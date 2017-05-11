The VIX Is Broken, But Does It Matter?

It has been 6 months exactly since the U.S. election. Over this 6-month period, the VIX has had a mean reading of 12.13. The next closest period to today was the 2013 buying frenzy, but the average VIX reading was nonetheless significantly higher at 14.49.

Some suggest that the VIX has been hijacked and no longer works. Others say that the VIX is based upon flawed mathematics. Mark Mobius of Templeton has another explanation for the low volatility in stocks. He believes that social media is having a huge impact. It's creating confusion with a lot of false news, he said. You're getting a situation where a lot of information is discounted immediately because people are afraid that maybe the information they're getting is not true. Along with sowing doubt about the veracity of news, social media is shortening people's attention span. That's softening the impact of events like Tuesday's firing of FBI Director James Comey, he said. Ironically, social media is having a calming effect. If you have all this confusing information, and you don't know which one is true and which one is false, you say, OK, the heck with it, I won't do anything.

While history does not seem to matter today when the financial world is in a trance, we looked at the relationship historically between the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) and the S&P 500 from 1990 to May 2016. The S&P 500 gain per annum for an equity long position taken when the VIX was trading above 40 is +19.6%. Conversely, an equity long position taken when the VIX was below 12 produced an +8.9% gain per annum. If we consider the data from 1990 until QE-forever began in 2010, equity longs taken with a VIX above 40 yielded +28.2% over the subsequent year. And equity longs taken with the VIX below 12 yielded a paltry +2.3%. While the VIX is indeed broken today, the message remains valid. Equity positions taken when the risk environment is subdued logically offer lower returns relative to equity positions taken during periods of heightened risk. Despite central bank manipulation, capital asset pricing theory will still hold going forward: higher returns will accrue to investors who take greater risk. And with the massive miss-pricing of risk today…. caveat emptor!

Another important point we made recently is the narrowing of the equity rally (see The S&P 495 Or The S&P 500). As the number of stocks at 52-week highs begins to decrease, we have noticed a tendency for the VIX to trough around the same time. While the Big 5 may continue to pull U.S. equity indexes higher, be alert to falling participation in the equity rally.

And this is what we are seeing over the past couple weeks on the market-leading Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ:QQQ). The Nasdaq price has charged ahead to record highs (green line), thanks to the Big 5, while the cumulative advance-decline line (white line) for the Nasdaq is diverging. If other Nasdaq companies continue to lag and the A/D line weakens further, this can not be viewed as a positive for the Nasdaq index going forward.

