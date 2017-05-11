Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners' (CPRX) CEO Patrick McEnany on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Alicia Grande

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call. On today’s call, we have Pat McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steven Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Gary Ingenito, Catalyst’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that in the following comments and in the Q&A session, we will make statements about expected future results, which may be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to our current expectations, estimates and projections, and are not a guarantee of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may prove not to be accurate. Actual results may vary. These forward-looking statements should be considered only in conjunction with the detailed information contained in our SEC filings, particularly the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Pat McEnany, our Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick McEnany

Thanks, Ali, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. I’d like to welcome everyone to our first quarter 2017 results call. On today’s call, I’ll give you a report on our activities and progress so far this year, including the status of our Firdapse development program. Steve Miller will provide you with a more detailed status report on our pipeline, following Ali, we’ll give you a brief review of our financial results for the quarter. Lastly, we will take your questions.

This past quarter, we were excited to announce positive top line results from the investigator-sponsored trial evaluating Firdapse amifampridine phosphate as a treatment for myasthenia gravis patients who are MuSK antibody positive or MuSK-MG. MuSK-MG is a debilitating neuromuscular disease and there currently is no effective FDA-approved therapy for the specific form of myasthenia gravis.

Last year, we were granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for Firdapse for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. Based on positive results from this study, we are in discussions with the FDA about conducting a registration trial in the United States, evaluating Firdapse for the symptomatic treatment of patients with MuSK-MG. An abstract of the results of the investigator-sponsored trial for the symptomatic treatment of MuSK-MG for Firdapse will be presented at poster presentation by Dr. Silvia Bonanno at the 13th International Conference on myasthenia gravis and related disorders in New York on May 15.

We are pleased that these very positive results will be presented at this prestigious meeting that is focused on myasthenia gravis and attended by many experts in the field, who work in research and treatment of myasthenia gravis. In December of 2016, we initiated our second Phase 3 trial, designated as LMS-003 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Firdapse in patients with LEMS. We remain focused on the completion of this trial and expect to receive results in the second-half of this year. With positive results, we expect our NDA submission later on this year.

In February, we Supported Rare Disease Day, which is an annual awareness day dedicated to elevating public understanding of rare diseases and calling attention to the special challenges they present to patients and families. Catalyst continues to support patient organizations to provide disease awareness for LEMS and CMS. These are rare diseases in which patients are often misdiagnosed with other diseases prior to getting a definitive diagnosis, thus educating the patient and the physicians at medical congresses is an important outreach to the rare disease community to facilitate proper and prompt diagnoses.

We continue to develop and see ways to leverage generic Sabril, chemically known as vigabatrin, indicated for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures and infantile spasms. We have begun a formal process for evaluating partners for the potential loss of generic Sabril, if and when approved. We are also assessing the future development of CPP-115 for the treatment of refractory infantile spasms and possibly for the treatment of adult refractory patients with Tourette’s Disorder.

As we move towards the second-half of this year, we’ll begin to reinitiate commercialization activities in preparation for our potential launch of Firdapse in 2018.

I’ll now turn the call over to Dr. Steve Miller, who will provide further updates on our pipeline and other scientific developments.

Steven Miller

Thanks, Pat, and good morning, everyone. Catalyst continues to enroll subjects in our new clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS with amifampridine phosphate that was started at the tail end of last year, and we remain on track to complete the study and announce top line results in the second-half of this year. The patients from this study are being drawn from our expanded access program, which has been enrolling LEMS patients since 2014.

Our expanded access program provides free amifampridine phosphate therapy to patients diagnosed with LEMS, CMS and Downbeat Nystagmus. Catalyst is also continuing to enroll subjects in our expanded trial for the symptomatic treatment of CMS with amifampridine phosphate and we remain on track to complete the study and report top line results in the second-half of this year.

As Pat previously stated, this quarter we announced the positive results of the investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept trial for the symptomatic treatment of MuSK myasthenia gravis, which is a subtype of myasthenia gravis that affects about 4,500 patients in the U.S. This was an investigator-sponsored study conducted by the Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan, Italy and was managed by a team of researchers led by Dr. Renato Mantegazza.

