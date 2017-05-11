Blucora: A Strong Quarter Erases The Past

I exited my long position in Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) too early in retrospect, and then even took a small bearish options position in the stock ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report last week. Between competition from market leader Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), and upstart Credit Karma, who heavily marketed a free alternative, Blucora's TaxAct business seemed likely to be under pressure. Meanwhile, a strong run in BCOR stock had priced in market benefits for the HD Vest business, and the 'will they or won't they' movement surrounding the Department of Labor fiduciary rule seemed like it could cause near-term disruption.

Obviously, that thesis didn't quite play out the way I planned:

source: finviz.com

Give credit where credit is due: Blucora has executed a remarkable turnaround. Barely a year ago, BCOR dipped below $5. A series of disastrous acquisitions - which at the time appeared to include HD Vest - and failed execution (TaxAct aside) clouded the perception of the stock. 2019 4.25% convertible bonds traded below 70, implying a not-immaterial chance of the company blowing up. But under new CEO John Clendening, the bull case at those levels has played out essentially perfectly.

Monoprice and the legacy InfoSpace business are gone. Delevering continues apace, with the leverage ratio down to 3.3x and guided to 3x by the end of Q2. TaxAct is humming along and while Blucora still overpaid for HD Vest, that business is working too. There was a quote from Clendening on the Q1 conference call that jumped out to me, simply from having followed the company through the trials and tribulations of the past regime: "Simply put, we continue to do what we said we do." That's not something BCOR shareholders have been able to count on in the past.

The question, of course is: what now? BCOR, in theory, should trade rather quietly for the rest of the year. The TaxAct business is basically done (post-Q1 guidance is unofficial, but the season is complete). It's not impossible that Blucora might look to M&A again with the balance sheet cleaned up - but it's unlikely. HD Vest still has effects from the DOL rule coming in Q2 and beyond, but it will be impacted as much by broad market movements and sentiment as by internal execution.

From that standpoint, BCOR looks like it could have more upside, particularly if those broad markets cooperate. TaxAct continues to chug along, and Blucora is targeting further improvements next year. EBITDA multiples do look a bit full, but with HD Vest peer LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) at an 18-month high, there's a case for further expansion. And while a 15x+ non-GAAP P/E multiple (to the midpoint of 2017 guidance) isn't as cheap as it looks, it may be cheap enough to attract buyers. BCOR largely is a valuation and broad market play over the next few quarters - but even at $21+ that may be enough for more upside.

A Strong Report

Blucora's Q1 was strong across the board. Any concerns about market share loss in TaxAct seem negated by preliminary segment results: a 15% increase in revenue and a 14% gain in operating income. And it helps that TaxAct is in the middle of a multi-year 'pivot', as Clendening has termed it, trying to get away from free filers and emphasizing a clear value proposition for paying customers.

In fact, it looks as if TurboTax took share on a dollar basis, at least from other major players. Intuit reported 2% unit growth and reiterated full-year revenue growth projections of 6-8%. Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) saw units drop 16.4% through February 28, and revenue fall nearly 10% in its January quarter. H&R Block reported relatively flat unit growth, but almost certainly didn't take pricing up 15%+ this tax season. From what admittedly are mostly preliminary numbers, it certainly looks TaxAct had the best season of any of the four. Units did decline - 14% in the consumer space - but that, again, was driven by strategic considerations, not share losses. And the combination of relatively flat segment margins and higher marketing spend (per the 10-Q) seems to support the idea that Blucora did find more profitable, if fewer, users this year. Fundamentally and strategically, TaxAct had an impressive 2017.

In HD Vest, the news looks strong as well. Assets under management increased 16%. That obviously includes a tailwind from broad market trends, but net inflows were positive (a reversal from last year) and fee-based AUM now stands at 27% of the total. Growth in that area - due in part to concerns surrounding the fiduciary rule - has been a point of emphasis for the business. Full-year guidance looks very strong as well: 6-9% revenue growth and segment margin of 13.8-14.7%, against 14.6% a year ago. Higher fed rates are helping, but margin projections also includes ~40 bps of pressure (on a full-year basis) from one-time implementation costs likely to hit in Q2.

