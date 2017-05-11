Mispriced Preferred Apartment Communities Has 40% Upside

We are bullish on apartments, and APTS is well positioned to capture gains.

I have a rather bold buy thesis today in that I am going to show you this chart and still suggest that Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) is a bargain.

How can a stock return 137% over three years and still be cheap?

Leverage works in mysterious ways

APTS has an unusual capital structure in that the common equity is dwarfed by preferred equity, and it has high leverage on top of that.

With a market cap of only $430mm, the doubling of the stock price really did not affect the enterprise value by all that much. APTS's market cap went from around $200mm to $430mm, gaining about $230mm in value over the rise in its price. As measured against the enterprise value, this is less than 10% over three years.

Over those same three years, multifamily properties, and APTS's properties specifically, performed quite well, appreciating far more than 10%. With asset value increasing faster than enterprise value, APTS actually got cheaper despite its stock returning 137%.

When fundamentals are strong, leverage is a good thing. Through APTS, one can invest a small amount and gain significantly more exposure to multifamily properties. Asset value growth of 5% translates to an increase in value of common equity of over 30%.

Asset Value Growth

APTS is a bit different than other multifamily REITs in that it is more of a developer. Aided by the strong sector fundamentals, most of APTS's development ventures have gone well so far, resulting in some impressive returns. Its current development loan portfolio is substantial as shown below.

The in-process developments are about 80% of APTS's market cap, so it will definitely move the needle, begging the question as to which direction. Clever structuring of these deals stacks the deck in APTS's favor.

APTS provides loans to apartment developers in exchange for interest-based returns through the duration of development followed by an option to purchase the property at a predetermined price. This limits APTS's exposure when things go badly while still affording the upside of an equity holder when leasing goes well. Due to the strength of multifamily fundamentals, we anticipate most of these will go well, affording capture of the upside. Further, it seems unlikely that an apartment will go so poorly that the developer defaults on a loan.

Thus, the strength of underlying sector fundamentals provides both enhanced upside and reduced risk to APTS's developments.

In addition to growing through development, APTS does direct acquisitions, some of which have gone full cycle, demonstrating the success of the process. In 2011, Trail Creek in Hampton Virginia was acquired for $23.5mm, and it was sold in 2016 for $39mm. Similarly, Ashford Park in Atlanta was bought for $40mm in 2013 and sold for $65.5mm in 2017. Together, these properties generated an economic profit on sale of $41mm in addition to the operating profit that was collected during ownership.

Once again, I will emphasize how much each success moves the needle due to APTS's capital structure. The sales profit on just two properties is about 10% of APTS's market cap.

Viable multifamily exposure

The multifamily sector has among the best fundamentals of any REIT sector, but the problem is everyone knows it. Multifamily REITs have been bid up to a point that a large degree of success is already baked into market prices. The average P/2017 estimated FFO multiple is up to 19X.

Even the formerly cheap apartment REITs like Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) have mid-range multiples now due to healthy stock performance. This makes owning exposure to the underlying fundamentals rather tricky as paying for the anticipated success reduces upside and increases risk in the event things go badly.

APTS is the exception to this rule. It could still return 40% this cycle as each success is amplified by its cheap market price. At only 10X 2017 estimated FFO, roughly zero growth is priced in, so any growth in NAV or FFO/share should translate directly into capital gains. In contrast, AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) has substantial growth priced in with a 22X multiple. It needs to grow at a solid clip just to maintain its price.

Mispriced bi-directional risk

Occasionally, the REIT market falls into a trap of considering all leverage the same. In other words, it trades REITs of a given level of leverage at a certain discount to peers in a way that is agnostic to fundamentals.

For example, the highly levered Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) trades at a steep discount to peers (5.8X 2017 FFO as compared to 10X for the sector). City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) has higher leverage than peers and trades for 13.5X 2017 AFFO as compared to the sector average of 23.2X. These discounts are approximately the same as APTS's discount at 10X compared to a sector average of 19X.

Not all leverage is created equal.

Such discounting would be financially correct if leverage translated to risk in a constant proportion, but there are subtleties here that I think the market is presently missing.

