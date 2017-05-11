Climate Of Hope: Bloomberg And Pope Miss The Boat

The main theme of the new book by Mike Bloomberg and Carl Pope is that the economics of energy will trump Trump, which is important. Several decades of development have set the course for new directions in energy technology and while the Trump administration can attempt to turn back the clock, they cannot retroactively undo the developments that have already permanently altered the economics of energy going forward. In other words, the main hope in Climate of Hope is that in the post-fact world of the Trump administration, there maybe some setbacks for climate efforts, but they will at most be limited and temporary. The US is likely to meet or exceed the Paris goals by way of city and state policies if the federal government becomes totally dysfunctional as it is presently rapidly doing.

What the book altogether lacks is any self-critical analysis into the failures in environmental policies of the past and why Trump is even possible although it occasionally alludes to some of the issues. Clearly, shutting down coal-fired generation cannot be done without a serious effort towards economic development for the coal-mining population. Bloomberg at least understands that and his initiatives are likely to be more useful than the Trump administration's empty promises to bring coalmining jobs back from the dead. Those will at most make things worse temporarily.

Even if there is a short-term revival in coal, as is already somewhat evident, in the longer term automation more than anything is likely to limit the impact on employment for coal miners, so that re-educating miners and other related initiatives at creating new economic opportunities for them are more important than promising them something that cannot be delivered, moreover, subsequent administrations are likely to completely abandon any efforts in support of coal all over again, as it remains uneconomical (when is Trump Tower switching back to coal?) - and very few investors will be swayed in making decisions that take decades to pay off by a short term blip in energy policy.

State and Local Government takes over

As former Mayor of NYC and an eager participant, Mike Bloomberg is eminently qualified to point to the C40 program, a collaboration of city governments worldwide, which all by itself is probably enough to guarantee that the US will live up to the Paris agreement even if President Trump "cancels it," whatever that means.

Then, there are state initiatives in the area, where there is an acute realization that future competitiveness revolves around leadership in the energy/environmental area, and that the federal attempts to undo climate-based policies would produce a horrendous economic setback, not to mention brain drain. As a result, we see California, New York and numerous other states with their own programs that are driven by the interests of the state economies, which again will only make the federal government simply more irrelevant in this area. While CalExit may not be likely to succeed, the federal government will simply be increasingly ignored as a result.

Possibly the most interesting chapter in the whole book is the one about urban transportation, because of the willingness to innovate, to think out-of-the-box, and to experiment are woven through the story in an interesting way.

A critical look at environmental/climate programs

I think the single most important issue to realize is that if previous environmental programs were done well, it would not be as easy to dismantle them. The book focuses almost entirely on past accomplishments, without wondering about past failures, and how come progress was not more solid than it actually was. Evidently, Bloomberg did accomplish a lot during his administration, but while the policies of the past forty years did get things started in the right direction, it is too bizarre that one administration could do as much damage as now seems to be the case.

The only reason existing programs were so weak and ineffective, is that for the most part they were top-down plans that never really got traction, because they were more of Soviet-style grand planning than sensible economic policies that leverage market-based solutions.

Change happens at the margin

If you want to understand what happens in a system, you need to watch change at the margin. When IBM (NYSE:IBM) was shook up by the personal computer, they should have been watching the rates of adoption in some businesses, and understood that it was a predictor of what was to come.

Smart policy, in a capitalist system, would leverage the potential for change and create the perfect storm, instead, what regulators often did was to create regulations that flew in the face of the economics, and were more like the old Soviet-style 20-year plans that were designed to fail. The focus was often on changing the average case, not on achieving change in the most rapid or economically productive ways.

Local Laws in New York City

Much has been made of Local Laws 84 and 87 forcing greener buildings, and the book dwells on the purported success of these programs. However, when viewed from the standpoint of environmental economics, these regulations ensured under performance for they asserted minimum standards for all buildings over a certain size. This led to building owners most often seeking to meet the minimum at the lowest cost, and many buildings that would have been capable of far better outcomes did just the minimum needed instead. Very few owners have the long-term foresight to realize that a deep retrofit adds value to their buildings, and may be much more economically viable than the typical 20-30% improvements that were the result of these laws. It became a business of chasing subsidies for the lowest cost.

By optimizing the long-term energy economics of buildings based on a proper capital budget, many more deep retrofits could have been accomplished, and a far better outcome could have been achieved. If there were more buildings scoring 50-90% reductions in GHGs, the same average could have been achieved, and the underperforming buildings would suffer the economic penalty of becoming known as energy hogs, for better performance (if it's done well), leads to better comfort, productivity and property values.

