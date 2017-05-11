General Electric Is Not A Trade

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) poor stock performance has put the company in the crosshairs of several bearish analysts (and Seeking Alpha contributors) over the last few weeks, as the "anybody but Immelt" camp seems to be gaining members by the minute. As a direct result, investor sentiment has further deteriorated and GE shares are trading close to a 52-week low.

As I described in "GE's 2017 Annual Outlook: A 'Bridge' Year", a better entry point was likely to present itself in 2017 and this is exactly what has happened over the first few months of the current year. This buying opportunity is only important to those who are interested in establishing a position in a company with great long-term business prospects that is also in the midst of a major transformation but, of course, those who are interested in making a quick trade are up in arms about the recent pullback.

GE Is A Long-Term Investment, Not A Trade

Before we get started, let's not forget that GE's management team previously communicated the fact that 2017 was going to be a challenging year for the company and that their main focus was going to be investing for the future. Moreover, management tried to drill home the point that 2017 was going to be the year that would allow for the company to re-position itself for 2018 and beyond.

(Source: Annual Outlook Meeting)

Management is still singing the same tune today so it is surprising that the market expected more from the company over the first three months of 2017. As long-term investors, let's take a step back and consider the following: [1] GE has met (or beat) the consensus EPS estimate in each of the last eight quarters, [2] the company beat its own full-year 2016 operating framework guidance, [3] management re-confirmed the 2017 operating framework (including the cash flow guidance), [4] the company reported strong organic revenue and orders growth for Q1 2017, and [5] the company still expects to return ~$20b to shareholders in 2017 in the form of dividends and buybacks.

The bears are now currently focused on GE's weaker-than-expected Q1 2017 operating cash flows and industrial margins, but, as described in this article, both of these concerns are short-term in nature. Furthermore, the pundits that are calling GE a sell based on the technicals showing the potential for the stock to fall to the mid-$20 range are losing sight of the real reasons why investors should be interested in GE at today's price, which is the fact that shares are attractively valued and, more importantly, the company's long-term story is still intact.

To this point, GE is trading at a discount when compared to its peer group - Honeywell (NYSE:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

As it relates to GE's long-term story, management again re-confirmed the company's 2017 operating framework.

(Source: 2017 Shareholder Meeting)

GE will report mid-single digit growth in industrial + Vertical operating earnings if the low-end of the guidance is achieved, which is after the company just reported impressive 14% YoY growth in these same earnings for full-year 2016.

(Source: Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation)

The impressive 2017 earnings growth would be achieved during what is widely viewed as a "challenging" year for the company. The last thing that I will mention is that management still expects to report $2+ in EPS by 2018 so, as I mentioned above, the company's long-term story is definitely still intact.

Investors Are Being Paid To Be Patient

There is no denying that GE has underperformed the market so far in 2017 but, in my opinion, the bad news is now baked into the stock price. Plus, GE is paying investors to be patient by forking out an above-average dividend (yes, the declining stock price helped), even after factoring in the company's lackluster dividend growth over the last two years.

GE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In addition, GE is expected to grow earnings by a greater percentage than each of its peers so the company's dividend growth prospects are not as dire as one might think.

EPS Growth Next 5 Years GE 12.28% HON 7.42% MMM 9.33% UTX 6.62% AVG (ex GE) 7.79%

(Source: finviz)

GE may not have great near-term dividend growth prospects but I would contend that the next five years is an entirely different story.

Bottom Line

It is easy to get sucked into the roof is falling noise but, in my opinion, long-term investors should consider staying the course with GE. Management definitely has a lot to prove in 2017 and 2018 but I believe that it is hard to find a more attractive place to park your money if you are looking to invest in the industrial conglomerate space. Honeywell and 3M are both great companies with good management teams but these factors are also priced into their stock prices, in my opinion. As a long-term investment, there is a lot to like about GE below $30/share.

Full Disclosure: I have a full GE position in my R.I.P. Portfolio, so I do not plan to add to this position in the near future.

