10 Safer Dividend Contender Dogs Cast 6.3% To 20.8% Gains For May

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5,000 invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Contender stocks portended only 0.57% more gain than that from $5,000 invested in all ten. The small-dog strategy is a wash this time.

Seven Contenders were discarded in this screening process due to negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Contender stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 5/4/17 to further parse their wherewithal.

Top 10 "safer" May Contender annual yields ranged 3.69% to 6.57% from AMNF, MDP, IBM, CNP, QCOM, BIP, WHG, OKE, UBA, and TCP. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 4.14% to 9.38%.

17 of 61 Dividend Contenders (10-24 annual dividend hikes) showed positive annual returns and free-cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 5/4/17. Those 17 were tagged as "safer."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Safer May Contender Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 4/28/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/4/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented eight of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Eight Sectors Represented On The "Safer" Contender List

Eight Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 17 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 4. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (2); Real Estate (1); Financial Services (4); Utilities (3); Technology (2); Consumer Cyclical (2); Consumer Defensive (2); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Healthcare (0).

Top ten Contender "safer" dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 5 represented all eight sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 61 Contender stocks from which the 17 "Safer" ones were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success however is easily adjusted by a determined board of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Cast A 5.37% 1 yr. Average Upside and 7.35% Net Gain For 17 "Safer" Dividend Contender Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Dividend Contender stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 4, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied.

Analysts projected a 5.5% lower dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in the top ten May "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 5.9% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Predict Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Contender Dog Stocks to Net 6.33% to 20.85% Gains By May, 2018

Seven of the ten top "safe" dividend Contender dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 80% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) netted $208.54 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

ONEOK (OKE) netted $172.95, based on dividends plus guesses from fifteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Meredith (MDP) netted $149.12, based on dividends plus guesses from five analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) netted $141.28 based on a target price from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $112.40 per estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) netted $104.13 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Brinker International (EAT) netted $78.57, based on guesses from nineteen analysts, plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills (GIS) netted $75.88 based on mean target price estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) netted $66.43 based on target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $63.31 based on dividends plus price estimates from twenty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 11.7% on $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found A Mini Gain From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Contenders

Ten "Safer" Contender firms with the biggest yields May 4 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Contender Dogs, To Deliver 9.93% VS. (6) 9.87% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 0.57% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in all ten. The second lowest priced safe dividend Contender dog, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) showed the best net gain of 19.34% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of May 4 were: Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), and ONEOK (OKE), with prices ranging from $2.17 to $49.34.

Higher priced five "Safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of May 4 were: Qualcomm (QCOM), Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), Meredith (MDP), TC Pipelines (TCP), and International Business Machines (IBM), with prices ranging from $54.91 to $159.05.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

