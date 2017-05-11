WASDE, A Snowstorm, And The Uncertainty Of The 2017 Crop Year

The grain markets rallied aggressively after a surprise snowstorm across the fertile Plains of the United States during the final days of April. April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but the late April snows brought some destruction to young crops at the beginning of the 2017 planting season. It is still early enough in the season for crops to make a strong comeback and thrive during the rest of planting and throughout the growing season over the months ahead. However, with rising population in the world, each day there are more mouths to feed, and growing demand for food is a constant in markets.

Over recent years, weather events or scares have translated to immediate rallies in the grain markets. In 2012, a drought in the U.S. took the prices of corn and soybeans to all-time highs, and wheat followed, trading to the second highest price in history. In early 2016, a shortage of palm oil increased demand for soybean oil in Asia leading beans to rally from under $9 per bushel to over$12, and corn and wheat went along for the bullish ride. Only after excellent crop progress during the summer of 2016 as the fourth straight bumper crop became a reality did the prices of the grains fall back down to reflect ample supplies starting in June. This year's initial rally on the unseasonal snowstorm was mild compared to last year's. However, we are still at the beginning of the crop year, and This week, on May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its monthly missive to markets. The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report will become increasingly significant over the months ahead as it will monitor the 2017 crop. We have learned that anything short of a bumper crop that can satisfy the world's growing hunger for record yields will fall short of requirements and cause prices to move higher. The May WASDE comes in the aftermath of the latest rally that another reminder of the sensitivity of soybeans, corn, and wheat to ever increasing demand from all corners of the earth.

The rally at the start of May

The May WASDE was a bit of a nonstarter, but the most bullish thing about the report was that there were no surprises about inventories. The USDA made certain to tell markets that their missive is "highly tentative" this early in the season as planting has just gotten underway across the fertile regions of the United States. The report comes in the wake of a snowstorm that lifted prices at the end of May. The inclement weather was a reminder that even the slightest weather curve ball can impact crops and send prices flying higher. At the beginning of May, wheat led a rally that took the prices of the three most important agricultural products higher, for a short time. Source: CQG

The daily chart of July CBOT wheat futures shows that the price exploded from $4.16 per bushel on April 25 to highs of $4.6150 on May 2 before falling back to just over the $4.30 level. Source: CQG

July corn rallied from $3.6075 on April 21 to highs of $3.79 on May 1 before pulling back to just over $3.72. Source: CQG

July soybeans traded down to $9.4125 on April 11, and in the aftermath of the snowstorm and May WASDE, they peaked at $9.89 before moving back to just over the $9.70 level.

The swift rallies in the corn, wheat, and bean markets are a reminder that weather can turn these markets on a dime and conditions from May through September will dictate the path of least resistance for prices on the supply side of the fundamental equation. On the demand side, consumption continues to be an ever increasing factor.

The May WASDE had no surprises, but it offered some potential for lots of price action if the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the U.S. and around the world does not pan out.

The wheat crop will be lower this year

The USDA told markets that total global wheat production is projected at 737.8 million tons, the second highest total on record. However, U.S. wheat production for 2017/18 is projected at 1,820 million bushels, down nearly 500 million bushels from the prior year. That is if all goes according to plan and Mother Nature does not intervene to cut output even more. The USDA projects that U.S. wheat supplies for 2017/18 will fall 9% from last year on lower production. Higher beginning stocks partially offset this amount. Consumption will be 2% less based on lower exports and feed and residual use. However, world consumption continues to slope upwards.

Less corn production in 2017

The U.S. corn crop is projected at 14.1 billion bushels, down from last year's record high with a lower forecast area and yield. Global corn production is forecast down from a year ago, with the largest declines in China and the United States. All the while, demand continues to grow.

The WASDE projected that corn for ethanol consumption would likely be up 50 million bushels due to anticipated higher gasoline consumption. China's total corn supply will probably fall 14 million tons in 2017/18, due to projected declines in beginning stocks and production. At the same time, France reported this week that farmers are planning to plant sugar beets instead of corn for economic reasons this crop year.

Fewer beans this crop year

According to the WASDE, U.S. soybean crop is projected at 4,255 million bushels, down 52 million from last year's record crop. Global oilseed production is projected at 572.1 million tons, up just 6.0 million from 2016/17.

While the USDA expects higher supplies of U.S. soybean, crush, exports and ending stocks the forecasted lower yield more than offsets higher harvested acres, leaving the crop at a projected 4.255 billion bushels. The number is 52 million bushels lower than 2016's record-breaking crop.

Remember 2012 cause next time it will be worse

According to the USDA, 2017 is likely to be a year where total production comes in below 2016's levels when it comes to grain output. The USDA looks at the data with rose-colored glasses at this time of the year. After all, the crops are still in their infancy stages, and the weather is still an unknown factor.

Global consumption will continue to increase so long as population grows. The problem for the grain markets is that a weather event or any issue that causes crop yields and total output to decline to a point where stock levels begin to drop appreciably will lead to sharp and violent price appreciation. In 2012, wheat rose to over $9 per bushel and corn, and soybeans rallied to all-time highs of almost $8.50 and $18 per bushel respectively. The drought of 2012 was the last weather event that impacted the output of the three primary grains and since then each year has offered the world a bumper crop.

The two takeaways from the May WASDE are that consumption continues to expand and production will be a bit below last year's record levels if all goes well. To me, this sounds like a perfect low-risk trade on the long side where there are limited downside risks for grain prices and a potentially explosive upside. Watch that weather over the coming weeks as Mother Nature will be the ultimate arbiter for the price of food around the globe. Consumers are quite happy to purchase grains on a hand-to-mouth basis as every rally has been a sale since the 2012 highs. However, the prices have reached levels where a surprise could turn these markets around quickly, and those who have become accustomed to low prices could wind up scrambling for their supply requirements.