Statistical significance was achieved for both of the key endpoints, Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis or QMG and Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living or MG-ADL with P values of 0.0003 and 0.0006, respectively. Most importantly, a large beneficial clinical effect was also observed during treatment with amifampridine phosphate and the treatment was well-tolerated by the patients.

As Pat previously mentioned, the details of this trial, along with data from a number of other endpoints, the quantitative effect size data and the details of the trial will be presented at the 30th International Conference on myasthenia gravis and related disorders in New York on May 15, by one of Dr. Mantegazza’s core investigators.

A large statistically significant clinically beneficial effect was seen across the spectrum of myasthenia gravis and related assessments. Treatment of this form of myasthenia gravis is an unmet medical need, because these patients are often refractory to the treatments commonly used to treat the most common form of myasthenia gravis, caused by an anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies.

There are currently no approved therapies from MuSK-MG and the symptoms in this form of myasthenia gravis are often more severe and may even be life-threatening.

Based on the statistically and clinically significant positive outcome, Catalyst is starting the process of discussions regarding the design of a larger multicenter clinical trial with the FDA and also plans to discuss the regulatory path forward for pursuing this potential new indication for amifampridine phosphate.

I will now turn the call over to Ali, to review our financial results.

Alicia Grande

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Catalyst reported a GAAP net loss of $5 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2016. Excluding the non-cash expense of $397,000 attributable to the change in fair value of liability-classified warrants, Non-GAAP net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.

In comparison, Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2016 was $6.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, which excludes non-cash gain of $733,000 attributable to the change in fair value of liability-classified warrants.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $2.8 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Research and development expenses decreased when compared to the same period in 2016, due primarily to decreased costs for regulatory consulting, drug product manufacturing and clinical and preclinical expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 totaled $1.8 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease when compared to the same period in 2016 is primarily due to decreased employee costs due to a reduction in headcount, and a decrease in recruiting expenses and consulting costs for pre-commercialization expenses.

As a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, Catalyst had no revenues in either the first quarter of 2017 or the first quarter of 2016.

At March 31, 2017, Catalyst had cash and investments of $36.5 million and no debt. We believe that our existing cash resources will be sufficient to support our planned operations through at least the next 12 months.

More detailed financial information and analysis may be found in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday May 10, 2017, and can be found on the Investor Relations page of our Website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back to Pat.

Patrick McEnany

Thanks, Ali. We’re focused on executing what we believe is clear path towards approval from Firdapse for the treatment of LEMS and CMS, and are pleased to see progress on other potential indications as well. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress over the coming quarters.

With that, I’d like to thank all of you for participating in the call today and open up the call for questions.

Scott Henry

Thank you and good morning.

Patrick McEnany

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Henry

I guess, the first question, if you could comment on the enrollment of the Firdapse trial. I don’t know if you want to give a specific number, but if not, perhaps, is it in line with your expectations – ahead of expectations, or just any any color you could give on that?

Patrick McEnany

Scott, we are in line with expectations. Again, we expect to announce the results of this Phase 3 study in the second-half. And based on that, we expect to file our NDA before the end of this year.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. And then shifting gears as far as myasthenia gravis indication or registration trial, when is your sense when you – when the timing of that could occur?

Patrick McEnany

Well, the first thing we need to do is better understand the nature of the size and scope of the study that we need to do. So we expect to meet with the FDA sometime in the very near future. And we will – when we better understand the design of the study and the requirement, Scott, then we are able – better able to put a – the timeline and cost together to execute that study. So I think we will be able to provide more color on that by next quarter. But we’re really not in a position to today.

Scott Henry

Okay, fair enough. And final question with regards to the modeling, how should we think about the R&D run rate sequentially throughout the year, at least, as far as direction?

Patrick McEnany

Well, I think part of that will depend on what’s going to be required to preserve MuSK-MG and when we do that. But I would expect that our R&D expense for this year will be, as we previously stated, somewhere between $10 million and $13 million. So – and I think, it’ll probably be fairly smooth through the quarters.

Scott Henry

Okay. And when you say $10 million to $13 million, is that inclusive of stock compensation, or is that a cash-based guidance number?

Patrick McEnany

That’s on a cash basis.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions, pat.

Patrick McEnany

Thank you, Scott.

