Valeant: 6 Months Later

Investment Thesis

In mid-December 2016 I wrote my first article "Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017" (NYSE:VRX). Had you followed me on that day at $15 a share you would be under water by approximately 20%. I concluded that article with "I expect an appreciation on this stock of at least 70% over the next two years". That would imply a share price of $25.50 by December 2018. The clock is ticking and the stock only has 18 months left to perform according to hit original article.

VRX data by YCharts

Business Overview

I think it is reasonable to expect that most readers will be familiar with the superficial story of Valeant. Cursory glances at headlines including the words Valeant and scandal become routine in 2016. When I wrote my first article on Valeant in December I wrote:

I will ask you to do the most difficult thing investors are asked to do: put your emotions aside and ignore everything you know or think you know about VRX and simply focus on the facts and figures from its financials.

In fact, it was with some trepidation that I announced to close friends that I was buying Valeant back in December. Not even to these sophisticated investors did I have the stomach to admit this investment. And they are perfectly aware of the types of investments I seek.

Nevertheless, for all the negative emotions associated with this company, the company generates a huge amounts of cash.

Free Cash Flow

In 2017 Q1 Valeant generated $954m in cash from operations up from $557m (71% increase). This ends up as $785m in FCF for a single quarter. Valeant has 3-yr normalized FCF $1.84B, so generating half its normalized FCF in a single quarter is quite significant.

Normally, a company that generates such a significant amount of FCF could be expected to traded for at the very least $10B-$15B market cap. This is more than double what Valeant currently trades at. There is indeed a lot of pessimism being priced in against Valeant.

Cash generating capabilities

However significant Valeant's FCF generation of $785m was in the quarter, skeptics (including myself), could easily point to the little detail that a large part of its FCF was driven by its working capital changes. Actually, changes in working capital amounted to not less than $592m. This is cash is not a recurring source of cash. Cash gets driven in through revenue and earnings, both of which were down versus the same period a year ago.

In 2017 Q1 revenue was down 11% versus 2016 Q1. Adjusted EBITDA went from $1B to $861m (down 14%) with its three operating segment contributed as follows,

- Baush + Lomb up 5% ($333m)

- Branded Rx up 12% ($326m)

- Diversified down 43% ($264m)

This is one part of Valeant's problem. Its revenue is falling at quite a clip. However, an even bigger problem is its financial position.

Financial Position

In reality, I do not believe that it's the lack of revenue growth that has weighed down this stock. It's probably only one problem: too much debt. The company continues to try to bring it down, but it is coming down too slowly for the market to appreciate Valeant. Management said on the call,

... after using the proceeds from the sales of the skincare assets to reduce debt and then the completion of our debt transactions back in March. We think that completing the debt transactions was a significant event that, in my opinion, was underappreciated by the markets. Now, I've heard chatter in the markets that Valeant doesn't have the ability to repay all of its debt. Let me respond. We can meet all of our financial obligations through a combination of cash generation from our business, asset sales, and importantly, refinancing. There's a permanent role for debt in our capital structure. The goal is not to repay all of our debt and operate debt-free. The goal is to maintain a credit profile that will enable us to access the capital markets when necessary to fund our future capital requirements, including to refinance maturing debt

Its debt position at the end of the quarter stood at $28.5B. It did have some cash on the balance sheet at $1.2B.

A Rose By Any Other Name

I recently wrote an article entitled "A Rose By Another Name Smells Just The Same" where I explained the positive effect of changing the name had on Smith & Western company valuation (changed to American Outdoor Brands). It had an even greater effect in a UK company I owned called Blinkx PLC which changed its name to Rhythmone PLC (OTC:BLNKY). In my more recent article on Valeant (A Wonderful Investment At this Price; when the stock traded at $10.50) I wrote,

Many investors even without knowing much about Valeant will simply disregard any investment in Valeant simply because of its reputation.

Thankfully for shareholders, at Valeant's annual meeting the suggestion of changing its name came up. I truly hope that this will in same way help new investors feel less unease to admit owning the tarnished Valeant, as I did when I first announced I owned it December 2016.

Conclusion

Of course, no investment is easy and there is plenty of risk in owning Valeant's stock. Management itself said time and time again there is still a lot of work to do in this turnaround. There is a lot of pressure on Valeant's management. No matter how many management say the word "excited", make no mistake, Valeant's CEO is what Ben Horowitz calls a wartime CEO.

