorbed profitably is an important item on the to-do list. Should Patheon get to the low double-digit FCF margins that I think are possible, it still doesn't support a compelling fair value today.

The Bottom Line

There's a "want to like" aspect at play with these shares, as analysts are apparently comfortable valuing the shares at over 20x earnings and/or with discount rates in the 6% to 7% range. If Patheon can put a few solid quarters in the bag, the shares will probably close some of the performance gap with Catalent. Today's risk/reward set-up doesn't really work for me, but your risk appetite may be different and I believe contract drug manufacturing is a good sector with a positive, if not bright, future and maybe that's enough in this market if Patheon can put together a better run of quarterly reports.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.