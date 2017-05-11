Innovative Food Holdings: The Positives Outweigh The Negatives

Microcap investors have a love-hate relationship with Innovative Food Holdings (OTCQB:IVFH). For a long time I hated the stock and others loved it. I never liked The Fresh Diet purchase. I did not see the economics working out favorably. Now I have flip-flopped - I love the stock and others (still) hate it. I think the haters are doing too much rear view mirror driving. I am looking out the front and love enough of what I see to own it.

When IVFH owned The Fresh Diet it burned a lot of cash. That led to funding problems, dilution, and borrowings with pretty egregious terms. Thankfully, the company saw that there was no light at the end of the tunnel for The Fresh Diet and after only 18 months of ownership it jettisoned the business in February 2016. Since then the company has focused on its core specialty food distribution business; it continues to generate excellent results.

Revenues have grown, on average, ~15% annually. Operating margin is steady to improving. CEO Sam Klepfish, President Justin Wiernasz and their team should be commended on the great operating performance. This allowed the company to repair the balance sheet and return to a net cash position as of December 2016.

However like most microcaps, there is some hair on the stock that is keeping many investors away and the share price at an irrationally low valuation. For the rest of this article I will focus on these topics - why they are not as big a concern for investors going forward as they have been in the past and why I think eventually the stock will trade up to a decent valuation.

Investor Relations

​First I would like to address the Q4 earnings call. If you listened to it, you might have found the Q&A comical, cringe worthy, or just offensive. In their prepared remarks, the CEO and President painted a bright picture for the future that briefly gave investors a lot of confidence. Then came the Q&A. The first caller was quick to congratulate the company on its 2016 operating performance, but it went downhill from there. He first wanted to know more about the Oasis acquisition. After some awkward back and forth the CEO did, in my opinion, answer the question. He stated where it fit in but was unwilling to give any more details on the call for "competitive reasons." The caller's second question related to shareholder communication, which we all know is severely lacking. The CEO was also unwilling to talk about this in a public forum, which led to some tension between the two. The CEO then asked for the next caller, essentially cutting him off from asking more questions. The second questioner was focused on buybacks, taking a somewhat hostile tone from the beginning. After dealing with the first caller, the CEO was in no mood to have his and the Board's management of the balance sheet questioned. This was the worst of the two calls by far.

The CEO is clearly not the best at answering these questions in a public forum. Not everyone is great at public speaking. He is very good at running the business, but I think the Q4 call shows that his investor relations skills need some polishing. I understand his frustration at people with asymmetric information questioning his decision making, but he needs to be much more diplomatic answering these questions. The callers also need to show more tact in this public forum. The earnings call is not the place to get into a heated debate about how the balance sheet should be managed and what the company should do with its cash. The questions were asked and answered and the callers should have taken the discussion off-line instead of pressing the issue. You will not effect change by taking this approach. In terms of the buybacks, I do not see why, in the long-run, it matters whether the company buys stock in the open market or repurchases in-the-money options. For a long-term investor, the second caller's point should not be relevant.

In order to put this ugly incident in the past, I think the CEO should address what happened on the upcoming Q1 call. He should take the high road and apologize for how he handled the Q&A. This will provide closure, and everyone can then move on. The CEO should also never pick up on either of those two callers again if they are in the queue. In fact, he should not pick up on any callers unless they are a sell-side analyst or he knows the investor very well. If the caller does not show respect to the company in this public forum, they should not be allowed to participate. It really upsets me that the caller thought this was the right time and place to chastise the CEO over stock buybacks. I think the caller's motivation was for short-term gain, and clearly the CEO should not be managing the balance sheet to the benefit of short-term investors. The CEO is very accessible offline, and that is where the discussion should take place.

Capital Allocation

The history of capital allocation has been poor. I have already discussed the Fresh Diet mistake. The rationale for other smaller acquisitions has been called into question by investors as well, including the one just completed in Q1.

Even last year when the company was generating positive cash flow all year it did not buyback a meaningful amount of stock in the market, despite having a $1M authorization and stated their intention to be active in the market.

