Bitcoin Is In Such Demand, Investors Are Almost Paying Double The Spot Price

Don't buy one BTC for the cost of two BTC. Here's how to avoid this premium and get exposure to BTC.

By Parke Shall

The bitcoin craze has really picked up steam over the last couple of weeks. The price of the digital currency has skyrocketed from previous all-time highs around $1,300 to an additional almost 40% on top of that, trading over $1,700 at several points this past week and over $1,800 this morning.

The influx of capital into the digital currency has been extremely notable and is getting a fair amount of media coverage. As hype ramps up, speculation ensues, just as with any type of asset, and bubbles start to form.

The purpose of this article is to prevent you from buying bitcoin at a 70% premium, like some people were doing just a day ago in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). Though you can't see on the chart, which is based on closing price, the intraday price went as high as $265 on Wednesday of this week.

GBTC data by YCharts

These people have already seen the price collapse back down to $210-220 and have taken losses on their investment that are not in line with a move in the underlying digital currency (Bitcoin has since gone up, but the GBTC premium has come in a little).

The GBTC is a bitcoin trust that trades on the over-the-counter markets. It is one of the only ways investors with a brokerage account can get exposure to bitcoin. Seeing as how the SEC has put a hold on plans for additional bitcoin ETFs for the time being, this over-the-counter traded trust still remains the only primary way to get exposure to bitcoin through a brokerage account. Because it is the only broker tradable asset that allows you to have exposure to bitcoin, it has seen an influx of capital over the last few days as well.

Mostly trusts like these trade at a really close track to what the underlying asset trades at. If gold moves up half a percent, unlevered ETFs like the GLD usually just tick up half a percent with it. In this case, bitcoin has moved up about 50% over the last six months, and the GBTC has nearly doubled. The extra buying and demand for exposure have pushed a premium onto shares of GBTC.

To calculate the premium that you may be paying, you have to take your GBTC shares and times them by about 10.75. According to the company's website, each share is about 0.093 BTC (as of April 27, 2017). Here's the fact sheet on the trust:

That means, while the GBTC hit $265 yesterday, traders were paying upwards of an 80% premium just to have exposure to the digital currency. A quote of $265 on the GBTC represents an underlying value of bitcoin at $2,849.

This is great because it shows that there is real demand. It is also a microcosm of bitcoin itself, showing what very little supply can do when demand starts to spike. However, there are easier ways to own bitcoin at a very little premium to market.

While we own shares in GBTC, we have had them for a long time, and they are only one of the methods we have used to get exposure to the digital currency. Downloading and setting up Coinbase is a great way to get exposure to bitcoin, paying only small transaction fees while you can buy and sell at the spot price. However, investors need to be aware that during extremely volatile times, this exchange has a history of working slowly or going down for small amounts of time.

GBTC carries with it its own risks, as it is a thinly traded stock that trades off of a major exchange. In the event that bitcoin takes a tumble, the rush to the exits may provoke a negative arbitrage versus a positive one in its shares.

If the GBTC premium comes back down to something reasonable, like 20% or less, we don't think adding it to your portfolio, if you are looking for bitcoin exposure, is a terrible idea. However, we don't think buying this trust at a premium of 80% when you could just as easily use any of several methods available to purchase almost 2x the bitcoin outright is a good idea. We do encourage diversification for your exposure to digital currency because it is a new technology that is likely still going to have plenty of bumps in the road going forward. In an event that a hack or some other negative event takes place, you are going to want to be diversified across asset classes and brokerages.

Just like any other rush to buy, the bid in bitcoin is going to lead to inflated prices, though we continue to be adamant long-time bulls. Investors need to be aware of what they are buying when they purchase shares of something like GBTC. Again, as part of a diversified portfolio and at a reasonable premium, we don't think owning a small amount of GBTC is a bad idea alongside of owning bitcoin in various wallets.

What we don't want to see, however, is a rush to buy and hysteria that winds up having investors who have done little research paying the same price for one bitcoin where they could be getting two elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.