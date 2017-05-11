BBX Capital's Last Mile To Full Value

High likelihood of M&A in the market retains substantial upside as the industry continues to consolidate and achieve greater economies of scale.

Large margin of safety exists despite the substantial increase in the share price due to both the prior extreme undervaluation and upcoming catalysts to value realization.

In my prior article on BBX Capital / BFC Financial (now BBXT and OTCQX:BBXTB), I reviewed the substantial margin of safety provided by the company's main asset, Bluegreen Financial, one of America's largest vacation ownership interest (timeshare) companies.

Since that time the share price has risen from $2.85 to $7.30 due to the successful completion of several catalysts, including the merger of two preceding companies into the current BBX, completion of a large stock buyback and initiation of a dividend, a very hot M&A market for timeshare companies, and continued Bluegreen and industry market and profit growth. The company also continued it's buyback in Q1 2017, repurchasing another 1 million shares (~1% of total shares) in April.

Recently the company announced the dismissal of the final SEC suit against Alan Levan, the company's CEO, capping a punishing multi year ordeal and vindicating the company from a frivolous SEC lawsuit. This lawsuit was the final obstacle to the company's long awaited return to the public markets on a national exchange. As a reminder, the company had already planned to list to a national exchange as part of it's prior attempt to create the current BBX. Because of this, and the familiarity of the company's executives with national exchanges due to the several companies they have already taken public (including, many years ago, the old BBX), I expect this to occur in short order, at which time many investors, previously unable to touch BBX because of it's OTC listing, will be able to value BBX in line with its peers.

However, this final catalyst of value relies on a fair estimation of what value lies inside BBX Capital. As stated previously, the primary asset within BBX Capital is Bluegreen Financial. All of Bluegreen's competitors trade in a fairly tight valuation range of around EV/CY EBITDA of ~10.

The buyout of Diamond Resorts (NYSE:DRII) by Apollo was done at an EV/EBITDA of 10. The other publicly traded peers include Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN), ILG (NASDAQ:ILG), Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) trade at similar multiples, detailed below.

Full year EV/CY EBITDA (based on recent Q1 2017 guidance provided by the respective companies), using midpoint of EBITDA guidance:

ILG Corp Wyndham Worldwide Hilton Grand Vacations Marriott Vacations EBITDA ($m) 345 - 365 1.41 - 1.44 372 - 397 276 - 291 Market Cap ($b) 3.25 10.1 3.5 3.1 Corp Debt ($m) 510 3,500 490 (100) EV/EBITDA 10.6 9.6 10.4 10.5

Bluegreen's 2016 EBITDA was $149m ($140m after a large one time bonus/retention payment), and the year prior EBITDA was $143m.

With Q1 results just released, growth in Bluegreen revenue and EBITDA has been confirmed as being at or above last year's results and on trend with the industry. To be conservative however I will assume EBITDA will be flat year over year at $150m.

Assigning a multiple to Bluegreen is then straightforward, with the market assigning multiples of 10x EV/forward EBITDA for timeshare businesses. For purposes of both additional conservatism, slightly different business models, and a dual class share discount it would be fair to use a 9x forward EV/EBITDA multiple for Bluegreen as a base public market valuation, with an upside to 10 or higher realizable under certain circumstances (more on that later).

8.5x 9x 9.5x 10x 1.275b 1.350b 1.425b 1.500b

BBX Real Estate and it's third largest business, Renin, combined have about $200m in assets. (Besides Renin there is one additional confectionary business but combined they are negligible on both an asset and income basis). The bulk of these assets reside in BBX Real Estate.

BBX Real Estate has managed to develop their real estate profitably and capital-efficiently, mainly through contributing their land to JVs with other builders. As a result, it is fair to value this segment at it's book value.

BBX Capital also has substantial corporate level G&A, which has fluctuated in the past few years due to the substantial legal work around the merger of the two prior companies, the SEC lawsuit, and prior work done on national exchange listing. I expect this level to steady itself around $60m, half of which I assign to Bluegreen and the other half of which I assign to BBX's Real Estate and other businesses. To be conservative, and as a result of the G&A load, I simply zero out the entire Real Estate/non-Bluegreen business.

