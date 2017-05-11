Seadrill: Bad News

Offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) is not in an enviable situation today. Seadrill desperately needs to restructure its balance sheet and refinance its debt or risk going out of business. Though I had high hopes for Seadrill being able to work out a debt deal with its creditors, chances are that the remaining shareholders are going to get wiped out.

Seadrill's share chart speaks a clear language: Investors don't believe in a rescue package that will ensure the company's survival anymore. Seadrill's share price has dropped an astonishing ~83 percent in the last year as lower oil prices weighed on the sector and the offshore drilling company failed to secure a debt restructuring. Year-to-date, Seadrill's share price has slumped ~81 percent.

Asset Sales

Seadrill is doing what it can to keep its head above water, but things are clearly not looking good. The offshore drilling company said at the beginning of the month that it was selling assets, 3 jack-ups for $225 million. Asset sales are often the last resort for companies that are standing with their back against the wall. Per Seadrill's statement:

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 1, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "The Company"), announces that it has reached an agreement with Shelf Drilling to sell the West Triton, West Resolute and West Mischief for a total consideration of $225 million subject to customary closing conditions. The West Triton and West Resolute are scheduled to be delivered to Shelf Drilling by the end of May 2017 and the West Mischief during 3Q 2017 after completion of its current drilling contract with NDC in Abu Dhabi. The total debt outstanding on these three units is $102 million providing excess sale proceeds of $123 million. The carrying value of the three units totals $415 million. A loss on disposal of $190 million is expected to be realized for the first quarter of 2017.

The jack-up sales are nothing to be cheerful about, though. As a matter of fact, it more and more looks as if Seadrill's endgame has begun. Seadrill has still not managed to find an alternative funding source. Since Seadrill's existing shareholders are facing significant dilution in case a refinancing will happen, or getting wiped out in a bankruptcy, the reward-to-risk ratio is terrible, to say the least.

Your Takeaway

When a company starts to throw its assets on the market while failing at the same time to hammer out a debt deal with its creditors, it is probably not a good time to buy. I see Seadrill's survival odds at 5-10 percent and even in this case shareholders will likely get very much diluted. Holding on to Seadrill for much longer than I should have was a big mistake. Don't buy.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.