Highly levered hotel and office REITs should trade at a discount because the fundamentals are a bit risky at the moment. Between Union issues and shadow supply from Airbnb (Private:AIRB), the outlook for hotels is difficult to discern, and offices struggle from technological improvements reducing the need for clerical workers. Thus, the market is correct to ceteris paribus discount the more levered REITs in these sectors.

However, in multifamily, which historically is more stable and presently has excellent demand drivers, leverage should not be discounted in the same way. If we accept that fundamentals are strong, the impact of leverage is amplification. Any success that AvalonBay has will be muted in terms of its bottom line, while any success from APTS will dramatically improve shareholder value.

Since the risk is relatively less and the positive amplification is exaggerated in multifamily as compared to other sectors, leverage should not be punished as hard by the market. APTS should trade at a lower multiple than AVB, but the magnitude of discount is extreme compared to where it should be. A more appropriate multiple for APTS would be 14X as this multiple would properly account for both its enhanced risk and amplified reward. At 10X, APTS's reward to risk ratio is heavily favorable even if risk is high.

Our target multiple implies a target price of $20.3, which is nearly 40% upside from market price.

Financial risk shifting

In analyzing a company, I find it helpful to look at the vertical of the capital structure. Often, when a certain tranche is getting screwed, the other layers are the beneficiaries. In this discussion, we will be looking at three layers of APTS in order of seniority:

Secured debt ($1.4B at roughly 3.7%) Preferred equity ($1B at 6.0% coupon) Common equity

We find this capital structure to be quite beneficial to common shareholders. Since secured debt is protected by the high-quality real estate as collateral, banks are willing to give APTS a low rate despite the company's high leverage. This is a substantial saving when compared to the use of unsecured debt, which would have a coupon about 200 basis points higher. Across $1.4B, the savings to common shareholders are about $28mm annually.

The preferred shareholders are quite simply getting a bad deal as there is so little common equity beneath the preferred in the capital stack. This makes its risk in the event things go horribly wrong for the company comparable to that of the common. In contrast, for most REITs where the preferred is small relative to the common, the preferred is quite safe. The APTS preferred is non-traded and sold through broker dealer networks that are motivated by commissions. They are selling a bad product in that the coupon is far too low to justify the risk. I would estimate an appropriate coupon at 8%. While it is unfortunate for the often financially unsophisticated buyers of non-traded REIT instruments, the benefit once again goes to common shareholders. This clever capital structure manifests in an unusually low WACC at just 5.5%.

Property location and performance

In a recent article on Camden (NYSE:CPT), we discussed in detail why we believe sunbelt markets are the best place to be for multifamily. APTS is heavily exposed to the region and we are bullish on its SSNOI prospects.

Source: SNL Financial

The 1Q17 report revealed strong same-store performance as shown in its supplemental.

It should be noted that since Preferred Apartments has grown so rapidly, the same-store pool is only a small portion of overall assets. Nonetheless, growing FFO/share and NAV suggest the overall portfolio is also performing well.

Source: SNL Financial

Buy Thesis Summary

Market consensus is that apartment fundamentals are strong, and I agree. If this is the case, APTS should materially outperform peers for three reasons:

Leverage amplifies asset value growth Deep valuation discount causes growth to translate to capital appreciation Clever capital structure is creating value for common equity through exceedingly low WACC

The upside in owning APTS is disproportionately good even when accounting for increased risk. We believe there is true mispricing here.

Risks and concerns

Beyond the leverage, some may be concerned that it is externally managed. While it looks likely that internalization will happen in the near term, such a change is often bumpy.

APTS is not quite a pure-play on apartments as it has some exposure to other property types, including grocery anchored retail. While this is only a small portion, it is the reason I believe 14X is the proper multiple instead of 16X.

Finally, my thesis is predicated on strong multifamily fundamentals. If the sector fundamentals come in weak, APTS is not a good investment and would likely underperform peers even if the peers are exposed to the same weakness.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long APTS, NXRT, and IRT. I am personally long APTS.

