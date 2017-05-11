Shopify Shares Go Parabolic, This Cannot Continue

We simply argue that something will have to give sooner rather than later.

But rather than a slow-down, the share price is actually accelerating, going parabolic.

There was already almost an order of magnitude between the two growth rates the last four months.

We have reached the parabolic euphoria stage in the inexorable rise of the shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and sooner rather than later, something will have to give. The rally in the shares has been rather monumental:

There are, of course, good reasons for this. As we argued in an earlier article, the company is executing very well and management is keeping the eye firmly on the long-term. As we discussed in that earlier article, the company is still investing heavily into making the platform even better.

Given the growth rate, that seems to be working. For instance, one of the latest initiatives, Shopify Plus, a solution for bigger clients with more demanding resource needs is off to a flying start. The company is now adjusting the pricing to a formula that is more tailored to the usage of resources.

Shopify also introduced a wholesale channel for Shopify Plus merchants and it will introduce a point-of-sale card reader next month which will be free to all merchants new to Shopify Point-of-Sale. Shopify Capital (cash advancements) is also flying from $30M at the end of Q4 to $49M at the end of Q1 to $60M at the end of April (per Q1CC).

The Q1 results once again came above guidance, revenues growing at 75% rather than the 65% range which the company had guided. Speaking of which, the company increased guidance for the year (per PR):

Revenues in the range of $615 million to $630 million

GAAP operating loss in the range of $69 million to $73 million

Adjusted operating loss4 in the range of $14 million to $18 million, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes of $55 million

We're not writing this how fantastic this all is, we have done that in earlier articles and we are hardly alone in that on Seeking Alpha. But we have some concerns which mainly related to the parabolic rise of the share price. We think that cannot last:

Slowdown in growth, law of large numbers

Valuation

Profitability

Margins

Impressive as the growth is, the share price grows much faster

More scrutiny

Growth

While the company is still in the hyper-growth phase, the law of large numbers dictates that this will slow down. In fact, in Q4 the company guided 'only' 50% growth or so for 2017 but after the first quarter that has been increased, and it might very well still increase.

But slow down it is, as this is already happening. Q1 revenue growth (75%), while still absolutely fantastic, it constitutes already a considerable slowdown from the previous year when revenues were still growing at near triple digits.

Margins

While there is a good deal of operating leverage (S&M and R&D growing slower than revenues), there are other forces at work which hamper margins. The subscription service revenues is the part that generates roughly 3x the margins compared to the merchant solutions (high 70s versus the mid 20s).

But the latter are growing faster, in Q1 subscriptions grew by 60% whilst merchant solutions grew by 92%. The two effects sort of cancel one another out.

It remains to be seen whether significant leverage will materialize in the business model, for now it isn't really there yet in the aggregate. Margins in merchant solutions are increasing a bit because shipping and capital grow faster and carry higher margins, so there is hope for the future.

Profitability

As you might have guessed from the previous graph, operating margins are still solidly negative (nearly -10%) and flatlining. The company is still producing substantial losses, especially on a GAAP basis.

This year there will still be substantial losses, according to company guidance. Adjusted operating loss of $14-18M, rising to a GAAP loss of $69M-$73M due mostly to share based compensation of $55M. The latter is in the order of 8% of revenue, a not insubstantial amount and one might keep in mind that this also increases the share count.

One might keep this graph in mind:

No, the number of outstanding shares don't grow nearly as fast as revenue, but they are growing at a substantial pace nevertheless.

Parabolic share price

If one looks at the chart above, one notices that the share price has been in a solid upward channel which doubled the share price in four months.

This is an 800% rise or so on an annualized basis. We don't think the shares can outgrow the underlying revenue growth at such a whopping margin forever (especially given the substantial increase in outstanding shares), but rather than slowing down, the share price growth has even accelerated of late.

The shares are also really overbought (RSI is in the 80s). While that in and by itself doesn't necessarily predict any imminent demise, we ask the question can this really continue like this?

For how much longer can the share price increase by roughly an order of magnitude versus underlying revenue growth, let alone profitability growth?

Valuation

Retail seems to be betting on the next Amazon, no matter what. We're not entirely convinced that Shopify is comparable, it's market seems a bit more contestable to us.

But at today's price, you're buying already substantially into the future. Price/sales and price/book are at 18 and 20, respectively. Of course, with fast growing revenues the P/S will come down rapidly, some suggested.

Well, perhaps. But the past four months or so, the share price has risen 10x faster than the company's revenues, the growth of which are decelerating while the share price is actually even accelerating. Something will simply have to give at a certain point.

Scrutiny

The company has clearly got the attention of investors, but with that also comes a bit more scrutiny. SA contributor Parker Logan argues that the top line is inflated:

Shopify Payments provides payment processing services to its subscribers and makes up ~85% of Merchant Solutions revenue. Executive management has chosen to recognize revenue at the gross transaction fee. The majority of publicly-traded payment processors (GPN, VNTV, EVTC) recognize revenue at net transaction fee, which deducts the interchange rate. While this practice crushes gross margins, it inflates revenue.

If he's right (we refer you to the article to make up your own mind) than the revenue growth, which seems to be the most important metric at the moment for investors, might be quite a bit less than what the company publishes.

Conclusion

We have no doubt that the company is executing very well and that there still is substantial growth ahead of the company. However, growth is decelerating and a path to profitability is quite a bit more murky, and in the meantime the share count is also growing quite a bit.

Taking these realities into consideration, shares appreciating at 10x the level of underlying revenue growth is simply not tenable, especially in the light of the latest acceleration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.