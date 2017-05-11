General Motors: A Good Long-Term Investment

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been performing quite well for the past year or so with record breaking results in the most recent quarter. But now it looks like the operating environment for the entire industry will become harder in the near future. This could cause short term pressure on this stock, but I expect General Motors to recover long term.

Record quarter

General Motors has been performing well these last few years with overall longer term uptrends in both EPS and revenue:

Last quarter was no different when the company broke a few of its own records for the first quarter. For example, net revenue came in at $41.2 bln for the quarter, up 10.5% yoy. EPS diluted-adjusted came in at $1.70, up from $1.26 during last year's first quarter. Besides growing both its top and bottom line to record highs for the first quarter, the company also managed to see adjusted EBIT and EBIT margin grow to record highs for the first quarter.

The company also announced the sale of their Opel and Vauxhall brands and GM Financial's European operations last quarter. They will be sold to PSA Group for $2.2 bln. This extra cash will help General Motors capitalize on its strategic priorities.

During General Motor's earnings call it became clear that management seems very optimistic about the near future, with expectations of even better profit margins for the full fiscal year, an EPS between $6,00 and $6,50, along with a return to positive full year FCF:

"This strong start puts us very much on plan for full year profit margin equal to or better than 2016. We're also on track to generate approximately $6 billion of adjusted automotive free cash flow for the full year."

Difficult industry times/declining car sales

Despite this optimism, pessimism about the industry's prospects is increasing among investors. And while General Motors' management stated that they expect improvements in certain areas, they too could not help but give a somewhat cautious statement during their earnings call:

"Now if we look at the calendar year 2017, given the used car pricing, a softer than expected industry in South America, a more challenging pricing environment in the U.S. and China, and more pressure on commodity costs, there is absolutely no question the global environment is feeling tougher."

Cyclical industry

Of course the automotive industry is a very cyclical one. And a lot of analysts believe that the industry is on the brink of a downturn. The first signs of this are already visible. One example is the Total Vehicle Sales trend, a reliable indicator for the industry.

In the chart above you can clearly see the Total Vehicle Sales has been seeing difficulties in growing further, with the total number at the lowest point since the start of 2015 at the most recent reading. The total amount of car sales in that month were 16.9 mil. Of course this is an industry wide problem, so competitors have to deal with this as well. I have already mentioned this in my article about Ford (NYSE:F) as well.

General Motor management's own statement about a more difficult operating environment along with a worrying trend in total car sales may seem cause for concern for this company's prospects, but I would not worry too much about this. Although it has the ability to put pressure on General Motors' top line if total car sales do decline further, this is still far from certain. And even if this does rapidly decline, it would not necessarily mean that the company would be losing cash fast. For the current year for example, management expects to generate $6 bln in FCF. And that is with an expected more difficult operating environment.

Growth areas

There are some areas where the company is expected to see significant growth in the (NEAR) future. One of which is autonomous vehicles, although it will take a while before General Motors can benefit from this. The autonomous vehicle program is currently in its early days and the company is therefore still running it as more of a startup so it can stay focused on developing technologies and applications. As this technology matures, the company is expected to increase investment in R&D. This way, the company can reap the benefits from the future shift to autonomous vehicles.

Another more short term boost is China, where the company is currently expanding its electrification portfolio. The plan is to introduce more than 10 new energy vehicles in the country between 2016 and 2020. More recently it might have seemed like General Motors has been struggling in China, but this was mostly the result of an increased purchase tax. Baojun and Cadillac for example, still saw deliveries up 25% and 90% respectively, both of which are records.

Valuation

General Motor's share price has been declining since the beginning of March. It is currently down well over 10% with no real signs of it slowing down. This might seem like a bad sign, but this could be a blessing in disguise for long term investors. Because while General Motors is expected to face more difficulties in the near future, the stock is already valuated quite low. The P/E stands at an insanely low valuation of 5.5 with P/S at a mere 0.3. In the meantime the company pays out a great dividend yield of 4.6% of its share price. Also, there is no need to worry about the sustainability of this dividend yield as the payout ratio is less than 24%.

This low valuation is most likely due to the lowered expectations for the whole industry along with a large debt position on General Motor's balance sheet. The company has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.98 with a total amount of debt of $91 bln. Since the company is expected to generate a strong $6 bln in FCF annually, the debt should not be too big of a problem. But that is only if management chooses to use this excess cash to improve its balance sheet. If it waits too long to do this, the debt could become an increasing problem for the company.

Conclusion

While the industry is expected to endure some difficult times in the near future, General Motor's low valuation still makes it an attractive stock. Its debt problem is manageable considering its expected cash flows. While waiting for better times, investors can enjoy a good dividend yield of 4.6%. That being said, an initial further (slight) downfall can be expected of the share price thanks to the growing pessimism. In order to get a good price for a position, investors would be wise to wait for a further dip, or add to their position as the stock goes down in the sort-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.