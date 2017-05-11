Canopy Growth's Future Comes Down To These 2 Factors

Shareholders of marijuana stocks need to invest with those two metrics in mind.

The long term success of Canopy will be determined by what sort of market share it can capture and what profit margins it can achieve.

Last month, I wrote an article about Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) that urged investors two be cautious based on two factors: a ridiculous price to sales valuation and increased competition for capital due to the launch of Horizon's Marijuana ETF. Since that post, shares in Canopy have fallen more than 20%, vastly underperforming the ETF:

I am not writing this article to gloat: I recognize that Canopy could easily regain this lost ground in a week or two. However, many of the readers who commented on my original article took issue with my use of the price to sales ratio in this rapidly growing industry.

I agree that marijuana will likely be legalized in Canada within 18 months. I also recognize that this industry will become one of significant size (this Deloitte report from 2016 predicts a base retail market with $4.9 to $8.7 billion in sales per year).

However, for companies such as Canopy Growth to justify their elevated current valuations, they will require two things in addition to massive (legal) demand for their products: market share and profit margins.

Market Share

Canopy is easily the largest pure play marijuana producing public company in Canada. It spent $440 million to acquire Mettrum last year and will likely remain an active buyer of competitors in the months and years to come. However, there are now 43 different authorized licensed producers of medical marijuana in Canada and this number has been growing rapidly. In addition, as of March 31st, there were 414 applications in process from parties interested in legally growing marijuana in Canada.

One key question that has not yet been answered by the government of Canada is how many producers will eventually be allowed to sell marijuana to the retail market. Also, details about the future of branding and marketing cannabis products are murky at best.

This is all very important because paying 40+ times sales for a marijuana stock only makes sense if you expect that company will be able to capture and then maintain a significant market share of this future $5-9 billion dollar a year industry. If the Canadian government enacts strict limits in terms of how many companies can grow marijuana for the retail market, Canopy might well be able to maintain a significant share of this market. However, if hundreds of retail marijuana producers emerge, capturing a large share of the market may prove challenging.

Profit Margins

The second key factor about the future of the cannabis industry is the pricing of the product itself and the resulting profit margins. An executive of a small cannabis company recently explained:

We just want to make sure the end product ends up about $10 a gram. If it's higher than that, you're going to have a niche for the black market to be selling.

The price of retail marijuana will need to be high enough that the producers can earn reasonable profits, but not so high that a black market can thrive.

In the tobacco industry, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has been able to average gross margins of approximately 65% and net margins of over 25% in recent years. Meanwhile the largest alcohol producer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), comes in closer to 60% and 20% respectively.

As I pointed out in this article, determining accurate profit margins achieved by Canadian marijuana companies is challenging based on accounting rules. However, it is something that investors operating in this sector will quickly need to become familiar with.

If the Canadian government allows cannabis products to be aggressively branded and marketed, companies such as Canopy Growth will have a clear advantage. However, it is unclear how much pricing power will exist once marijuana can be sold to retail customers. If cannabis ends up becoming a commodity, profit margins of these companies will suffer accordingly.

Conclusion

There are still many unknowns when it comes to the future of legalized marijuana. If Canopy is able to capture meaningful market share in Canada (and possibly eventually the United States) once legalization occurs at the retail level and if the supply of marijuana is controlled in such a way that producers can generate strong profit margins, this recent correction in Canopy's share price might well represent a buying opportunity.

A back of the envelope calculation shows that based on a 10% market share of a $6 billion market with a 20% net margin, Canopy is trading for approximately 11x forward earnings.

However, I still believe very few investors are actually crunching the numbers before buying shares of Canopy Growth. Nevertheless, if you are looking to perform some actual analysis on this company and trying to model its future potential profits, market share and profit margins are the most critical variables to forecast. These two factors will eventually determine whether Canopy Growth Corporation (and other marijuana stocks) are poised to climb further or have already reached their peak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.