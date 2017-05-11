3 Reasons Why You Should Buy Costco Now

The company has a notable 1.17% dividend with 13 consecutive years of growth and a buyback initiative of $4 billion, which will expire in April 2019.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) operates membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. COST owns approximately 728 warehouses worldwide, each operating on a seven-day, 70-hour week. The Company sells foods, hardlines, sundries, fresh foods, softlines and other such as gasoline, optics, and pharmaceuticals. Costco is the world's no. 1 retailer of choice and prime beef, organic foods, rotisserie chicken, and wine, is 15th on Forbes Fortune 500 and as of 2017, the second largest chain retail company in the world after Wal-Mart (NYSE:WAL).

Map Of Costco Warehouses

Costco has a very smart business model, with their mission being "to continually provide members with quality goods and services at the lowest possible prices." The 40-year-old company uses a membership-only warehouse club business model. Consumers must pay a membership fee to access the low-cost products available at Costco stores, and while non-members can shop using Costco Cash Cards, they must pay a hefty premium.

To stay competitive with other major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Sam's Club (a warehouse-retail subsidiary of WAL), and BJ's Wholesale, Costco employs the cost leadership strategy (maintaining the lowest prices possible) and mixes it with their membership-only warehouse club business model. Through this, COST obtains most of its revenue through $55 membership fees which have a high 87% renewal rate worldwide. COST has around 37.5 million Gold Star members, up from 37.2 million at the end of Q1 2017. It also added 100,000 business members but lost 100,000 business add-on members. Executive Memberships are currently at 17.9 million, gaining about 200,000 members in the past 12 weeks.

Investors need to invest in Costco right now for three main reasons. First and foremost, COST is trading at a $10 low right now, due to a poorly received Q2 earnings report. Analysts remain optimistic. Secondly, Costco has seen strong returns and has the potential for major future growth. Finally, the company has a notable 1.17% dividend with 13 consecutive years of growth and a buyback initiative of $4 billion, which will expire in April 2019.

1) Costco trading at a low, buy before high, analyst target of $200

Costco April earnings, released on May 3, 2017, were unsatisfactory for many investors. While total revenue was up almost 6% reaching $29.77 billion, net income suffered a 6% drop to $515 million. Earnings dropped down to $1.17 per share, far from consensus forecast for growing earnings to $1.36 per share. However, the company did experience growth - membership fees grew 5%, comparable sales were up 3% and added five new warehouses, two in the US, the other three in Mexico, Taiwan, and Korea. This 'poor' earnings report resulted in COST dropping around 10 points in four days, but yesterday remaining flat. This quick drop opens an opportunity for investors to get into Costco's quickly growing stock at a discount.

Analysts have remained confident. According this article, Robert W. Baird & Co. have reiterated an outperform rating on Costco and $200 price target after taking in the retailer's report of Aprils sales. They also noted the headline 3% increase in comparable sales is actually closer to a 4.5% to 5.0% jump if the Easter calendar shift is taken into account.

2) Costco has strong returns, potentially large future growth and a strong corporate strategy

Costco Return Comparison

Based on data from Morningstar.com, Costco outperforms Industry and S&P 500 returns in ever return category except for 1-week, 1-month, and YTD. Costco outperforms the S&P 500 return in every return category. COST has a YTD return of 11.99%, compared to its industry's average of 8.29% and the S&P 500 average of 7.94%. Costco share value grew 16.47% in the last year and 106.6% in the last five.

These strong returns are directly related to Costco's aggressive growth strategy of opening new warehouses, penetrating emerging markets, expanding into new sectors (such as gasoline), focusing on ecommerce and attracting new members. Last quarter, COST opened five new locations, three in emerging markets (Mexico, Taiwan and Korea). The company also gained 100,000 new members, while having a yearly return rate of 91% (in US and Canada). In addition to this, COST has began focusing on their online aspect, posting an 11% gain in online sales last quarter.

In their 2016 Annual Report, COST stated that major areas of long term future growth would be in the gasoline distribution sector and foreign warehouse openings.

3) Dividend yields a growing 1.17%, COST has a history of special dividends, 4 billion dollar buyback program

Dividend Yield, Visualized

Many dividend income investors disregard COST as a good choice because of its below average 1.17% yield. However, Costco is very consistent, has raised dividends since 2004, and has a history of special dividends. Because of Costco's membership business model, they are more consistent than other retailers who solely rely on selling inventory and can weather market dips better. In addition to this normal dividend, the company has had three special dividends, the most recent paying out on May 26, 2017 for shareholders on record as of Wednesday, May 10.

CFO Richard Galanti discussed this special, 4% yield in a recent press release:

"Today's announcement of a $7.00 special dividend is our latest step in returning capital to our shareholders. Our strong balance sheet and favorable access to the credit markets allow us to provide shareholders with this dividend, while preserving financial and operational flexibility to continue to grow our business globally."

Due to this history of three special dividends, it looks like this will be a regular thing for COST shareholders.

In addition to having a strong dividend, COST also has a buyback program of $4 billion, which will expire in April 2019. This program replaces the previous authorization of $4 billion that expired a few months ago. Under the current share repurchase program, the company still has $2.5 billion at its disposal.

Possible Risks

Costco operates in a competitive sector of retail, but is staying two steps in front of competition. Investors may think that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be a problem for Costco, but the company has a few advantages over the digital giant. COST can sell products at much lower prices, and through physical outlets while Amazon customers have to pay a hefty premium for shipping and have no physical outlets to shop at. While Amazon is expanding into the fresh foods market, Costco already is deeply embedded in the market. Ecommerce sales for the company are up 11% and while Amazon controls that market, Costco can see some major future growth into the sector. Wal-Mart, Costco's physical competition puts up a good fight, but at the end of the day cannot provide products at lower prices than Costco because they operate under a non-membership business structure.

Takeaway

Investors need to seriously consider Costco at its current price for three reasons. First, Costco is trading at a discount after an 'unsatisfactory' Q2 earnings report, but is sure to rise. Second, the company has strong returns, good historical growth and has many future sources of growth. Finally, COST is a surprisingly sound source of dividend income, offers special dividend periodically and has a value-raising buyback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST, WAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.