Prosafe's (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Kragh Andresen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR (OTCPK:PRSEY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Jesper Kragh Andresen - CEO

Stig Christiansen - CFO

Cecilie Ouff - Finance & IR Manager

Analysts

Magnus Olsvik - Swedbank

Sondre Stormyr - Danske Bank Markets

Tord Aasen - Arctic Securities

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Okay. Good morning and welcome to Prosafe's Q1 '17 results and market updates presentation. Both welcome here in the room in Oslo and as well as our participants online.

My name is Jesper Kragh Andresen and I'm the CEO of Prosafe since 1 March this year and it's my pleasure to give this presentation together with my collogue Stig, Deputy CEO and CFO, who I think is known to most if not all of you.

Just glance a bit of the disclaimer, which I will assume that you've read. So I can review that there are no changes compared to the previous. The agenda for today covers five topics. I will kick off with the highlights and Stig will take us through the next two items, which is how we plan the work and work the plan for Prosafe, as well as the financials and guidance. Then I'll give a bit of flavor on the status commercially and outlook in the market. Finally, I'll wrap the session up with a summary.

The first highlight and perhaps the most important is the recent announced contract award for the Johan Sverdrup fields and I'll give a bit of flavor on that on the following slides. In the quarter we've had a good operating performance which means that we have not experienced any excessive or unexpected downtime.

Our focus on safety and compliance is always strong and also in the first quarter and I think Stig mentioned in the last presentation that we had an unfortunate LTI in January, but that has been covered previously and since then we've not experienced similar issues, which we didn't experience in 2016 either underlying our sound safety track records.

The utilization stands at a modest 40% in this quarter to 37% in the first quarter a year ago in '16. The Safe Concordia remains on contract in Brazil, we'll say with a potential for short-term extensions, which means that we have 30 day forward looking visibility on that. Options were exercised in the first quarter for both the Safe Boreas and Safe Zephyrus for the work they completed in the first quarter and that adds a bit of positive to the financials in the quarter.

We are delivering as Stig will come back to on the cost and CapEx reductions, which Stig has driven very impressively. Going forward, this is one of the items where we will focus on a continuous improvement like the rest of the industry. But I think we have - Stig has done a lot in this respect.

Our dialog with COSCO is ongoing regarding the future of three rigs we have there, the Safe Boreas, the Safe Nova and the Safe Vega. Among the topics discussed is naturally financing, price and delivery flexibility and all discussions are subject to our cancellation rights in respect of two of the vessels. Safe Regency, as previously announced is in the process of being scraped with the purpose of protecting our cash and increase the competitiveness of the fleet.

Those were the highlights and I would just want to elaborate on one of them for now, which is the award of the Johan Sverdrup contract, which the first dot mentions as a very important contract for the company to win. It will provide longevity of operations for the Safe Zephyrus and generate a firm cash flow in the low market.

And although we're saying this is an unusually long contract for the North Sea, if we add together the total work scope covering the different alternatives, it will be between 12 months to 19 months. And as we've said, we anticipate that this win will position the Zephyrus as well for additional work at the Johan Sverdrup field and we do expect that there will be additional work either in direct continuation of the firm contract or going forward.

The contract value is between $51 million and $53 million depending on which of the three alternatives that I'll choose around 1 August and it includes the mobilization, demob fees and the fuel cost during this contract. Due to the fuel cost we have a bit higher than normal OpEx for this kind of job and it means that we expect that the contribution from this contract will be around $40,000 to $45,000 a day in EBITDA.

So I think to sum up, our view on the importance of this contract is it's provides a flow in terms of utilization. It has optionality for the Zephyrus in respect of additional work at the Sverdrup field and it also retains the optionality of the rest of the vessels in the fleet. So all in all we think it's a balanced bordering attractive proposition for Prosafe.

And with that I'm pleased to note that with the Sverdrup win, we have now won all, which is both tenders for work in the North Sea this year and we hope that trend will continue within the next few months.

