Picks From The Archive No. 1 - Retail

That being said RCII, a provider of short-term rentals of various household goods is now in an interesting position due to an activist that is present in the stock.

It has been challenging times for these stocks as the retail cycle now prefers e-commerce and it is hard to easily find organic growth.

The first issue of this ‘series’ is focused on four retail stocks that I covered in the past.

This will be done mainly through groups of stocks as I have covered several industries via a number of stocks in the past. Below you will find the analysis of my past retail stocks.

While the economy is arguably quite stable and the US consumer is not as squeezed as during the crisis, for many of the retail stocks it has been a tough ride in the past two years. Especially for 'brick and mortar' companies that are being pushed to compete with e-commerce giants such as Amazon. These clashes most of the time end in lower revenue streams and margins if not in near-bankruptcy situations (Sears, bebe etc). It is therefore no wonder that the SP500 Retail index (NYSEARCA:XRT) has started to diverge from the broader SP500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and managed to return only roughly 2% for the past three years as seen below.

From stocks that I will cover today, the only one that is up in that time frame is actually Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) but that does not necessarily mean that doom and gloom of retail should continue and that there are no viable opportunities.

Thus without further ado let's look at each stock and its developments since I wrote my first report.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST)

My original article from 2013 was arguing that there is short-term upside in this maternity apparel designer and retailer due to its, back then, quality fundamentals of stable market share and growing revenue stream. For a brief period, the market acknowledged this and the share price hit my price target. After few months though the troubles started to brew as sales outlook was becoming grimmer. The revenue started to slide due to the inability to grow and counter competitive forces. Margins quickly followed as seen below.

I revisited the stock in 2014 and thought that the results would rebound (although I understood the risks at hand) but unfortunately the slide continued. The company tried to reinvigorate itself through acquisitions (they aimed at Mothercare) but that failed and thus they were not able to stop the downturn. While the gross margin is now back to previous levels, as one can see the operation margin continued to be negative and most importantly the company is not able to produce much FCF either.

The management probably understood that DEST is unlikely to manage to turn the business around on its own and thus it started to look at strategic options and is now likely to merge with Orchestra Premanan a French company focused on similar products (they also focus on kids etc.). The deal stipulates that shareholders of DEST will receive 0.515 shares of Orchestra (listed in Paris under the ticker KAZI).

Usually, that would be the end of the story for DEST, but what is intriguing is that the stock is currently trading below the implied price of the merger. KAZI is now trading at around 9 euro per share which implies that DEST shareholders should receive roughly 4.635 euro worth of the stock which translates to $5.17 per share and DEST is currently trading at $3.60 per share. Thus should merger close at similar prices there could be as much as 40% arbitrage upside.

Now the fact that DEST is trading below the 'fair' value means that the market either believes that they are not going to finish the deal or that KAZI stock is going to continue its downward trend. DEST mentioned that the deal should close in Q3 so there is still some time left for the latter scenario to play out, but one should scrutinize the developments closely as there could be an arbitrage opportunity here.

Delta Apparel

As mentioned this the only stock that actually surpassed the XTR index and ended up higher in the three-year time frame. My original thesis around this lower-end apparel company was based on several assumptions of long-term growth drivers (acquisition of Salt Life among other things) that should have kept the business stable.

Unfortunately, not all of it became a reality as the core revenue stream and margins from commoditized products such as t-shirts etc. started to be pressured. This was likely down to competition and the nature of the core business.

As you can see though the company did manage to return to meaningful margins and is currently undergoing a turnaround that could see the revenue stabilize (the management guided a low growth for FY2017). They divested some of the less profitable and less efficient businesses such as Junkfood Clothing which was sold just a month ago and invested in branded businesses (Coast being one example) that should break away from the more commoditized character of DLA's core business.

These efforts look promising but whether they are going to be ultimately successful is unclear due to the competitive nature of the business. Especially because of the e-commerce push that is now dominating the market. Amazon, for example, patented a new way of improving the apparel manufacturing process which might pressure players such as DLA further into the future. Thus until DLA can showcase that they indeed stabilized the results and start to produce free cash flow (which is still negative) I would say that it could be a risky proposition to enter into a position especially given the share price action which saw the company climb to previous levels.

RCII is the third worst performing stock out of the group but arguably looks as the most interesting investment opportunity.

When I originally looked at the company that focuses on providing people living off of low income with the possibility to rent out various household goods I believed that there will be short-term challenges but that the core business is solid, has a strong moat and can continue to grow (especially in Mexico). This was partially true, but what ultimately forced the stock to plunge was the lack of execution on these fundamentals.

Namely, the Mexico operations proved to be a disappointment as the profitability never crystallized. The growth of Acceptance, in-store kiosks at various third-party locations, did indeed help out but might have cannibalized a portion of the old business and was delivered without much regard to profitability. I would also say that there could be an issue regarding the size of the market opportunity as RCII already grew all over the US and thus it might not have many new frontiers to conquer. Online is potentially lucrative, but it is not as straightforward as RCII's core business. Finally, the company took a dividend cut after it wrote down a substantial amount of assets which did not help the share price. A great summary of the past two/three years can be seen in this presentation by an activist shareholder.

This left shareholders understandably irritated and while the management did initiate a 'restructuring' which should address these issues, there are some shareholders that believe the company should take another approach and try to sell itself. Engaged Capital, an activist investor, is one of them and they started a campaign in order to ensure that the company at least explores this possibility. The activist believes that the company is valuable, but under the current management the turnaround is a risky proposition.

RCII's board and management though do not agree with Engaged and thus the company is currently in the middle of a proxy battle during which RCII already used a poison pill (capped individual stake in RCII at 15%). The activist wants to put three new directors on the board which should help the company to pursue strategic alternatives.

The AGM will be held on the 8th of June after which investors should get a better idea whether the stock should be looked at as a going concern (which might warrant a position but with a conservative outlook) or whether it is likely that the company might sell itself. In the latter case, there could be a relatively straightforward upside of at least 19% (based on M&A estimate by Engaged).

Either way both the company's management and the activists agree on the one thing and that is that the stock is currently undervalued.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

This headwear and footwear retailer is also potentially an interesting opportunity but given several current challenges it might be worth waiting.

In the beginning, I believed that online sales and organic growth as well as potential acquisitions will grow the earnings of this relatively healthy company but since then the company started to struggle to improve its operating margin and once the revenue stream also started to deteriorate the share price kept on declining.

The main reason behind the trend was that the company is likely unable to find easy growth opportunities due to the challenging retail environment flushed with competition.

That being said the company's cash flow is fairly resilient as seen below.

Thus absent any more fundamental challenges GCO will have enough firepower to try to bolster its operations in order to produce better results. The management already guided a growth for this fiscal year but given the margin situation we will see how much of this growth will flow through to the bottom-line.

Conclusion

My past retail picks have undergone a tough period in the past two/three years due to nature of the industry which includes intense and ever-evolving competition that is ready to steal market share at any moment and does not serve up new growth opportunities easily.

That being said I believe that at least RCII continues to deserve investors attention due to the fact that the underlying fundamentals might still be intact and if the activist is successful the upside could materialize relatively quickly and without major issues.