#6 Fuel oil and Geothermal in New York City

The program to eliminate #6 fuel oil from buildings was a typical example of this type of underperformance. The 10,000 buildings that were converted largely from #6 to natural gas, did of course clean up the air quite a bit, and Bloomberg rightly takes the credit for that initiative of his administration. However, results could have been vastly better, if again the focus were not on the average case but on stimulating deep retrofits wherever they were economical.

Again, it would come to taking a thorough capital budgeting approach to energy in the building, and sorting out what energy infrastructure would add the most value. If that had been done, it might have been found that many of the 10,000 older apartment buildings involved in the program could have very economically converted to heat pumps for DHW (domestic hot water), and since DHW typically accounts for 25-50% of the oil used in buildings, the environmental impact would be dramatic. This type of an approach could have superior financial results for owners of the suitable buildings and a much greater clean-up of the air. Modestly, the writer of this submitted a report to this effect to the Bloomberg Office of Long Term Planning and Sustainability in 2011, and it received the enthusiastic support from the then head of agency, who unfortunately left promptly thereafter and subsequently the idea got lost in the shuffle.

Therefore again, by focusing on one model for all buildings without regard to economic, financial and environmental optimality building by building, a Soviet-style, top-down plan prevented a better outcome. Focusing on maximizing asset values on a building by building basis, capitalist style, would have guaranteed better environmental outcomes. However, the prevailing practice of these top-down plans has long since created an environment where owners simply expect subsidies to do what the city wants them to do, and most lack the expertise to evaluate the long-term economics, and make better choice. The focus has become meeting regulations at the lowest possible cost.

What did happen in the end was that at the end of the Bloomberg administration the city commissioned a study of geothermal heat pumps - a mature technology since many decades - and by early 2016 we finally ended up a law that makes it a mandatory first choice for new buildings, for it is quite the strategic energy technology that my report suggested in 2011.

Pope on the Agribusiness nexus

The chapter on the agribusiness connection by Carl Pope (Chapter 8, How We Eat), is disingenuous at best. He weakly argues that dietary change is unlikely and largely avoids it, though the chapter ends with some interesting data from Rodale about the immense impact agricultural change can make on climate.

Here are the facts, as reported by the National Institutes of Health, here:

To produce 1 kg of protein from kidney beans required approximately eighteen times less land, ten times less water, nine times less fuel, twelve times less fertilizer and ten times less pesticide in comparison to producing 1 kg of protein from beef. Compared with producing 1 kg of protein from chicken and eggs, beef generated five to six times more waste (manure) to produce 1 kg of protein.

PCRM (Physicians' Committee for Responsible Medicine) also reports on the environmental impact of a diet based on animal proteins as seen here. It really is that simple, and moreover, we also can no longer afford the healthcare costs associated with a diet based on animal proteins, which is the reason the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has steadily been winning cases against the government in this area, and more is yet to come, including a promising case in California over school lunches that seeks to ban cured meats because they are carcinogenic.

In short, with animal husbandry responsible for 51% of GHG emissions, from an environmental standpoint the impact of a single person going vegan is absolutely dramatic, and the UN appropriately supports a strategy of vegan lifestyles. Combine that with the staggering healthcare costs of diets based on animal protein, it is clear that nobody can afford "business as usual," and the meek protest by Carl Pope that people won't change their habits is disingenuous to say the least.

What matters is this, combined with the work of PCRM and Dr. Neal Barnard, as well as Forks over Knives, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Dr. Colin Campbell, Dr. Michael Greger, and many others, there is now a powerful groundswell of support for the idea that a no-oil vegan diet is simply the most helpful thing anyone can do for themselves if they prefer to live a healthy life. I see evidence of growing uptake among my peers, seniors who are deciding to live healthier lives, and are willing to make radical changes to get off of their medications.

It is far more pleasurable to spend your time on cooking than on worrying about the side effects of your meds. But the younger generation of current 20-somethings are moving even faster and growing numbers are going vegan. The evidence is out there, and can no longer be suppressed. Recent highlights of the literature are a 2016 updated version of the China Study, and the newest book by Dr. Neal Barnard, The Cheese Trap, neatly summarized here in five bullet points. I am from Holland, and was raised to think cheese was a health food. However, I was already off cheese for two years, but this book would cure any temptation to ever touch a piece of cheese again. Once you combine the trillion-dollar economic cost of an animal protein diet with the environmental cost of animal husbandry, and you understand that it is the rate of change at the margin which matters, come look again, and look at what is happening around the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) plant-based diet and/or lifestyle, such as the upcoming "Plantstock" conference, and the hundreds of teaching kitchens that are springing up around the country, including in medical schools. Soon you will realize that change is happening much faster than most of us are aware of. Alternatively, you could sample restaurants and check which ones are starting to offer vegan options. In short, the waffling on this point in the book is regrettable, and the opinion that dietary change is unlikely being disproved by the facts. The change is picking up speed rapidly, including the fact that many celebrities, from Jay-Lo to the Williams sisters, are now publicly known to be vegan.

