Applied Optoelectronics: Worth The Hype?

One of the top picks this earnings season has been Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI). After reporting first quarter results, shares of the advanced fiber-optic device maker surged 19.5%. Overall, the stock price has risen over 70% since the start of 2017. Will this impressive performance continue for the rest of the year? Are there any red flags in the latest financial results? I will examine Applied Optoelectronics to determine if the hype is justified.

First Quarter Earnings

In first quarter results, Applied Optoelectronics reported total revenue increased to $96.2 million, up 91% compared with $50.4 million in the first quarter 2016. This was primarily driven by growing demand in data center products. Data center revenue grew 104% to $79.6 million and represented 82.7% of total revenue. Both CWDM and PSM products accounted for 54% and 35% of data center revenue apiece. Meanwhile, the ratio of CWDM sales to overall data center revenue nearly doubled. Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.1%, up from 28.3% year-over-year. In addition, non-GAAP net income increased to $21.8 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic share last year. In the cable television market, revenue from CATV products increased 69% year-over-year reaching $13.1 million. The telecom products delivered revenue of $3.2 million, up 3%. For the quarter, 83% of revenue was from data center products, 14% from CATV products and 3% from telecom products.

Management Analysis

CEO Dr. Thompson Lin started the conference call by stating Q1 was a record quarter in the company's 20-year history. He spoke on the team's strong execution and commitment to operational excellence. With data center revenue growth topping 100%, management described in detail the growing trend towards 100G and CWDM products over 40G and PSM products. Currently, 62% of data center revenue was derived from 40G products and 30% from 100G products. In the coming years, 100G is expected to overtake 40G within the industry. As more customers transition to 100G products, Applied Optoelectronics should see further increases in both gross margin and revenue. CFO Stefan Murry believes Applied Optoelectronics has an advantage stating "We were first in market with 100-gig products. First of volume with those products and we believe we're cost leader on those products." With CWDM sales nearly doubling from Q1 2016, management sees it contributing to a greater portion of the business. This change would have a positive effect on gross margin and revenue. As Murry explains "It is also worthwhile to note that for AOI CWDM products generally have higher gross margins than PSM due to our advanced design and manufacturing capabilities for these products."

Another theme of the earnings call was Applied Optoelectronics' future and how the company will continue to innovate. With R&D expense hitting $7.2 million, management outlined their vision for 10 kilometer products, 200G products and the evolution towards 400G. Also, the company announced a new high performance 10G electro absorption modulated laser that is designed for the next-generation fiber to the home telecom and CATV networks.

Q2 guidance was a big positive in the earnings report. Looking ahead, Applied Optoelectronics expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $112 million and non-GAAP gross margin between 41.0% and 42.5%. The expected revenue would mean 100% increase year-over-year and suggest that management believes rapid growth will continue. Later, Applied Optoelectronics spoke on the importance of keeping gross margin at the 42% level. "What gotten us here is our ability to continually, improve our manufacturing processes and improve our cost structure and therefore keep increasing gross margins even in the phase of what's already been varies this competition." said Murry. He attributed the slightly lower gross margins estimate for Q2 versus Q1 on increasing cable TV orders which carry a lower gross margin. Meanwhile, Applied Optoelectronics has also seen success in gaining new customers this quarter. The company was able to sign up three new data center customers who will represent more than 10% of annual revenue.

Conclusion

After analyzing the results, I'm impressed with Applied Optoelectronics' Q1 growth. Management has done a good job in improving gross margin and significantly increasing revenue. My two biggest concerns include the future retention of 10% customers and growing competition within the industry. The current 10% customers include Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. These 10% customers make up a significant portion of total revenue. As a result, Applied Optoelectronics must avoid losing market share as the trend moves towards 100G and CWDM environments. Still, I believe management understands the importance of gaining new customers and diversifying revenue sources over time.

My second concern involves the possibility of new competition taking market share from Applied Optoelectronics. In the future, it is entirely possible that a new competitor could emerge in China using multiple manufacturers to lower the supply chain costs. Murry addressed the concerns by stating "The vertical integrated business model, we believe is the best way to economically manufacture these data center products. And there are competitors out there that are talking about doing different business model. But economically that just doesn't make sense." In my opinion, management is prepared to handle competition by relying on in-house production and 20 years of experience. Therefore, I see Applied Optoelectronics maintaining its market share and meeting market expectations in 2017.

