Coffee Holding Co. - Potential Growth Opportunity Or More Stagnation?

Coffee Holdings Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA), is a family operated business that's been around for over 40 years. Coffee Holdings' business, as its name implies, involves the roasting, blending, selling and distribution of various coffee product lines. It operates under three business segments. The first is the wholesale green coffee line, where Coffee Holdings imports unroasted raw coffee beans and sells them in wholesale batches to both small and large roasters as well as independent coffee shop owners. The second is the private label coffee line, which consists of coffee blends made for sale under various brands and labels on behalf of other companies, such as grocery stores and super markets that want to carry their own brand of in store coffee but do not want to manufacture it themselves. The last line of business is the branded coffee line, which comprises all the proprietary brands sold under the Coffee Holdings name.

Coffee Holdings, A Brief History

Before diving into recent action, it's important to have some knowledge about what kind of company this is and its long history. Coffee Holdings was founded in the early 1970s by the Gordon family, and has remained under its control ever since. Its current CEO/CFO Andrew Gordon, and current VP/COO David Gordon, have each been with the company for 30+ years. Occupying the top positions in the firm, the family has been able to maintain control over the trajectory of its future, and key decisions.

The company IPO'd on the NASDAQ in 2005 at $5.00/share, issuing 1.4 million shares at the initial offering, and having a total of ~5.3 million shares outstanding after hitting the public markets. At the time, the company had 62 employees and Andrew Gordon was listed as the CEO.

As can be seen from the above stock price history, the company has more or less stagnated when looked at as a whole. Besides the two price spikes, one shortly after the IPO, and the other happening during 2011, we have seen the share price hover around $5 for a dozen years now.

In 2015, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR aka Keurig), which was recently one of Coffee Holdings' largest customers, was sold to JAB holdings to the tune of $14 billion. Not long after, a significant drop off in net sales occurred as GMCR trimmed its purchases from Coffee Holdings. This can be seen stated below in an excerpt from the most recent 10k.

In 2015, GMCR accounted for $63.8 million of sales, while in 2016, they accounted for only $22.6 million. This decrease in sales from large customers is expected to continue, as stated by management, and has caused the company to reconsider alternative ways to generate new sales and increase existing margins to make up for this large drop off. It should be noted that although sales have been declining steadily, margins have been increasing and Coffee Holdings has been able to post fairly stable earnings the past few quarters. This is shown by their positive earnings report for 2016, where 2016 EPS lined up closely to 2012 EPS albeit being generated on less than 50% of the revenues seen in 2012.

This brings us to the present moment. Coffee Holdings is in the midst of attempting to develop alternative revenue streams and further developing its existing private label and branded coffee lines.

Current Strategy and Recent Action

Within the last year, Coffee Holdings has been quite active. In June 2016, the company acquired Coffee Kinetics (aka Sonofresco) and their table top coffee roaster line along with their whole sale coffee bean line. In February 2017, the company acquired Comfort Foods, a relatively small coffee roaster, for $2.3 million. To go along with these product line expansions through the form of acquisitions, Coffee Holdings has also improved its points of distribution, by inking new deals to sell its branded coffee lines such as Cafe Caribe in hundreds of new stores such as Wal-Mart, K Mart, and Smart & Final. Having products in multiple new locations is never a bad thing when you are trying to increase brand awareness and sales.

Another interesting point to note is Coffee Holdings' strategy to sell more to specialty independent coffee shops and roasters. This can be seen as trying to capitalize on the increasing trend for coffee drinkers to buy and support local independent coffee shops over larger franchises and chains. Due to their ability to offer a differentiated product to these smaller buyers, Coffee Holdings is positioned to do well in this area. Depending on how this trend towards independent stores continues, it could be a strategy that plays out favorably for the company. Coffee Holdings' is also banking on another trend with its Cafe Caribe coffee line - the rapidly increasing Hispanic population in the US.

Regarding share purchase action, both the company and its insiders have been purchasing shares as of late. Between 2015-2015, management has approved and executed on $2 million worth of stock repurchases, buying ~ 390k shares in the open market and reducing the current share count to 5.86 million. Insider Andrew Gordon has also been purchasing shares as of late, so far accumulating ~ $50 000 worth of shares in April, bringing his total ownership in the company to ~260k shares (4.4% of shares outstanding). Overall, the Gordon family owns 11.5% of the company.

Flaws In the Turnaround and Buyout Narrative

With the positive points being listed above for the most part, it's important to consider some of the concerns surrounding ideas related to a buyout or rapid turnaround success. The first thing we will address is talks of whether a larger player will come in and buy Coffee Holdings. In my opinion, this is relatively unrealistic at present. When looking at the company's articles of incorporation, there are multiple anti takeover provisions in place that would deter someone looking to either become an activist investor, or buyout the company. These provisions are shown below.

If the company was preparing to make itself more marketable to potential buyers, it has the power to amend these provisions, but until that happens, it will remain a rather unfriendly proposition. On top of these provisions, we have what has been a 40+ year family run operation, that is unlikely to want relinquish control of its business. A buyout could theoretically happen despite this for the right premium, but if that was the plan, I would except more significant buying from CEO Andrew Gordon and his brother David. Instead, we have pretty insignificant purchases of $50k so far in April. Arguments have been made that due to their relatively low salaries of $300-400k/year, a purchase such as this is more meaningful, but it's important to remember that during 2011, Andrew and David sold off over 500 000 shares each to cash in on the sudden rise in share price, and have been selling ever since up until 2015. These sales netted both of them several million in profits, so despite their seemingly modest salaries, a $50k purchase does not strike me as a convincing buy signal, but rather an attention seeking purchase.

The other main concern I have is based on the simple but useful saying - no great company stays small on purpose. With a 40+ year history, and 10+ history being publicly traded and supposedly striving to maximize shareholder value, there has been very little of that seen for long term holders. IPO'ing with 62 employees, today it has just 8 more, operating the present business with 70 employees. One has to consider whether the current family management is motivated and/or capable of turning this business into a much larger operation. If the decision is in the affirmative, how long are you willing to wait to see if the growth strategy plans outlined in the recent 10k materialize?

Summary

Coffee Holdings is an interesting microcap with some affirmative action taking place that hints at a potential for a quick turnaround and growth story. It's a long standing business, in a well insulated market from a product demand standpoint. However, the long history acts both as a positive and a negative, with minimal growth being displayed over the multiple decades of operation. Total sales have been on a downward trajectory after losing a key buyer, and the company is in the midst of figuring out a new path forward. If management executes on its plans, and the recent insider buys are a hint of good things to come, there could be a nice turnaround story at play here. If not, then I would expect continued minimal growth and possible stagnation as has been seen in the prior decade.