I think now I'll leave to Stig to take us through the plan the work and work the plan.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you, Jesper and good morning everyone. So you've heard us talk about working the plan before. We have a plan and we're working it step by step and very consistently. The reorganization of course is already done and pretty much in place. Now we continue to refine the organization on a continuous basis and I think that will be one of the key learning's, in this down cycle is that that's something you need to continue to do always and not to forget even in the next boom cycle.

I think we can say that in terms of cost cuttings, we have delivered certainly much more than we initially stated, obviously to become more competitive and more efficient, but also not unimportantly to reserve the runway that we created last year during the financial restructuring. And again, that is something we will continue to focus on going forward, continuous efficiencies, to remain competitive to run a lean, an efficient and safe company.

Obviously in a market like this, what needs to be taken care of in a professional manner is unfortunately layup and stacking and also eventually reactivation and that is a continuous balancing act. When do you layup a vessel, how you layup the vessel and how do you reactivate. So that's a very important strategic and tactical game for many reasons and I won't go into further details, but rest assured it's on top of the agenda and we're focusing on that full time to preserve the market position, but at the same time preserve liquidity.

Fleet high-grading as you know, we have the new builds coming in, still some not delivered, we'll come back to that. Jesper has of course already alluded to it. In addition to that we have started scraping vessels as you know and of course Jesper and I became collogues when we did the access transaction, which is both consolidation, but also obviously fleet renewal, a very important transaction.

Commercial strategy adapted to circumstances is what we say and obviously I think we can say that that is a commercial success, given or evidenced by the recent Johan Sverdrup award and as I've alluded to also the previous award which is now a jot at Caledonia is soon to commence in the UK sector.

We are working full time on positioning the Safe Scandinavia towards summer 2018 and also beyond summer 2018. China, I've alluded to it, I'll come back to it, the China vessels and of course the ultimate game is for us to rebuild and strengthen the position of Prosafe in this market as the leading player in the global accommodation space.

This, you've seen before and we're using it as a remainder, 15, 20 years ago we took lead in the industry restructuring through mergers and acquisitions. This time we're doing it again. This time we're taking lead in terms of mergers and acquisitions with the access transaction, but also of course scraping which we haven't really seen before in our industry.

And as stated before, we believe restructuring will continue in this industry and we have every intention of playing an active role in that game going forward and we believe that the landscape and the operating license space will look differently sometime in the future, within the next 18 to 24 months.

This shows you the global fleet of semi-submersible accommodation units and it's pretty evident that it's kind of divided into two main categories. You have the older fleet the 70s and the 80s built and then you have the newer fleet from 2010 and up until now including some of the ones that are not yet delivered although largely complete. And of course we control the majority of those vessels.

Now, the point is as I've alluded to, scraping has started. We have done four. We're in the process of selling Regency which is number five. So we've definitely taken responsibility. You all saw that Fred. Olsen recently announced that they will also now scrap the [indiscernible] and for us that's a good sign. We're not alone anymore. We believe this will continue. We believe there are more vessels to be scrapped in the parallel. And our vessels that are simply old and will not return to market and then eventually be scrapped.

We have ourselves identified the next scraping candidate in our fleet, so we are ready when the time is right and thus we believe that the market will continue to rebalance in the years ahead moving towards a more high-graded newer fleet or vessels. In that perspective, we will control about 12 units and not about, we will control 12 units of which seven are in the new high spec category.

Shot on the TSV, the Safe Scandinavia, very good vessel, she's operating perfectly on the field, operationally and technically so well that the drilling campaign is moving ahead very quickly. So there is no doubt that we're supporting those operations in a good manner. Production, the way we see it, has increased significantly down the field and that seems to continue.

So our main focus as I alluded to into in the last quarter is, first and foremost to operate efficiently and safely towards summer '18, which is the firm period and then position ourselves and the vessel based on its unique characteristic as best as possible for a continuation and what will happen beyond summer '18. And we're looking into various alternatives in addition to also Brookfield for the Safe Scandinavia.

