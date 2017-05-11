Procter & Gamble: Dividend Hits Keep Coming

Image credit

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a stock that I'm not quite sure why people own it. The reasons are many but chief among them is the company's complete lack of ability to grow. This impacts not only EPS, which then impacts the valuation (which I find perpetually egregious), but it also hampers PG's ability to raise the dividend down the road. PG's weak revenue growth has been around for some time now but I'm not entirely sure anyone has noticed, and that has led to a situation where its fundamentals have deteriorated rather significantly while the stock has remained quite elevated. This has important implications for the dividend - which is already showing cracks - and investors should certainly take its lack of growth into consideration.

For this exercise, I'll be using data I've lifted from company filings.

We'll begin by simply taking a look at PG's total revenue growth to give us an idea of where it's come from.

Unfortunately, where it's come from is a far cry from where it is now, and not in a good way. PG used to actually post respectable revenue growth, which allowed for things like margin expansion and meaningful earnings growth. While margin expansion is still somewhat in the picture, revenue growth has gone and left no trace of itself. Total revenue has fallen off a cliff after two very weak years in 2013 and 2014, but compared to the last two full years, 2013 and 2014 look like gangbusters gains.

So what's the problem? Unfortunately for PG, there isn't one problem, there are a few. One of them is currency fluctuation, which PG has in spades considering the hugely global nature of its business.

This is absolutely hideous and as you can see, PG's declines in total revenue roughly correspond to this chart showing losses from forex. To be clear, that does not excuse PG from these losses as they count the same as any other type of revenue change, but bulls will certainly point to this and say forex can be dismissed as non-operating. That comes up every time PG and other multinationals report but I don't buy it; forex is as important as any other source of revenue change and for PG, it has been absolutely hammered by it. And keep in mind PG isn't completely innocent here; just like any other large multinational, PG could hedge away some or all of this risk but it doesn't and this is the end result; there's simply no excuse.

As ugly as that is, what's more worrying for me - and what should worry longs - is that PG's volume has deteriorated significantly alongside currency changes, exacerbating the issue.

The story is quite similar here to total revenue growth and indeed, with currency translation as a decent 2011/2012 gave way to a not-so-decent 2013/2014 and then results that can only be characterized as weak for the past two full years. Pricing and mix jump around but have generally stayed slightly positive. I've pointed out with PG in the past that pricing is not the issue as it has been able to pass along bumps based upon its brand strength. The problem I see going forward is that, given recent earnings, PG's pricing power seems to be deteriorating in key categories. That has further negative implications for revenue growth and to be honest, the hits just keep piling up.

And without pricing growth, volume that perpetually deteriorates is going to seem even worse if pricing is there to offset some of the losses. Granted, volume losses haven't been exactly huge in the past two years but they are negative and given currency woes, there is simply no chance for PG to get back to even with pricing changes.

The bottom line on this story is that PG's dividend is already precariously perched and even if it were able to improve its lot with respect to revenue, increases in the payout henceforth are going to be very small. That impacts the valuation and indeed, the value of the dividend itself. After all, if you're looking at two dividend stocks with the same yield but one is growing its payout at 8% and the other is growing at 3%, which will you choose? PG is firmly in the latter category at this point and that's bad news all around. And with new pressure from pricing as well as increased pressure on volume, PG's revenue growth is in serious jeopardy; I have no idea how it has any shot at 2.5% revenue growth estimates for next year. PG's dividend is already in trouble even if it can turn revenue around but I just don't see it. Structural volume issues are being joined with declining pricing power and that is a tough place to be. If you want a large cap dividend stock, you have to forget about PG's impressive dividend history and look forward and see what PG really is at this point.

