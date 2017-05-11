O'Reilly Automotive: Worth The Watch

O'Reilly Automotive is a well-run, highly profitable company. However, its shares currently price in considerable optimism for its future growth and it carries a heavy debt burden . Is it worth buying in at these prices?

Business Overview

The company is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket supplies in the United States. They engage in a dual-market business: serving both professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers. Founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family, the Company operated 4,888 stores in 47 states as of March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Profitability

ORLY has experienced exceptionally strong profitability and growth over the past decade: its ROE, ROA, ROIC, and operating margins have consistently been above average and have been especially strong in recent years. Last year these profitability metrics came in at: 62.3%, 14.4%, 44%, and 19.8% respectively. These figures are all above industry averages, indicating that ORLY enjoys a durable competitive advantage:

This competitive advantage is primarily sourced in O'Reilly's brand strength (quality and trust are especially important in the auto parts and services industry) and cost advantages from the economies of scale derived from its nationwide footprint and distribution infrastructure. O'Reilly's advantages are also largely "Amazon-proof" due to the need for trusted in-store guidance in the auto parts and services retail industry. With the one of the largest networks of auto parts retail stores, hubs, and distribution centers in the country, the company can utilize its supply chain to meet customer demand rapidly and efficiently. Its large scale also enables it to increase margins by negotiating significant savings on product supply.

These competitive advantages and high profitability have led to consistently robust earnings and revenue growth:

Financials

The company has taken on considerable leverage to finance its growth, evidenced by its 1.39 debt to equity ratio:

However, this debt has been effectively used to help create the nationwide supply chain network and quality lineup of products and services that give the company its competitive advantages. The company's superior ROIC provides additional evidence that ORLY shareholders are receiving a hefty return on the cost of the borrowed capital. Provided the company remains highly profitable and can gradually pay down its debt, this should not threaten its long-term prospects. However, investors would be wise to keep an eye on it and management must begin prioritizing cleaning up its balance sheet.

Management

President and CEO Greg Henslee has been at the helm of O'Reilly since 2005. He and his team have done an exceptional job of allocating capital as evidenced by the company's consistent improvements in profitability metrics and revenue/earnings growth since he took charge. A big part of his success is due to his prudent acquisition strategy which has built the company's nationwide distribution empire, giving ORLY its profitability moat. Executive compensation is also aligned with shareholder interests, as well over 50% is performance-incentive based.

Risks

Beyond the risks carried by its high debt, O'Reilly's primary concerns are largely out of its control. Economic improvement could lead to new vehicles sales and accelerating scrappage rates for used vehicles as well as higher gas prices, leading to fewer miles driven. Additionally, if Amazon and other digital retailers can find a way to crack the do-it-yourself auto retail industry in any meaningful way, it could cut into market share.

Valuation

The current purchase price of $257.49 earns mixed results when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF ORLY 16.5 23.5 2.8 18.5 ORLY - 5 yr. Average 8.6 25.1 2.6 18.8 AZO - 16.5 1.9 13.2 Industry Average 8.8 39.8 2.2 8.7 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $190.34) and Simply Wall St (DCF fair value of $214)) consider it overvalued. Analysts consider ORLY an undervalued "buy", giving an average $301.7 price target (low of $272 and a high of $332) and project an annual growth rate of 14.78% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 21.13% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety in the growth rates for my DCF valuation: an annual EPS growth rate of 12% over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate of 7% yields the follow results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 12% Growth $374.88 $235.57 $170.85

However, if ORLY can meet analysts expectations, its valuation looks like:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 14.78% Growth $522.07 $299.54 $206.73

My DCF analysis shows that the company is likely overpriced at current levels for my desired rate of return. However, under the analyst's projected growth scenario, the company is likely valued.

In addition to its rapid growth, the company has been trying to create shareholder value by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases: reducing shares outstanding from 142 million to 95 million since the end of 2010 with an additional $8.75 Billion authorized for repurchases. However, given its present valuation and high debt load, it would be preferable for management to be using these funds to deleverage the company.

Conclusion

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is bucking the trend of retailers by growing rapidly and sustaining high profitability. It enjoys durable competitive advantages, is led by a management team with a strong record of wise capital allocation, and analysts project strong growth for its future. However, its share price reflects this optimistic outlook and its heavy debt burden must be addressed to shore up its long term risk outlook. I recommend adding this company to your watchlist until management shows more of a commitment to paying down debt and either the share price dips or the company shows convincing signs of meeting analyst growth expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.