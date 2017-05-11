Cincinnati Bell's Q1 Good Enough To Stay Long

The core thesis behind my long position in Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is that flat EBITDA is good enough. CBB - the last of the regional Bells - unsurprisingly is struggling with declines in its legacy wireline and DSL businesses. But growth in its Fioptics business has kept overall revenue on a modestly positive trajectory, and its IT Hardware and Services segment offers another potential growth driver long-term. With capex likely to come down sharply toward the end of the decade, free cash flow should rise in tandem and a boost from deleveraging leaves the stock undervalued around $18.

There wasn't enough in CBB's first-quarter report to change that thesis - though the quarter was mildly disappointing. The numbers themselves were mixed relative to expectations - a beat on earnings, a miss on revenue - and the performance was mixed too, relative to the thesis here. Fioptics was strong, but a weak quarter from the IT business might raise concerns going forward. There's enough to stay long, particularly with CBB bouncing off a 52-week low. But there's also enough to keep a close eye on results as 2017 plays out.

The Bad News First

There are two core concerns in the Q1 numbers. The first is that overall results weren't all that impressive. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA fell almost 8%. Management said on the Q1 conference call that the numbers were in line with its internal expectations, and the company reiterated full-year guidance of ~1.5% revenue growth and a more modest ~3% decline in profit. But the Q1 results do seem to put some pressure on performance over the rest of the year to hit those full-year targets.

The other concern is what looks like a very weak quarter in the IT Services and Hardware segment:

source: CBB Q1 investor presentation

Management appeared to chalk the results up to weaker hardware sales - which generally are lower-margin anyway - and a transition to cloud demand. Expansion costs as CBB expands its footprint - driven in part by the ~$10 million acquisition of Michigan-based Suntel, which closed during Q1 - appear to have offset that seeming benefit to margins.

But COO (and soon-to-be CEO) Leigh Fox also pointed to "additional in-sourcing of IT professionals" among clients - a seemingly long-term headwind to growth in the segment. Cloud revenue did rise 34% year-over-year, offsetting (and explaining) some of the hardware weakness. And Fox made an intriguing point on the call, noting that CBB's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) revenue was about one-third of that of 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT). That company has an enterprise value right about $1 billion and an EV/revenue multiple about 4x. I wouldn't read that multiple across to CBB - 8x8 is growing at 20%+ against "mid-teens" for CBB and the CBTS IT subsidiary - but it does show potential valuation possibilities if the strategy in IT Services and Hardware plays out.

The question is whether that strategy is playing out, and if Q1 margin weakness was just a matter of expanding distribution and sales, as Fox argued on the Q1 call. UCaaS is a crowded space (RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR), among many others, have a presence) and CBTS already has high penetration within the Cincinnati metro. Expanding into adjacent states makes sense - but isn't a foolproof strategy. Getting margins normalized over the rest of the year, and showing early returns from the geographic expansion, would be a nice boost to the bull case as the year plays out.

All told, there was some reason for the post-earnings weakness, which saw CBB drop below $17 and hit a 52-week low. But, for now, management gets the benefit of the doubt in terms of full-year guidance, and a shaky quarter for CBTS. The core story still holds - perhaps one reason why CBB bounced back sharply on Wednesday after investors had a chance to digest the quarter.

"Where We Have Fiber, We Win"

One of the key reasons I believe CBB's share price has tumbled of late - the stock is down 21% YTD - is that the troubles at Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR), in particular, as well as Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), have led investors to put CBB's wireline business in the penalty box as well. But CBB's Fioptics business is a legitimate growth business, and it's not competing as DSL did almost solely on price. Cincinnati Bell's fiber-to-the-home assets are faster than cable, and steady growth in revenue per location passed shows solid ROI on the buildout of that network.

Fioptics seemed to perform rather well in Q1, a notable accomplishment given that Charter had rebranded Time Warner Cable there to Spectrum in the quarter - and rolled out promotional pricing in concert with that effort. Fox did cite a "slight uptick" in churn at the beginning of the quarter, but the figure was flat year-over-year, and CBB managed to take pricing in both internet and video, leading to a 3% increase in ARPU.

CBB added another 11K+ homes to its footprint in the quarter, about a 2.2% increase Q/Q. But video subscribers increased 2.5%, and the high-speed internet customer base rose 4.9%. Penetration rates for internet rose to 38% - and CBB still has several years of likely growth in the existing footprint, as penetration increases with each passing year. (In other words, customers don't necessarily sign up the first day, or first year, the service is available - but over time, they can be captured.)

Fioptics now is available to 68% of the Greater Cincinnati metro, and it's not clear how much further CBB can profitably go. But Q1 suggests that there's still plenty of ROI in additional capex - and as those efforts slow (as they are starting to 2017), lower capex will in turn increase free cash flow. Where Q1 is comforting is that not only did Fioptics continue its positive trajectory, but it did so despite the impact of Spectrum's rebranding and marketing muscle. CBB did face some erosion in business revenue, particularly for DSL customers. And for those customers, CBB didn't necessarily have an answer. But as Fox put it on the call, "where we have fiber, we win, and where we don't have fiber, we're at risk." With Fioptics penetration increasing, and its growth offsetting legacy voice and DSL defections (Entertainment & Consumer revenue rose 3% in the quarter), that leaves CBB in a reasonably strong competitive position going forward. And it leaves the core bull case for CBB intact coming out of Q1.

Valuation

I still think CBB should challenge early-year highs in the $23-24 range, at least, which implies a mid-7x EBITDA multiple and a zero-growth 12-13x multiple to out-year targets of $100 million in FCF, discounted back. The weakness in IT services is a concern, but growth in that business largely has seemed like optionality, rather than a core part of earnings models going forward. (CBB is targeting $100 million in segment EBITDA, against a TTM figure of about $36 million - that both require inorganic growth and strikes me far more as a goal than an expectation.)

Q1 performance aside, there is some good news that helps the bull case. CBB completed the sale of its stake in CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in the quarter, using the proceeds to further deleverage. The company's leverage ratio is down to 3.6x; below 3.5x, the company's restricted payments basket moves to $45 million, and CBB seems likely to look toward repurchasing stock. Meanwhile, the FCC's vote on business data reform seems modestly positive for incumbents like CBB.

The news is mixed around the edges, but the performance from Fioptics still looks like enough. I still think CBB is on the path to generating $100 million in FCF - and with a market cap of just $750 million, that will drive upside at some point. This isn't a quarter-to-quarter play, and patience likely is required through this year (at least). But there's enough in Q1 to stick with the long-term story.

