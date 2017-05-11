The Palladium Paradox

Since the middle of April, precious metals prices have been in corrective mode. Silver has led the charge to the downside, falling from $18.725 on April 17 to lows of $16.06, so far. Gold has declined from $1297.50 to lows of$1214.30, and platinum fell from $993 to under $900. The three most liquid precious metals futures market have dropped as fear and uncertainty in markets has dissipated. Stocks are close to all-time highs and the VIX, the volatility index at under 10 is a sign that calm has returned to markets. Precious metals are assets that attract buying during periods when investors and speculators seek a safe haven from market volatility. Lately, stocks have attracted the bulk of investment capital, and many who had been hiding in precious metals have exited positions as the fear factor in markets has declined.

Meanwhile, the price of one precious metal has been doing well even while its cousins in the same sector have experienced price declines. Palladium is a rare industrial precious metal, but it trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. As the fourth most liquid, or least liquid, traded precious metal, the price of palladium is a function of available supplies and the industrial demand for the metal. When it comes to supply, the vast majority of palladium production comes from Russia and South Africa. Russia is the world's leading producer, but palladium is a byproduct of nickel production in the country. On the demand side of the precious coin, investment demand is only a tiny part of the equation as catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles depend on palladium to clean the poisons from exhaust. Palladium has outshone the other three precious metals as it has been in a bull market since early 2016 and it has posted the best performance in the sector last year and over the first three months of 2017 and since. While gold, silver, and platinum are all lower than their March 30, 2017, closing prices, palladium is the only metal in the sector that is hanging in there. When it comes to precious metals these days, palladium is a paradox.

Higher lows and higher highs since early 2016

The price action in palladium has been bullish since way back at the beginning of 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures highlights, the precious metal traded at $451.50 per ounce at the beginning of January 2016 when many commodities were making multiyear lows. The January 2016 price in palladium was the lowest since July 2010. Since then, the price has done nothing but make a series of higher lows and higher highs. The most recent peak occurred on April 28 when the precious metals traded to $830.35 per ounce, the highest price since March 2015 and closing in on almost double the January 2016 lows.

While palladium has been grinding higher for nearly a year and a half, open interest has been moving higher in concert with the least liquid of the traded precious metals futures contracts. In December 2016 the metric was at 23,812 contracts, and as of May 8, it stood at 37,329 an increase of 57%. Rising price and increasing open interest tend to be a validation of the bullish price trend, and so far, even though other precious metals have been falling, negating their bullish trends and are coming close to challenging critical levels of resistance, palladium continues to look strong. Right now, technical support levels for palladium stand at $768.55 and $744.40 the recent lows dating back to March. To keep the pattern of higher lows intact, the precious metal needs to hold these levels in the days and weeks ahead.

Palladium is an industrial precious metal

Palladium is holding up well. Both industrial and precious metals have been under pressure over recent weeks. Industrial commodities like copper and base metals, iron ore and crude oil have all declined significantly over the past few weeks. At the same time, the other three precious metals, silver, platinum, and gold have all experienced deep corrections. While palladium has fallen below the $800 per ounce level on May 9, it has come back each time it looks like it is getting ready to follow its industrial and precious brethren. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, palladium has been trading either side of $800 since March, and the bullish trading pattern remains intact, for now. Palladium has been marching to the beat of a different drummer in the world of commodities, and when it comes to the platinum metals namesake commodity, it has left platinum in the dust when it comes to performance.

Palladium leaves platinum in the dust

The platinum group metals consist of two groups, the palladium, and the iridium group. The iridium group-platinum group metals include iridium, osmium and ruthenium, three metals that only trade in the physical market. The palladium group-platinum group metals include platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Two of the three metals trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange futures market while rhodium only trades in the physical market. Platinum has been the laggard in the sector and palladium the leader. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium shows that the spread traded to a high of $1600 per ounce in 2008 when platinum hit all-time highs over $2300 per ounce. Since 2010, palladium has been steadily outperforming platinum, and it has recently hit a new low of almost a $100 premium, platinum over palladium which is the lowest level for the spread since 2002. In April 2016, platinum traded at a $456 premium per ounce to palladium, but since then palladium has left platinum in the dust.

Higher palladium could ignite platinum

As palladium group-platinum group metals, both have similar properties when it comes to their industrial applications. Platinum's density is 21.45 grams per cm cubed, while palladium's is 11.90 grams per cm cubed. Platinum has a melting point of 1,768 degrees F, and a boiling point of 3,825 degrees F. Palladium melts at 1,560 degrees C and boils at 2,927 degrees C. These metals both have the properties that make them ideally suited for use as catalysts in catalytic converters because of their high resistance to heat.

The current trend in prices could wind up supporting platinum if palladium continues to gain over coming weeks and months. As platinum melts and boils at a slightly higher temperature and is slightly denser, it could pay for industry to begin using platinum rather than palladium if the price differential becomes negligible.

Are all-time highs in the cards?

I am currently worried that palladium could suffer from a delayed reaction causing the price to fall below support levels because of the price action in the other precious metals. However, if the current trend continues, palladium is closing in on all-time highs. Platinum is trading at around the $900 per ounce level and is more than $1400 below its all-time peak. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of NYMEX palladium futures shows, the record high for the metal occurred in 2001 at $1090 per ounce. At $800, palladium is only $290 below that peak. Considering that the precious metal rallied from around $450 in early 2016 to $800 recently, the gain of $350 per ounce is less than the difference between the current price and record high than the appreciation over the past year and one-half.

Palladium continues to be a paradox. The metal has been the best performing precious metal since early 2016, and in the first quarter of 2017, it was the best performing commodity of all gaining 17.46% over the three month period. Palladium closed on March 30 at $798.50 per ounce and was not far off that level on May 10. During the interim, palladium has made yet another new high at just over $830 per ounce, and its bullish trend remains intact.

While the prices of the rest of the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets have been melting since April 17, palladium made a new high and appears to be holding. The rare precious metal that comes from Russia and South Africa is leading the precious metals sector, and so long as the price can remain above $740 or so, the bullish pattern will survive. Often, the best performing commodity one-quarter becomes the worst in the following quarter, but that has not happened in the palladium market, yet and the paradox continues.

Keep your eyes on palladium as we could be on the verge of some huge volatility over the coming weeks. If the price were to break down the selloff could get ugly as the metal plays catch up. However, a new high could set palladium on a path where the record high comes closer and an achievable target. If the latter happens, we could finally see some upside recovery in the price of platinum which has been a laggard for far too long in the precious metals sector.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page. Additionally, check out my website for more information about commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.