Charles Duncan

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Steve was fully [expressed out] [ph] this morning, so I might have missed this, as you spoke pretty quickly. But I’m wondering if you could remind us of some of the key elements in the ongoing Firdapse LEMS study that gives you confidence about the potential outcome. I know that you are enrolling patients that were in the open access program. But what are some of the things that you count on when you’re considering the probability of success for that study?

Patrick McEnany

Steve, why don’t you address that, if you would?

Steven Miller

Certainly. Well, the main thing that gives us confidence is, first, the fact that, we achieved passing and statistically significant results in our previous trial. The second thing is that, it’s not only our trial where statistically significant results have been seen. But similar published trials over the years in the literature that use the exact same endpoints also have achieved statistical significance.

So the entire universe of data out there leads us to believe that we have a very high probability of success in this trial. Furthermore, the number of patients that are being recruited, which is currently about 28 is within the correct number of patients for the effect size and variability that we expect to see, and again, we believe it’s willpower to be successful.

Charles Duncan

And then, Steven, it sounds that patient heterogeneity, I know that these patients have previously been on the drug through your open label or your access program. But when you consider this patient population relative to that in your previous studies, are there any characteristic of the patients that are notable to you that are different obviously?

Steven Miller

This should be very similar to the patient population we had before, not all of the patients who are entering our new study are patients that had participated in previous studies, although the FDA is allowing that to happen, because they recognize the fact that some of our patients in our Expanded Access Program are patients that completed our previous clinical trial.

With regard to the homogeneity, basically all patients go through a run-in period where their dose is adjusted, I shouldn’t call it a run-in period really for an Expanded Access Program, but they go through a dose escalation where their physician fine-tunes their dose and ensures that they don’t have any significant side effects, as well as achieve clinical benefit from the treatment. And if they do, they remain in the Expanded Access Program.

So, for all practical purposes there is somewhat of an enrichment of the patient population by virtue of the fact that the vast majority of patients in the Expanded Access Program are actually achieving a therapeutic benefit from the drug or else they just wouldn’t continue.

Charles Duncan

Okay, that’s helpful. And then regarding regulatory strategy for LEMS and CMS, I’m wondering if you could provide a little more color on the relative timing, would it be that you would seek to submit a broader label for both LEMS and CMS or would it be that you’d first submit an NDA for LEMS and then perhaps follow on later on with CMS?

Steven Miller

Our current plan is to complete both the CMS and LEMS trials and then submit an NDA and pursue indications for both CMS and LEMS. Now of course that is predicated on the assumption that we also will achieve statistically significant passing results for our CMS trial. It’s important to point out that although there is a large body of evidence that leads us to believe that the drug successfully treats CMS, ours is actually the first large well controlled trial for the treatment of CMS with amifampridine.

Charles Duncan

Okay, and I’m assuming that you are planning on doing that concurrently and so perhaps by the end of the year we could see a broader label filed and the one that was filed in advance?

Steven Miller

Correct. Obviously if we get statistically significant results from both trial, which are trials which we are planning to complete in the second half, we will be submitting an NDA for both indications, CMS and LEMS.

Charles Duncan

Okay, that’s helpful. And then the last question I wanted to ask, you know I’m kind of wondering if you’ve heard anything about the, I’ll call, they want to be a competitor in the lungs space, the private company, if you heard anything else about their activities, and any of the clinical congresses that you’ve recently attended?

Patrick McEnany

Charles, we’ve not heard a word and our MS [ph] sales are out meeting with docs on a daily basis across the country. We attended a number of patient meetings as well, so we have access to patients who sort of have their ear to the ground. And there has been – there has not been in word, so we don’t believe that there is much activity on that side.

Charles Duncan

Okay very good, thanks for added color, thanks.

Patrick McEnany

Thank you.

Patrick McEnany

Thanks again for your participation on the call today. I’d once again like to thank all of our stakeholders for their support in helping Catalyst deliver on its promise to advance the treatments for patients suffering from rare unmet needs. We look forward to seeing some of you at upcoming investor conferences and we hope to provide more guidance as additional facts become available. We certainly appreciate your patience and promise you, we will be working tirelessly to move forward with our shared vision. Thanks, again.

