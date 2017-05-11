The Best Play In Canadian Retail?

We are currently bullish on Loblaw (OTCPK :OTCPK:LBLCF) due to its effective strategic pivot towards heavy focus in private label brands, diversified retail operations, and continuously improving profitability. This article will discuss these three factors as well as some risks associated with this investment.

Thesis 1: Strong Control Brand Program

One of the reasons we love this stock is the company's solid control brand program that has helped meet the needs of customers in an effective and efficient manner. This strategic plan has been especially effective as it not only helped the company in improving its customer loyalty, but it has also allowed them to keep competitive prices. Currently, Loblaws has over 5,000 private label products across the apparel, health, beauty, and food categories. These products are listed under the brands President's Choice, no name, PC Black Label collection, T&T and many more. The company has also used their private brands to branch off and provide financial services to its clients that include insurance and credit card services. We think this is a move in a positive strategic direction as it provides the company with full control of its loyalty program. The PC plus program has been a driver in maintaining customer loyalty as it is one of the most robust systems in the country, For example, the PC Plus app allows customer to receive personalized point offers based on the items they buy the most and allows them to link the Passbook to enable a scan and go system. We believe that this continued emphasis on private label brands will continue to drive customer growth and loyalty, which we view as a positive.

Thesis 2: Diversified Retail Operations

Another factor that attracts us to the company is the diversified set of retailers that the company operates. Loblaw is one of the largest food retailers in Canada with a market cap of $31.12 Billion, operating a variety of drugstores, food retailers, gas bars, apparel stores, and financial products. Additionally, the company operates its 591 corporate stores, 525 franchised stores, and 1313 associate-owned shoppers drug-mart stores through a two-divisional business framework. Essentially, the company classifies its stores into conventional and discount stores which allows it to target a wide range of consumers and insulate itself from economic risk. We view this as a strong positive for the company as we have seen factors such as customer preference and price sensitivity impact retailers across the world. Having a very diversified portfolio will ensure that the company will not suffer from a decline in a particular product group.

Thesis 3: Improved Profitability

We have also witnessed significant improvements in the company's profitability over the last 3 years. Due to strategic changes and improvement of operational processes, as well a strong revenue growth, the company has been able to increase its net income to 1.6 billion in 2015, a significant increase from the $644 in 2014. This has been done through a 6.5% increase in total revenue as can be seen below.

(Source: Company Financials)



As well as an increase in operating and net profit margins.

(Source: Company Financials)



Risks

History of Product Recalls

Loblaw has previously struggled with quality assurance of its products and has required multiple product recalls in the past years. If this trend continues, we view it as potentially damaging to the stock price as product recalls hurt the brand and are very expensive to perform. In this past year, we have seen Joe Fresh recall its Baby Girls Denim Overalls in May, a recall of leafy greens due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination in January and many more. This is an area of the company that should be closely monitored before a long position is taken.

Liquidity Issues

Loblaw's has been experienced a decrease in its net working capital in the past two years. As can be seen below, there was a 9.5% decline from 2.9 billion in 2015 to 2.63 billion in 2014.

(Source: Company Financials)



This decline has occurred due to increased liabilities that have gone from 6.4 billion in 2014 to 7.2 billion in 2015. Although it is not yet a reason for concern, we recommend that these numbers should be monitored to ensure that the company have enough cash to cover its short-term operations.

Lastly, the company faces major challenges when looking to capitalize on its growth opportunities. It has recently undertaken major technology infrastructure projects that will attempt to move the business from its traditional legacy systems to a more sophisticated system that will help its operational and financial performance. Although we view this as a positive, it is important to note that these types of projects take a lot of coordination and planning and very often fail or go over budget. Many of the proposed growth opportunities from management are dependent on the successful completion of this projects, and we believe that there is a significant chance that delays could occur.

Our Takeaway

We recommend to take a long position in this stock as we believe management has proven that it is moving in the right strategic direction with the company. This has been directly translated to improved profitability, and the diversified portfolio of products the company offers provides increased stability.

