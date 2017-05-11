Losses Mount For Companies That Can't Win Millennials

How Coach is getting it right. Kate Spade a transformational deal.

Thesis:

Millennials are different. They have a unique set of values on how they spend money. As an investor, they are impacting companies in dramatic ways on a daily basis.

Some companies are getting it right and their shareholders are benefiting and some companies are experiencing dramatic losses and erosion of their brand equity.

Millennials:

Millennials - the 18-34 demographic make up more than a quarter of the U.S. population and the majority of the workforce. Millennials have a unique set of values around how they choose to spend their money. They grew up during the recession, entered a struggling job market and must now pay off record amounts of student debt.

Getting it wrong: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

PG 3 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The difference between price and value:

Millennials distinguish between the price of products and the value received. Expensive blades from Gillette are the type of high price/minimal benefit product that is struggling.

"Gillette, Bleeding Market Share, Cuts Prices of Razors - Top brand also plans to add focus on its cheaper products as pressure mounts from online start-ups"

Gillette, which dominates the global razor business, has long followed a simple and lucrative strategy: Add new features and raise prices. But the 115-year-old brand is changing tactics this month by slashing prices and putting a new focus on its cheaper products.

and putting a new focus on its cheaper products. The Procter & Gamble Co. unit hopes to stop defections of its U.S. customers to online startups like Dollar Shave Club and Harry's that sell lower-priced razors and blades.

and blades. Gillette's plan to cut prices by as much as 20% jolted Wall Street. "An act of desperation on Gillette?" asked Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman, in a research note New data show Gillette has lost U.S. market share for six straight years.

Its share of the men's-razors business fell to 54% in 2016, down from 59% in 2015 and more than 70% "there is significant pent-up frustration among guys that Gillette has been methodically overcharging them for decades."

As a shareholder, one can take comfort in the diversity of brands at Procter & Gamble. This has protected shareholders. However, the gap between organic growth and P/E for P&G is striking. In my opinion, it's hard to justify a premium valuation for the shares. If an investor is paying 21x earnings, a company can't get it this wrong.

PG data by YCharts

Getting it right: Coach (NYSE:COH)

"Coach Is Buying Kate Spade For $2.4 Billion - Millennials think Coach is 'boring.' Will acquiring Kate Spade help?"

Coach executives said Kate Spade will remain an independent brand with its own design, merchandising, marketing and sales teams. In addition to handbags and wallets, the company has expanded into jewelry, children's clothing and homeware.

I am always a fan of companies that are proactive. So I give credit to Coach for doing this deal and addressing their weakness in this market niche. Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) delivers real organic growth and a strong brand with millennials.

Benefits to Coach are growth, solid margins, and reasonable price relative to growth. Kate Spade offers growth, healthy margins, reasonable P/E, and cost synergies.

KATE data by YCharts

Coach needs more organic growth and this deal provides it. As we see, the company will have ample liquidity even after this deal. And I am impressed by the healthy margins that Coach is able to generate. Better than 65% profit margins.

COH data by YCharts

"the proposed KATE merger agreement … could be a transformational moment for the business, with the potential to create substantial earnings accretion through cost synergies and favorable financing costs," Goldman Sachs Analyst.

COH data by YChart

Growth: After this deal, one would expect higher growth rate and a corresponding expansion of P/E. For a growth investor, this combination is quite attractive.

COH data by YCharts

Changing consumer behavior:

Retail brands need to retain their brand equity or develop new brands to succeed with the Millennial customer. Otherwise, losses in earnings and shareholder value are inevitable.

Victoria's Secret

Why Millennials are going braless

For Victoria's Secret, the trend presents challenges. The retailer's parent company, L Brands Inc., gets about a third of its revenue from bras. L Brands' shares are down nearly 30% this year so far. Analysts expect adjusted profit to fall 6.3% in the current fiscal year compared with last fiscal year's levels, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Again, the gap between valuation and growth for L Brands (NYSE:LB) seems extreme and shareholders should be cautious for a company that hasn't been able to adapt to this customer.

LB 1 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

LB data by YCharts

Consumer Behavior:

Alcohol vs. Legalized Marijuana:

Millennials Are Getting High on Weed Instead of Drunk on Beer

Since 2008, 18- to 25-year-olds' incidences of alcohol consumption over the past year fell 2.5%, while marijuana incidence increased 4.6% during the same period, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote Past month alcohol uses has fallen every year since 2010 , while past year cannabis use has increased every year since 2008.

, while past year cannabis use has increased every year since 2008. The trend continues as these consumers age up into the next-highest age bracket: past month alcohol incidence among 26- to 29-year-olds has fallen 2.8% over the past two years. "We believe alcohol could be under pressure for the next decade, based on our data analysis covering 80 years of alcohol and 35 years of cannabis incidence in the US,"

Valuations:

As an investor, one has to take changing demographics seriously. In terms of valuations, what is striking is the gap between actual growth of these companies and their corresponding P/E ratios.

BUD data by YCharts (NYSE:SAM) (NYSE:BUD)

Getting it right:

Millennials prefer travel to purchases and are big users of credit cards reward programs.

If You Have 29 Credit Cards, You're Probably a Millennial - some young adults are signing up for every offer and finding creative ways to rack up charges; 16 cards and no income

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM):

You have to give credit to a large company like JPMorgan for being creative in targeting this consumer.

The latest mortgage perk for millennials: Reward points

Your mortgage may come with a bonus: credit-card reward points. Chase recently announced it will give 100,000 reward points, worth up to $1,500, to existing credit-card customers who take out a home loan with the bank between now and Aug. 6. Millennials are a prime target. For example, at Chase, 36 percent of mortgages last year were taken out by borrowers who were under 35 years old or younger, up from 20 percent in 2015.

Price vs. Value: Cord Cutting

Again for DIS and ESPN, this is a recurring issue on earnings and their recent conference call.

Valuation:

As a shareholder, I would be concerned by such a large gap between organic growth and P/E. Especially, as ESPN is still struggling with the issue of price vs. value and how to retain younger viewers.

DIS data by YCharts

Cord Cutting:

Cord-cutting millennials driving changes in TV consumption

"I see a big trend of people gravitating toward streaming from cable," Cortino said. "I think a lot of it has to do with price." A large number of millennials have never paid for their own cable or satellite service, and a significant number of older consumers have "cut the cord" that tethered them to hefty monthly payments. According to a March 26 article in The Motley Fool, a financial publication, the pay-TV industry lost 1.7 million, or 1.7 percent, of its customers in 2016.

Conclusion:

As such an important demographic, the millennial market can have a real impact on brands, earnings, and shareholders. For companies that are clearly getting it wrong, losses for shareholders have been growing. If an investor is paying a premium to own shares in a company, that company needs to be getting this customer demographic right.