Source: The Fresh Diet sale press release

This also upset some investors. I however was happy to see IVFH reduce its debt and strengthen its balance sheet before returning capital to shareholders. In the subsequent events in the 10-K, we learned that the company had begun to take anti-dilutive measures, including repurchasing 643k shares.

Source: 10-K

This signals the BoD's confidence in its financial position and business model. I think we see more debt reductions and shareholder returns in 2017 as the company could generate $4-$5M in free-cash-flow during the year. I was also happy to see that the CEO announced his intention to finally exercise his right to convert his convertible note into IVFH shares.

I believe that the remaining convertibles will also convert on or before their July 1 due date. These had previously been rolled over for what appeared to be no good reason other than to continue to accrue interest to the note holders. This will clean up the balance sheet tremendously and narrow the wide gap between the basic and diluted share counts.

Corporate Governance

Corporate governance at IVFH is poor. The Board consists of only four members (two insiders and 2 independent). The company has not held an annual meeting in years. This is a red flag for many potential investors - keeping them away.

With the wounds still fresh ( no pun intended) from the Fresh Diet debacle (many investors wrongly loved this purchase at the time) and the disastrous Q4 earnings call, now is not the time to call an annual meeting. But at some point, if management ever wants their stock holdings to be worth what they should be worth, the company needs to drastically improve its corporate governance. It starts by expanding the BoD with independent members. Sam needs to slightly loosen his grip on this company. But I understand not wanting to do so right now, given the crop of unhappy investors. So far investors have not organized a challenge to his control. I think he and Justin have done a remarkable job running this business. They are my guys, and I want them to continue to lead this company. But IVFH needs to do much better on corporate governance. It should also begin presenting at investor conferences again. It needs to expand the board by 2-3 members. We have heard talk of board expansion before, but to date we have not seen any action. If they are having trouble finding qualified nominees on their own, they should hire a consultant to help. This needs to happen soon. I think once the board expands with independent members and annual shareholder meetings return, the tide will start to turn and more investors will warm up to the stock again.

Customer Concentration

The company generated 72% of its revenues from its relationship with US Foods ((NYSE:USFD)) in 2016. The current contract was executed in January 2015 and was a one year deal with up to three automatic annual renewals if no party gives the other 30 days' notice of its intent not to renew. This relationship has been in place for a long time. I view it as a mutually beneficial relationship. IVFH has done the leg work and built the relationships with the suppliers and end customers. It then uses USFD's infrastructure to fulfill those orders. These relationships are not easily replicated by USFD. Sure they need to share some of the economics with IVFH, but I still think it is a win-win for both parties. I do not view it as that big of a risk. If USFD were to terminate the contract, it would be a near-term massive hit to the company (another reason for the company to hoard cash and not buyback a lot of stock in 2016). However, over time, I believe IVFH would find new partners and win back that lost business, though possibly at a lower margin. IVFH continually mentions on its earnings calls that it is having discussions with other potential distributors, but these relationships take time to form, and to-date they have not announced a major, new distribution agreement. The company is also looking at other way to diversify its business.

Source: 2016 10-K

Conclusions

Let's face it we all make mistakes. It does not make sense to continually punish a company for past discretions. The important thing is to learn from one's mistakes. I do believe IVFH has learned from many of its mistakes. If you as an investor continually dwell on the past without considering the outstanding operating performance post-The Fresh Diet jettison and the extremely low valuation, then you will miss an opportunity. We all should realize that the market has a short-term memory. Investors will quickly forget the past if IVFH continues to put up numbers like it did in 2016 and improves in the areas where it is lacking. I believe the stock is worth much more than the current price if it continues to extend its long history of solid performance in the food distribution business. It could generate a 25% free-cash-flow margin in 2017 based on the current fully diluted market cap. How much downside is there in the stock if they make no improvement in the areas they are lacking? Probably not much. The degree of upside depends on addressing some of the company's shortcomings. I like that risk vs. reward. The earnings call was an unnecessary setback. I hope the company quickly addresses it on the Q1 call and puts the issue to bed. I am hopeful for some corporate governance changes in 2017 as well. I think these will go a long way toward placating some of the skeptics. Best of luck to all.