COSCO, of course already alluded to by Jesper, but I would just like to underscore that we have as a reminder, three vessels sitting with COSCO, it's the Eurus and then the Nova and the Vega. Those negotiations are ongoing and as Jesper said, we are looking for maximum optionality when it comes to delivery, financing as well as cost and I remain convinced that this will prove to be a very, very attractive and a good deal to Prosafe, with much interesting upside potential in the years ahead.

So then moving on to the financials, operating revenues in the quarter at $75.7 million, compared to $103 million in the same quarter last year. Utilization in this quarter was 40% and it was 37% in the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses coming down, EBITDA in the quarter at $30.8 compared to $45.3 million in the same period last year, but I would like to remind that in the same period of last year $42 million in the P&L coming from respectively mobile fee related to the TSV, the Safe Scandinavia and $30 million related to the re-phasing as we call it of the marine contract for stacked oil. So underlying operational performance, both operationally and financially has improved in this quarter.

Depreciation is of course a little bit up for three reasons, we took delivery of the Notos and the Zephyrus at the start of last year and they have now full effect of course and then we have the TSV vessel that was the Scandinavia that was completed and is of course now fully depreciated in this quarter.

Financial items stable, nothing really much to add there. Bottom line is, we do end up with a net loss in the quarter of $19.1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the same quarter last year. But let me underscore again, underlying operational performance is better, partly supported of course by the cost efficiency measures and it continues to improve.

Looking at the balance sheet, total assets standing at close to $2.7 billion, book equity now 42%, net interest bearing debt in the area of $1.1 billion and a decent I would say, cash holding of $250 million at the moment, working capital moving in the right direction, of course reflecting market conditions, but also reflecting assets in the company.

An update on cost and CapEx, we have consistently shown this for the last quarters. We started off creating a benchmark for the period '11 through till end '15. We've set some initial targets and then we've revised them later on. Now we're well on track if not ahead certainly in terms of the initial targets that we set.

So the long and short of it is that we've basically taken down offshore OpEx so far by about 25%, onshore OpEx by about 45%, annual fleet CapEx is currently down by 75% and the headcount reduction onshore is down by about 50%. All of course is done to company assets as efficient as possible, as competitive as possible and not least to preserve the financial runway created last year.

Similarly, when it comes to CPDs high operating cost per vessel offshore, we've seen this before or basically giving you the full details in various operating modes in various regions for modes and DP operations and we're also showing you the numbers in stacking modes, cold and warm. And again on that rich CPDs since 2014 is down by about 30% and again obviously to create an efficient, competitive company and to protect the runway. And of course that's the consequence. We're protecting the runway and at the moment we're on cash breakeven at an EBITDA of about $100 million per annum, which is very important.

So then moving on to guidance, CapEx remains unchanged. We continue to guide annual CapEx this year of about $10 million to $15 million. That includes the SPS for the Safe Caledonia, which is in the area of $6 million, very efficient, very successful. The vessel left [indiscernible] islands, just two days ago and she's now en route to the UK shells, where we expect gangway down and contract commencement around the 15th of May.

We have then on the other hand decided to up the EBITDA guidance this year from previously 110 plus to now 120 plus. The 120 plus basically means that that's kind of what we believe in at the moment and we believe it's a firm relatively robust number. And depending on a little bit on how things develop in the market in the short-term there might be some up sight to that as well, but around about 120 and a little bit on top, so in the short-term.

So with those words, I'll leave the word back to Jesper.

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Thanks, Stig. Okay, we move on to status and outlook. First we start with the status which is our familiar visual illustration of our contracts and fleets. Worth to note is, if we start with the Mariner contract that is where the Boreas is about to commence within too long. That is a delivery window between 1st July and 15th August. We understand from the customer that's likely that it will be closer to the late part of the delivery window than the early part.

The Johan Sverdrup, we have also plotted in, in our overview with great pleasure, it does not reflect the three alternatives for firm and optional periods, but it shows its 12 months to 19 months spin of this contract.

On the Concordia, we can see the potential that we've put in, those are the 30 days forward looking that we have just mentioned. I think on a general note, as you can see both the Mariner and Johan Sverdrup hook-up and commissioning projects and given the size and complexity of short projects, I think there's a higher degree of optionality in those projects compared to normal MMO jobs.