Adding back $260m in unrestricted cash and $25m in non-VOI loans receivable, and subtracting $130m in corporate debentures leaves the following calculation using a 9x EBITDA multiple for Bluegreen.

Bluegreen @ 9x EBITDA = $1,350m

Less: $30m G&A x 9 multiple = $270m

Total: $1080m

BBX Real Estate / Renin ($200m in Assets, $135m in mortgage debt and LOCs) = $0

Excess Cash and non-VOI Loans Receivable + $285m

Corporate Debentures - $130m

BBX Public Market Value = $1.235b

per share = $11.76 (105m shares o/s)

At a 10x multiple, the average of BBX's competitors, the numbers look like this,

Bluegreen @ 10x = $1,500m

Less $30m x 10x = $300m

Total = $1,200

Net Other Additions and Subtractions = +155m

BBX Public Market Value = $1.355b

per share = $12.90 (105m shares o/s)

Remember, this still assumes flat EBITDA year over year.

However, shareholders in BBX retain substantial upside leverage to perhaps one of the hottest M&A markets over the past few years. Bluegreen, while one of the largest timeshare companies in America, is subscale relative to their four largest main competitors, who can spread out their marketing and back-end costs over a greater number of resorts and also have the ability to leverage network and brand effects in driving greater tour growth and superior sales conversion ratios. Were any major timeshare operator looking to acquire another major timeshare company, Bluegreen, because of its size and synergy opportunties, has to be at the top of that list. All of the other companies have been thinking the same thing-- and acting on it (Apollo's acquisition of DRII, and ILG's acquisition of Vistana)

I will simply leave this management quote from ILG's Q1 conference call,

"we are keeping our capability for a variety of opportunities, including M&A"

and

"we've been very acquisitive since we've been spun out... we look at every deal, we're looking to review all of our options... so we look at deals"

On Marriott Vacation's Q1 2017 conference call, whose management is facing pressure from investors and analysts to lever up and conduct M&A (Marriott is the only timeshare company with a net cash position, totaling $100m, and is the smallest of the four largest timeshare companies),

"[we'd be] comfortable with taking on leverage up to 3 times EBITDA"

Marriott's EBITDA of nearly $300m, combined with net cash, would allow nearly $1b in firing powder.

Bluegreen is the perfect acquisition target. It is the right size (the largest timeshare business outside of the four aforementioned companies) and would be ripe for both substantial cost and revenue synergies from any of the larger four timeshare companies. Bluegreen spends as a % of revenue a greater portion on marketing and backend operational/corporate costs than any of its competitors because of it's smaller scale. (For the sake of brevity, one can find the numbers in all the companies' Q1s). The acquirer may also be able to extract substantial revenue synergies by increasing it's network almost overnight by 30 to 50%, depending on the acquirer, making it's timeshare network substantially more valuable to prospective owners.

We believe BBX management understands that shareholders would do better owning a piece of a more competitive, stronger pie, than one that will ultimately struggle to complete alongside larger competitors with better access to public markets and financing. A deal involving some amount of both cash and stock would enable all of the four larger timeshare companies to easily absorb Bluegreen at a premium to market multiples and easily justify it with the cost and revenue synergies they would be able to extract.

Say for example Bluegreen was acquired for a slight premium multiple of 10.5x EBITDA in cash and stock, something each of the top four timeshare companies could easily digest,

10.5 EBITDA in Cash and/or stock: $15.75b

Net Real Estate / Renin Assets: + $65m

Cash + Loans: + $285m

Corp Debt: - $130m

Total: $1.597b

per share = $15.21 (105m o/s)

With unallocated Corporate G&A $45 to $50m a year. (assuming unallocated Bluegreen G&A is partially reallocated to new functions) What would investors value this company at?

Whether BBX uplists to a national exchange and/or sells Bluegreen to a competitor, the tremendous value in BBX is unmistakably clear. While the potential appreciation from the last time we wrote on BBX may be slightly less, the risks to execution and timescale are materially superior this time around. It is very likely that by next year BBX will be publicly listed on a national exchange and it is also a strong possibility that Bluegreen will be monetized in some way by that point. Either way, investors in BBXT at today's prices stand to reap a bounty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBXT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.