All told, it was a very impressive report from Blucora. And it seems to conclude a dramatic transformation in the business - at a pace that I don't recall seeing often, if ever, in quite a while. Again, barely a year ago Blucora was a classic "dog with fleas" story. HD Vest looked like it would be hammered by the DOL rule, TaxAct was still a small fish in a big pond (albeit a solidly performing small fish), the balance sheet was stretched, and management concerns dominated the story. Thirteen months later, the TaxAct-HD Vest looks a logical tie-up (more on that in a moment), Clendening appears to be a magician (and I'll admit I wasn't real thrilled with that hire), and the outlook looks reasonably bright for both businesses. Clendening is right: he and other Blucora managers "continue to do what we said we do."

Valuation

Assuming the rest of 2017 stays relatively quiet - no political changes that impact the tax business, June implementation of the DOL, no M&A - there's a reasonable case for BCOR to move to $25 or so. Intuit trades at about 17x EBITDA; LPLA a bit over 10x. A blended multiple for BCOR (60/40 tax/wealth based on segment-level profit) would imply a 14.5x multiple on that basis, about a turn-expansion and enough to get the stock to about $26. A peer-level multiple to INTU might seem aggressive, but a premium to LPLA might be deserved, depending on one's inclination toward HD Vest's base of tax advisors and potential synergies between TaxAct and the wealth management business.

Blucora's EPS figures are a bit inflated at the moment due to NOL carryforwards dating back to its InfoSpace days (the impetus for the aggressive M&A strategy of the past few years.) On a tax-normalized basis (38% tax rate, with interest expense pro forma for a recent debt refinancing), the midpoint of guidance (right at $100 million) suggests adjusted EPS closer to $1, and a low-20s P/E. With INTU at 25x next year's EPS estimates, and LPLA near 20x on a trailing basis, again there's a case for BCOR to get to $24-$25 range with a ~22x multiple or so. From there, there's still some value in the NOLs to add, the impact of deleveraging on interest expense and the equity slice, and potential cross-business synergies.

Longer-term, the case for Blucora does require some optimism toward the businesses as a whole - which aren't without risk. Fiduciary rule aside, 'robo-advisors' and the shift to passive investing have the potential to pressure HD Vest. The business is incorporating some level of automation, and the base of tax advisors probably positions the company better than a pure-play financial services company for that shift. As for TaxAct, a secular shift toward online DIY preparation helps, but there's the political risk of a simplified tax form, long a goal of right-leaning think tanks and the subject of a bill introduced by Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) last year.

For now, those concerns seem relatively far off - but how the stock trades over the rest of the year should be largely informed by both the market's chosen valuation methods and by overall sentiment toward the space. The one key near-term risk is that sentiment in both areas seems rather positive, as evidenced by LPLA being at its highest levels in almost 18 months and solid YTD performance from the publicly traded tax companies.

I do think BCOR has more upside as the year plays out. Longer-term, a key question in terms of performance will be whether there really are synergies between the two business. Blucora clearly believes there is an opportunity to cross-sell across the two bases, and to integrate TaxAct's professional products into the HD Vest business. Truthfully, I'm skeptical they really move the needle against a nearly $1.3 billion enterprise value and ~$100 million EBITDA base. But in concert with continued growth in TaxAct, in particular, they can provide a profit boost, and longer-term Blucora clearly is trying to evolve ahead of changes to both industries.

All told, I'm impressed by Blucora's Q1, and I do think the narrative here has changed enough to allow for more multiple expansion as the year goes on (again, assuming Q2-Q4 are relatively quiet). From there, the road gets potentially a bit bumpier. But for the first time in some time, BCOR investors at least can have some confidence in who's behind the wheel.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BCOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My bearish option position is out of the money , and soon will be closed or expire.