Our order book follows predictable trends based on what we've informed. Hence the news in this respect is also the Sverdrup contract. The order book stands at about $450 million at the end of the quarter and in the second quarter we will be pleased to add the $51 million to $53 million, which is the Johan Sverdrup contract and at least adds to the yellow dot on the pie chart which indicates our forward coverage.

As an expression of the temperature in the industry, we've included the global E&P CapEx spending and I think it shows a very familiar picture with a growth of high spending and the years leading up to 2014, followed by a quite dramatic decline and now we see a slight reversal of the trends. The reduction in 2017 is reducing and we think it will be a positive growth figure in 2018. Those are high level numbers, but I think it's worth to say that the trend is also reflective of the costumer sentiments where we see a higher focus on customers, on activity going forward rather than cost savings in the short-term.

Looking a bit on the MMO, which is historically an important part of our demand, I think if we just go a few steps back, we can see that right now with the Mariner and Sverdrup, the hook-up and commissioning activity is predominant in our demand driver right now and if we add from competition, adding the [indiscernible] fields, I think that the hook-up and commissioning is the majority of demand right now.

Historically, naturally the picture has been very different with the MMO being the majority part. And what drives MMO is of course a number of things, naturally it's the ageing infrastructure in the North Sea as we've shown in the chart and combined with the fact that I think all know that many of the fields in the North Sea are producing well beyond their intended life. That has a tendency to give additional MMO work.

I think to sum up, we anticipate that there will be a gradual comeback of the MMO, which is based from a very level at present and I think that is also a reflection on the customer sentiments that I just referred to and focus on activity going forward. The MMO is naturally a short lead time and lower visibility that the hook-up and commissioning refer some of the indicators that are important to track. Naturally, additionally the total spending is also a good proxy for this.

Looking at our prospects and tendering, I think the picture is unchanged compared to the last presentations. What we're focusing on are the two columns to the right, the tendering in April '17 and the prospects. And as we can see those activities are on a high level compared to the previous three years.

However, as these cover three period, there can be some change in timing of these tenders and jobs and we think that activity will peak up in the near term and looking at the 11tenders we have ongoing, in addition to what we've announced I would expect to see conclusion of at least a couple of tenders within the coming months hopefully before the end of the first half of this year.

Finally, the summary which hopefully should capture the punch we've gone through. Good operating performance as indicated by Stig, 40% utilization is modest I think, but still an improvement compared to a year ago. Our safety focus, zero mindset, no compromises ongoing and I'm pleased that we're looking at a positive trend also in that respect.

The Sverdrup contract I've touched upon, I think is very important for the company. It has optionality in that contract and not just in terms of the different options to the client, but also for work going forward. The Safe Scandinavia, Stig has mentioned, we're focusing on positioning in that towards and behind summer '18.

Generally the market remains soft at this time as you've seen though that the tendering and prospects has a promising indication. What we hope to see in the short run is a return of some of the MMO activity, but of course from a very low level that we're seeing now.

We're delivering on the cost and CapEx reductions and we will continue to focus on that. Stig alluded to the negotiations with COSCO, which we think has an interesting potential. Regency is in the process of being scraped and finally I think as Stig also covered in a bit more detail, before we go to questions we will take a leading role in trying to restructure the industry and that is something we are working on.

Okay, I think that completes the presentation and we'll open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Magnus Olsvik

Good morning. Magnus Olsvik from Swedbank, couple from me, the first one on stacking costs, which you have I think reduced cold and warm range from 15 to 25 to 10 to 20 this time from last quarter. What is the main driver behind that reduction and has it impacted the reactivation cost and time.