Later on in the book, in his discussion of reforestation and agricultural reform, Pope adduces lots of valuable insights in how much change is possible, particularly if we newly learn to work with nature, not against it. Yet somehow the big picture escapes him.

Trump nixes Energy Star, is that good or bad?

Recently, manufacturers were up in arms about the indications that the Trump administration was going to dismantle the Energy Star program, for Energy Star was good for sales. As long as we also get a carbon tax, dismantling Energy Star would be a service to the country and the environment. The sad fact is that the Energy Star program focused on the specifications of devices (components) more than whole building systems, and too often tax incentives were tied to the Energy Star rating of equipment instead of the overall result for the building. Accountants were designing energy systems instead of leaving it to engineers. The Carbon Tax idea is starting to gain traction at the state level, and it occasionally makes an appearance in Washington conversation as well. Clearly the Energy Star program had certain useful features, and it got the conversation started, but it has too many side effects and produces too many perverse incentives that get in the way of good solutions. A Carbon Tax would provide a uniform focus on good results, not just good components.

100 gigafactories will not solve the climate problem

In spite of the gospel according to St. Elon, the visionary CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Hollywood solutions will not work. The former SolarCity is appropriately fading away into the sunset as a division of Tesla, and it may end up fading from the conversation altogether, except for shareholder lawsuits.

Along the lines argued above, if various distortions were eliminated from the wheels of the economy, and a simple carbon tax became the prevailing reality, that uniform pressure would relegate the current form of solar PV to the bottom of the list of priorities for retrofitting. Again, a carbon tax would simply reinforce the economically optimal decisions that add the most value to properties and align them with the best environmental outcomes.

As to the car scenario, the EV argument gets interesting with respect to cities, for the appearance is that indeed EVs clean up the air, in cities, and shift emissions from tailpipe to smokestack, but it is less clear how long it will take to significantly clean up the electrical generating business. While the movement toward EVs makes sense on a lot of levels, adequate discussion of the environmental impact of EV production is nowhere to be found. What is interesting however is the bigger discussion of all transportation issues and the varying ways that efficiency is hampered by markets. Understanding the relationships between private and public transportation is helpful, as much as the relationships between shipping, rail, truck transport and airborne transportation. Here is where the book is very educational and helpful. It helps to see the whole picture.

The importance of early adopters

The authors understand exactly that the benefits of innovation accrue to the markets that scale, not necessarily to the place of the invention. The examples of US technologies thriving in China because of slow US uptake are interesting and alarming. A clear warning for the new administration. At the same time, the authors don't understand that this is why the energy efficiency retrofit market has been such a failure with marketing/distribution costs for retrofits often exceeding the benefits. For the future, it pays to partner with the real players (deep retrofits first, for they will create a spread in the market that will force other property owners to catch up). Properties that cannot catch up should be scrapped, instead of trying to do small upgrades to ALL properties, and focusing on the averages.

The corollary to this observation is the fact that energy efficiency finance is in effect the best prophylactic against real, deep retrofits. It creams buildings for the projects with the shortest paybacks instead of doing material upgrades, which would have both added more value to properties and reduced GHG-emissions much more than with across the board humdrum efficiency measures, which achieve merely 20-30% gains, but postpone the material projects forever.

Carbon futures

The end of coal is treated matter-of-factly as inevitable, even with a Trump bump. The end of oil likewise is viewed in a very sane and rational way, exploring different possibilities but laying out a credible scenario. Methane is recognized for the greenhouse gas that it is, and the gas industry's need to come to grips with methane losses gets intelligent review.

The investment angle

Unsurprisingly, Bloomberg gets to write the chapter on investment and he gives an interesting overview of what is going on in the investment world, starting out with the insurance business, which is way out front in terms of dealing with climate change and climate risk. He discusses the processes of developing standards for reporting on climate issues in an investment context and a lot of the worthwhile work that is being done. Yet again, this is an overview, not a critical analysis. One of the most quantitative disciplines in all of finance is bond ratings, and the whole problem is glaringly exposed in green bond ratings, which is not even mentioned here.

