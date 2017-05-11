Boeing 737 MAX Grounded: No Worries

Boeing (BA) shares have dropped lightly on news that Boeing is keeping its 737 MAX fleet on the ground following the detection of quality problem on the engine. In this article, I want to have a look at what we currently know, how the issue affects the delivery schedule and why this is not as bad as the issues Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is experiencing with the Pratt & Whitney (UTX) geared turbofan.

Background

Figure 1: CFM LEAP 1 engine (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The CFM LEAP 1B is the next generation turbofan family co-developed by General Electric (GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) and is used to power the next generation of narrow body aircraft. The turbofan comes in 3 variants, geared towards the needs of the Airbus A320neo family, Boeing 737 MAX family and COMAC C919. The CFM LEAP family aims to reduce specific fuel consumption by as much as 10-15% compared to the current generation turbofans. The LEAP 1A turbofan, which powers the A320neo family had a smooth service entry, while the 1C turbofan used for the COMAC was used on the aircraft’s maiden flight recently.

737 MAX fleet grounded

Figure 2: CFM LEAP 1 engine with the LPT disks marked (Source: www.AeroAnalysis.net

After being notified by CFM and its supplier that there had been a ‘quality escape’ regarding the low pressure turbine of the turbofan, Boeing grounded its MAX 8 and MAX 9 fleet. The problem centers on cracks in the low-pressure turbine of the LEAP 1B.

What is important to note here is that there was no in-flight failure or failure during operation of the low-pressure turbines, which would have set back service entry by months. Months, in which Boeing had to find out what part failed and part failure was due to design flaws or a problem in the manufacturing process. CFM and its supplier saved Boeing that headache by taking proper action upon detection of quality defects.

While it is somewhat inconvenient that the issue is detected just days before commercial service entry of the LEAP 1B and the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing must have felt somewhat relieved. If the issues would have been detected during service entry, Boeing would have faced the costs of compensating airlines for grounding their 737 MAX fleet and replacing the turbofan and the jet’s dispatch reliability would suffer.

Delivery schedule

The initial market reaction was a 2% drop in share prices. With more details regarding the grounding surfacing in the minutes after that, the stock recovered and it is important to note that for a stock that trades near all-time highs 2% is a pretty timid reaction for grounding one of the company’s cash cows.

Reason for the relatively soft reaction is the fact that the issue with the LPT was a batch-specific issue and CFM’s supplier will have to find out how that problem could occur. So it is not a design flaw and it is not an overall manufacturing flaw, which somewhat saves the delivery schedule for Boeing and CFM. Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) is expected to take delivery of the aircraft only a couple of days later than initially planned, which is not that bad if you compare it to the costs and delays that Boeing would have if the issue was detected after commercial entry.

Next to problems being limited to a batch, delays for Boeing are limited because CFM has two suppliers for the LPT, which somewhat counteracts the increased pressure that the supplier of the LPTs with cracks is facing.

When reading about the problems, I could only think about the problems that Airbus and PW are facing with the GTF-concept. The big difference here is that most of the issues for the PW1100G have been detected after service entry and after the need to replace parts. So the reliability of the airframe and engine have already been dented. Additionally, the problems on the geared turbofan have not been limited to one part, but a series of shortcomings.

Conclusion

While the detection of a quality defect is somewhat inconvenient days before delivery of the first jet, it saved Boeing a massive headache. For investors, it is important to know that the delivery schedule stays more or less the same and we are looking at delays of a couple of days instead of the months it could have been if the issue was detected at a later date. The minor delay can be attributed to the fact that the problem seems to be batch-specific and CFM can rely on two suppliers for the LPT production.

Also, with Airbus facing problems with the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan, I think that the market reaction has been somewhat soft but appropriate after all. The LPT issue is unlikely to affect Boeing’s earnings, but shows the need for stress-tests in the supply chain and quality management. This will become even more important as CFM delivers turbofans to 3 big narrow body jet makers, which are all set to increase output in the coming years.

