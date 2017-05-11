Hercules Capital: I Am Out

Business development company Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) said last week that it plans to transition to an external management structure which triggered a significant drop in the company's share price. I have sold 50 percent of Hercules Capital before the sell-off, and have now liquidated my position entirely. External management structure will likely cost shareholders more money, impacting shareholder returns.

I bought Hercules Capital at the end of 2015 for my high-yield income portfolio. My weighted average purchase price was $11.33 for the 950 shares I bought. In total I paid $10,764 for my long position in Hercules Capital. I locked in a dividend yield of ~11 percent at the time.

I had good reasons to purchase Hercules Capital, then still known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital. Hercules Capital had grown portfolio assets considerably, and the business development company had no problems covering its stable dividend payout. Further, positive asset sensitivity tilted the odds in favor of making an investment: Higher short term interest rates translate into higher earnings from a floating-rate investment portfolio. Simply put, the higher interest rates climb, the more money companies like Hercules Capital make from their variable-rate debt investments, potentially allowing the company to pay a higher regular cash dividend, or even a special dividend.

Why I Am Out Now

Hercules Capital has produced good returns for shareholders (including me), partly because of Hercules Capital's internal management structure and high internal rates of return.

In my last piece I penned on Hercules Capital I discussed the disadvantages that come with external management structures. Those disadvantages relate to two potential problems:

1. External management structures tend to come with higher management costs. Higher management costs translate into lower shareholder returns. This is intuitive because higher costs reduce profits available for distribution.

2. External management structures create an incentive for the external manager to prioritize growth in assets under management instead of prioritizing increasing shareholder returns.

Companies that have external managers are less regarded in the market, and investors often apply a discount to their valuations, reflecting those disadvantages.

I don't like external management structures all that much for the two reasons discussed here.

Hercules Capital's shares slumped after management said that it will ask shareholders to approve the new management structure, and it will be much harder for the business development company to explain why shares should sell for a higher premium to Net Asset Value. I think the transition to an external management structure is not in the interest of shareholders, and for that reason I am out.

Your Takeaway

The market reaction after Hercules Capital's announcement to transition to a new management structure speaks volumes: Investors don't like it, and neither do I.

Higher management costs and an incentive to grow assets are good enough reasons to re-evaluate Hercules Capital. Whether shareholder returns will indeed decrease or not remains to be seen, but the market clearly doesn't like management's actions. I am out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.