The problem with including energy efficiency underwriting as "green bonds," which I have written about in the past is very simply this - that the majority of underwritings we see are for upgrades to building stock which achieve 20-30% improvements in efficiency of buildings. By and large that means that these are financings that underwrite marginal improvements that are more in the nature of operational savings than structural investments. They strip the minor upgrades with short paybacks out of buildings, and therefore cause the postponement of deep retrofits. To have asset quality in green underwriting, deep retrofits, which are long term investments achieving 70, 80, or 90% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, should be clearly separated from these marginal improvements which achieve 20-30% improvement. The markets here are underwriting failure because of lack of transparency and clear underwriting criteria. The whole terrain of green finance is replete with this kind of tomfoolery and we have not even begun to address it. You won't find and in depth review here. More a review of the status quo.

Similar logic can be applied to the rooftop solar business. Rationally, allocating capital to rooftop solar at $3/Watt versus utility scale solar at below $1/Watt does not make sense. Even more so when you realize this is a market anomaly created by a subsidy regime, and driven by tax-shelter investors. Once we understand that anomaly, why should it be included in a serious green portfolio? Yet it was, and the poor ESG investor who uncritically accepted these companies in their portfolios paid the price. The meltdown of this particular market has been well covered here on Seeking Alpha, but we remain far away from any clear standards for what is or is not a sensible green investment. Don't look for this book to delve into the subject to any depth.

The book suggests six principal issues of difficulty with green investments, including the persistent subsidies for the fossil fuel industry (4 to 1 versus renewable energy!), but not the issue of a seemingly complete absence of quality ratings of green investment itself, which allows a consumer fad like the present generation of rooftop solar to get mixed in with serious investment in renewable energy on even terms. Apparently anything with solar or energy efficiency in the name is green. Yet, bond ratings by nature should be the first place where a serious definition of the greenness of green should be defined, and to take the two examples at hand, efficiency upgrades are an operating expense, not an investment so they should be looked at askance if money is raised under the pretense of "green." Rooftop solar at $3/Watt when you can invest in utility-scale solar for under $1/Watt is not an efficient capital allocation if green is your objective. At best it is consumer lending, not a green investment per se. The entire rooftop solar industry from that point of view is more a consumer scam than a serious solution, at least in its current form.

Conclusion

For anyone interested in climate change developments, this book is a must read because of its political heritage. In fairness, it is a decent overview of the terrain, and its principal thesis is a point well taken, that we are too far along in dealing with climate change for a temporary political setback at the federal level to undo the progress. More importantly, the laws of economics are not subject to the whims of politics. I would argue with the authors that we will survive the setback, and get back to business in due course with redoubled resolve. The personal musings from the authors around Katrina (byPope), and Sandy (Bloomberg) are very much worth reading.

However the book is one large missed opportunity by failing to even attempt a very necessary self-critical assessment of the environmental movement. It ignores the obvious failures of top down energy programs that fail to develop market-driven solutions, by leveraging the financial interests of owners: property values. It ignores the investment problem of dubious green claims, which have made the entire ESG investment field a bit of a dubious endeavor.

Perhaps largest of all omissions is missing the food and health nexus essentially altogether. Yes, there is mention of livestock and methane emissions, but this is the time when the UN has been urging a shift from meat and dairy to plant-based diets for seven years for environmental reasons and Germany just banned meat from official functions for the same reasons. Meanwhile the US is straining under trillion-dollar unmanageable healthcare costs, amid estimates that one in two deaths are premature because of diet.

At 90 daily deaths from opioid overdoses and 1,671 a day from coronary hearth disease (all according to CDC), the former is a national crisis, and the latter is apparently taken for business as usual. In short, there is mounting evidence that cheeseburgers and ice cream are bigger killers than opioids, but this book ignores the issue. The book also mentions various reforestation efforts, such as restoring trees and mangrove forests, but essentially ignores that switching from an animal protein-based diet to a plant-protein diet would have a bigger impact than all of those. Yet, this switch is already happening and gaining traction, especially with younger generations.

For investors, the takeaway remains that long-term value can be found in climate related solutions, but it takes effort to understand them and to do your due diligence. To Wall Street, ESG is just a label that makes sales easier. In my discussions of building retrofits I like to emphasize that buildings will survive this administration and a few more administrations to come, yet energy retrofitting often offers better returns than equity markets at the moment, if people just learn to do the analysis right.

Disclaimer: In part my take on the issues might be explained by the following - a position I hold, albeit not in stock: as I wrote this article, I made a visit to Dr. Robert Ostfeld, cardiologist at Bronx Montefiore hospital, who runs the Cardiac Wellness Program, who is also teaching no-oil vegan nutrition to medical students at Einstein. At the same time I've sat in meetings where the head of Bronx HHS, in charge of the #not62 campaign argues: We can't tell people to go vegan! But we are, and it's happening. I cast my vote, and I have a stake in the outcome.