Stig Christiansen

That's a good question and as I said it's a dynamic in kind of complex picture, but the main reason for the reduction is learning's along the way and saying that we can potentially keep the vessels in the warmer mode and readiness mode with fewer people on board or fewer people taking care of them than we initially foresaw, so it's largely about people. Second element is of course how or where you stack them, whether you keep them sort of in DP unit, whether you keep in sort of on own power using engine, so that you put alongside and get the power from shore. So those are the main elements driving that and it is and will be an evolving think because that's what it is. And you always need to keep an eye on something in the market and you need to get ready as well. When it comes to affecting the reactivation costs, I would say that particular point. It depends on how long it stays in that mode. That's the short answer. If it is a short period, if we manage to bring the cost down to that level and it's short layup, than it has an impact. If it's a longer, where you prolong more IRM and that sort of stuff then it might add a little bit to the reactivation in terms of us needing a little bit more time with crew on board to catch up before she's ready for action. But we're not talking large numbers, CapEx as in such like, that's only when you start looking at it very, very long period in the cold state.

Jesper Kragh Andresen

And I think we can conclude that the savings we have in layup is certainly not coming back in full in terms of reactivation.

Magnus Olsvik

Thanks, on the Concordia I think on the slide show a potential until September, is that your base case or the most likely scenario and what is the long term potential if any?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

So I think the situation in Brazil is that we have - the potential is basically the number of days which Petrobras can extend the contract without going to tender. And that means it's ongoing at 30 days. The likely ultimate back stuff of that is sometime in September or perhaps slightly later, but that's basically the visibility we have. Going forward, I don't think we'll give too much detailed guidance on that, but it's a well performing vessel, it has been upgraded not too long ago and that will probably stay within that time zone I think.

Magnus Olsvik

Thanks.

Sondre Stormyr

Thank you, Sondre Stormyr from Danske Bank Markets. Could you give a brief update on the Westcon dispute and the dates and sort of an information on what we should expect going through 2017 on that front?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Yeah, I think the lack of update is that there no new developments in that respect. As you know there was a mediation that took place and that was without result. It means that without any other developments the court case will go ahead from I think it's August this year. Hence there is some dialog between the parties.

Sondre Stormyr

In terms of the marketing in the North Sea in '17 for summer season, are there still sort of short-term opportunities that you are actively involved in and bidding for or is sort of 2017 more or less gone when it comes to vessel timing that hasn't been booked yet?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

I think when we look - if I just add a general comment on that on the prospects, I think some of the active tendering going on if on a global scale is both for '17 and '18 work.

Sondre Stormyr

Okay, thanks.

Cecilie Ouff

Some questions from the internet, Tord Aasen from Arctic Securities, how many of the potential contracts out there are for 2018 execution.

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Yeah, I don't think we'll be too specific on that, but I think it alludes to what I just said, that some are for '17 with short lead time and immediate commencement announced globally and some are for '18, but we're seeing active tendering in respect of both, yes.

Tord Aasen

Also from Tord from Arctic, can you please give an update on the arbitration case with Westcom?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Yeah, I think also I covered that that's not so much news in that respect.

Sondre Stormyr

Just a quick follow up, we've seen the Brogome finally going to scrap and regardless properly following pretty soon, are you seeing sort of improvements in the competitive landscape in the North Sea, given there's only two competitors basically down there now?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

It is an improvement and I think the competitive landscape in the in the North Sea is well achieved, the frontiers of quality of the units and it's good as a good start, but I don't think it's not a drastic impact.

Sondre Stormyr

And if you go to Brazil where there might be - there is sort of tendering opportunities coming up again for '18 work and there's many more units competing for that, should we expect that day rates for sort of the next type of new fresh work should be similar to what we've seen in the North Sea going down to sort of just above cash OpEx or are there any other reasons of why day rate should hold up in Brazil?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Yeah, I don't think I could comment directly on the day rates, but I think of course what we're seeing in Brazil is high-grading in Brazilian. The technical requirements for Brazilian units is on the increase and that means that probably our units are better positioned now than before. Yes, there are still plenty of supply in Brazil, but I don't think I can give guidance on the precise rates. That depends a lot on scope and supply and the concrete demand situation.

Sondre Stormyr

Okay, thanks.

Stig Christiansen

Are there any questions?

Jesper Kragh Andresen

Okay. Well, thank you very much then. That wraps up our session. Thank you.

Stig Christiansen

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.