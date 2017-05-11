Clarifying The Goldman Sachs Note On What Google Should Buy To Increase Enterprise Cloud Growth

Over the weekend, Barron's covered an analyst note out of Goldman Sachs (Heather Bellini and Heath Terry) commenting on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Barron's reported that, according to Goldman, Google Cloud should buy companies to expand enterprise market share from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. The piece, titled "Google May Need an Acquisition to Catch Amazon, Microsoft, Says Goldman," even makes some suggestions as to what type of acquisition Google should make.

One of the hosts of the tech call with Goldman, Michael Crandell, CEO RightScale, reportedly suggested a Google Cloud "acquisition of a managed service provider or system integrator could make sense to add enterprise credibility, more so than the acquisition of a cloud application."

I met Michael back in 2010 when I was running an AWS sales team and he was CEO of RightScale. I reached out to him and RightScale PR to ask if the article captured the correct context for his reported comments on the type of acquisition that Google Cloud should make in the enterprise space.

"My main point was that all major cloud providers want to grow their enterprise business," Michael Crandell, CEO of RightScale tells Cloud City Ventures. "Google is making a number of moves to do this, including the hiring of Diane Greene. RightScale itself is working with Google, other cloud providers, and enterprise customers. The steps are working for Google too, according to the RightScale 2017 State of the Cloud, 33% of enterprises are either using or experimenting with Google - 15% are using, 18% are experimenting."

My own view is that public clouds will not make large scale services acquisitions like the Barron's article suggests.

Enterprise Developers Already Using Software Tools

I wrote a piece last quarter on enterprise adoption of public cloud. This article focuses on the dynamics of enterprise consumption of public cloud versus cloud-native or startup consumption from 2006-2015. The next phase of public cloud growth will be different due to the dynamics inside of most enterprises. I believe that public clouds stand to gain more from making software acquisitions that assist with software being created by enterprises, instead of services companies, that address these dynamics.

During recent articles (Google Cloud Five Year Plan, Oracle/GCP acquisition targets, GCP NEXT partner reaction) I have written about why software acquisitions make a lot of sense for public clouds like Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud to accelerate market share growth. The GCP NEXT partner article also describes some of the opportunities that Google Cloud has to scale enterprise engagement via services partners specifically.

With AWS building their own professional services and managed services in-house over the last five years, Google, Azure and Oracle will likely have to do the same with services to maintain culture across client interactions. Software companies that already have a leadership position among enterprise software developers may become more likelier acquisition targets. Here is a list of top targets for public clouds that I am tracking alliance data for: