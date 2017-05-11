Quietly, The BGC Beat Goes On

After listening to the 2017 Q1 conference call and reviewing the 2016 financials in an attempt to revisit my thesis on BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), I remain confident in my position as management continues to execute at a high level, and I await event-driven outcomes. Admittedly, I am not primarily a dividend growth investor and I am not drawn to an investment because of high dividend yields, as I believe dividend payouts are a fairly poor and inefficient way to return profits to shareholders. Therefore, my thesis in BGCP stems from not only the well-rounded diversification of the business (financial services, real estate, and now insurance brokerage), but also to the impending spinoff of the Real Estate business & value created through beneficial deals executed by management.

There are a few off-balance sheet catalysts that I will touch upon in my discussion - namely the Newmark, Grubb, Knight & Frank ("NGKF") IPO/spinoff, the ~$730m in payments owed to the company from Nasdaq (NDAQ) over the next 12 years, and more recently a new electronic offering in the financial services segment for U.S. Treasuries to be rolled out this year. In addition, valuation will be presented in the form of a five year discounted cash flow analysis, in order to gain better perspective on investment potential for a diversified yet complex company. All told, BGC Partners continues to be a worthwhile investment, and there is opportunity for approximately 47% upside.

Complexity is not a vice

Other authors and followers of BGCP have noted the complexity of both its partnership structure and its diversified business segments. While I agree with both points, I also believe that complexity is not a vice. Therefore, in the spirit of searching for a needle in a stack of needles, I embrace off-balance sheet arrangements, Cantor Fitzgerald's murky ownership in BGCP, and a small percentage of institutional ownership in the shares.

Page 31 of the 2016-10K as well as the above-linked article outline the partnership structure in detail. The structure is hard to follow, and there have been 12 amendments to the "Agreement of Limited Partnership of BGC Holdings" since the formation of the partnership. As a sample, below is the result of the ninth amendment from November 2013:

In order to facilitate partner compensation and for other corporate purposes, the Ninth Amendment created new preferred partnership units ("Preferred Units"), which are working partner units that may be awarded to holders of, or contemporaneous with the grant of, PSUs, PSI, PSEs, LPUs, APSUs, APSIs, APSEs, REUs, RPUs, AREUs, and ARPUs. These new Preferred Units carry the same name as the underlying unit, with the insertion of an additional "P" to designate them as Preferred Units (pp. 29).

Quite a mouthful, to say the least. Glazing over the minutia while reading it, my focus turned to only the first part of the quote: "In order to facilitate partner compensation...". BGC management has used both public shares and preferred units to compensate employees and management in the past, and will reasonably be expected to do so in the future. To evidence this, below is a small table showing the "Fully diluted weighted-average shares" the company had issued for the years 2012-2016 (for statistical color, the compound annual growth rate is included):

In point of fact, the preferred units are specifically not included in the fully diluted share count, and according to the 10-K, ~2.75% of the net profits to BGC Holdings are allocated to the partnership preferreds. As of December 2016, there were 15.2m preferred units outstanding that are not considered part of the diluted share count, and they represent a cautionary tale in the BGCP folklore.

The complicated partnership structure lends itself to two thoughts. First, an investor will have to bite the bullet and realize that the fully diluted share count will increase as time goes on. Second, this partnership structure, if you choose to accept it, aligns shareholder, employee, & management interests, because success in the company results in share price appreciation, which results in higher employee compensation, which in turn dilutes shareholder value. It is indeed a double-edged sword.

As it relates to the varied business segments - financial services and commercial real estate - I will first point out slide 8 of the 2017 Q1 presentation:

The pie chart was referred to in another BGCP article, but without the accompanying text. Notice that according to management, financial services revenues are strongest in Q1, weakest in Q4, while commercial real estate revenues are weakest in Q1 and strongest in Q4. Therefore, the acquisition of NGKF in 2012 that I discussed over three years ago is currently serving the purpose of streamlining revenues. While the two businesses are fundamentally different, they are economically linked, and this appears to be CEO Howard Lutnick's impetus for breaking into real estate. At minute 12:20 of the conference call, Mr. Lutnick discussed the scale and scope of the company, and the benefit of being "a little bit everywhere":

We have scale and we have breadth of our business and we suffer when the energy markets are slow, we are slow but when the credit markets in Europe are better, we are better. We have the scale and scope now that we can win in all different kinds of markets. So, we are not particularly exposed to high frequency volatility, but when that does well, we make money from it. So we are a little bit everywhere, maybe we are actually pretty good everywhere. But, I just don't think we were particularly exposed to any one area in a way that should hurt us when the world is doing better and right now, the world is doing a little better.

From an interest rates-macroeconomic perspective, this strategy appears to be playing out. Below is slide 13 of the presentation, which highlights composition of financial services revenues year-over-year in the first quarter. Notice the 57% increase in "Equity, insurance, and other asset classes" as well as the 13% increase in "Rates":



It makes sense that in a rising interest rate environment, the company would see more revenues generated from their rates products. At the same time, rising interest rates will culminate in more trading activity on the part of insurance companies in an effort to capture yield spreads. The acquisitions of Sunrise Brokers Group and Besso Insurance Group signify this, as the deals have helped support the ~$27m increase in revenues for BGCP (Besso was only accretive to Q1 revenues for about one month). Combine the revenue increases with an improvement in pre-tax margins of 340bps year-over-year, and there is a compelling opportunity to increase profits with the expansion into the insurance brokerage business.

Regarding the spinoff of NGKF, management remains quiet and reserved, even when pressed by analysts on the Q1 call. There is not much new to report, mostly because there is no news. Therefore, not much will be discussed here, save to say that Mr. Lutnick seems to be waiting for the right moment to unlock shareholder value via an IPO of a commercial REIT:

[We] think we have a good understanding of what the market would like to see and how they would like to see it and we want to present Newmark in that light and in the right circumstances and with the right strength. You can imagine, just this quarter with Newmark's revenue growth at 20%, there is a right time and right place for everything. Newmark is clearly in an excellent place demonstrably growing better than the industry metrics and I think we are thinking about it. We are working on it. And we expect to let you know the details when we are ready.

By the looks of it, the IPO is definitely in the cards. While investors wait, we can expect that the company will enter the U.S. Treasuries market by way of FENICS sometime this year. At the current time, there have been expenses related to its development, but no revenues. Once the fully electronic service is offered, there should be added revenue and margin improvement. Certainly, there is a lot going on with the company; as management continues to execute at a high level, I surmise that complexity is not a vice.

Building the Financials

Because the company is diversified into two segments, BGCP shares are inherently hard to value. Nevertheless, I will explore a discounted cash flow analysis, and make a few remarks on book value. First, the company currently carries a book value of about $3.00/share. On first glance, there is enormous downside to the stock. Yet book value is a more appropriate valuation metric for banks or insurance companies. It may not be the best metric to value financial services, commercial real estate, or brokerages, inasmuch as the company depends on cash flows via contract volumes and volatility. Furthermore, the off-balance sheet catalysts compound the valuation problem. Therefore, as an alternative, a discounted cash flow analysis can suffice as a relative marker of value.

In relation to the five-year DCF analysis I will reference my previous article for most of the mathematics involved in order to maintain brevity. As a preamble to the analysis, the table below provides a brief description of the inputs used. There are a total of ten inputs into the DCF:

With these inputs, the next table presents the DCF analysis. Notice that cash flow is initially computed as earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), and then projected out five years using a long-term growth rate of 4%, an overall operating margin of 9.4%, and a tax rate of 32%:

Where the Terminal Value is given by

and is then discounted to present value (see previous article for a more in depth explanation). Further, the Enterprise Value is given by the sum of all "discounted to present value" items, and the Fair Value of $3,159m was determined by subtracting net debt of $535m (~$964m in senior notes and $429m in cash; see 2017 Q1 balance sheet). Dividing by the fully diluted share count yields a current fair value of $7.29 per share.

Because a DCF analysis carries with it multiple variables for a future that hasn't happened yet, there can be a lot of variation in the analysis depending on changes to the inputs. For example, I have not accounted for the ~$730m over 12 years in NDAQ payments (worth about $60m per year in cash flow), and I have assumed a long-term growth rate of 4%, whereas past history indicates that BGCP has grown at a much higher rate. Therefore, I will use the same model above, but present a matrix of different cash flows and growth rates. Namely, the table shows $60m in cash flow added over each of the next five years, and growth rates of 4-7% (not unreasonable considering the company's past financials). Keep in mind that the first year is kept at 10.9% growth in each per share valuation:

Conclusion

There are a few takeaways here. First, as a caveat to consider, the analysis implies that BGCP Partners will grow at 6% or more over the next five years, which is no easy task. Nevertheless, given the long-term growth rates in the model, and the ~$60m/year in NDAQ share cash flow, BGCP is currently trading on the low end of its value. With a price target around $17.00/share (representing 47% upside from a price of $11.50/share), there is potential for investment even though shares are trading near all time highs. Second, other off-balance sheet arrangements have yet to be included - namely the NGKF spinoff and the incoming revenues from FENICS breaking into U.S. Treasury markets. Should management execute on this plan later in the year, it could mean added tailwinds in a rising interest rate environment. Third, the added $60m per year in cash flow contributes about $2-3 in value that is not yet recognized. Complex or not, the business has demonstrated tremendous growth; complemented with management execution, the BGC beat goes on.

Point-Counterpoint

DCF Model Counterpoint. A discounted cash flow analysis is like a house of cards. Change some basic information, and the build-up comes crashing down. How can one expect to look five years into the future in order to value something now? Point-counterpoint. Relatively conservative inputs were used in the development of the model. In practice, it is possible that BGCP grows at more than 6% in a year. While perhaps unstable, as long as the company is growing, the thesis should hold up. But, as soon as management reports lower revenue growth, there might be a drastic drop in share prices. Caveat emptor.

Partnership Structure Counterpoint. Even with the high-growth potential of the company, your investment will still get diluted because more partners are being issued shares every year. For example, partnership units were used to compensate GFI Group personnel when the company acquired them in 2016 (hence, the added share count). How can I achieve a 10% return on equity when the share count gets diluted by 11.4% per year?

Dividend Growth Investment Counterpoint. There was no mention of the dividend and its stability going forward, a rewarding part of an investment. Point-counterpoint. Dividend growth investment, although a viable strategy, is rather passive and not the end game here. The thesis encompasses event driven outcomes, with catalysts that are unrecognized by most institutional investors (~47% institutional ownership). This can be viewed as an advantage, rather than a deterrent.