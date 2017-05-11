TransAtlantic Petroleum's (TAT) CEO Malone Mitchell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEMKT:TAT)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Malone Mitchell - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Shahin Amini - TD Securities

Brett Hendrickson - Nokomis Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum Limited Q1 2017 Earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Emily [Indiscernible]. You may begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Chairman and CEO, Malone Mitchell; and myself; Emily [Indiscernible], Investor Relations; Chris Elmore, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller; and Fabian Anda, Vice President of Finance.

During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements.

Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in our earnings press release, which we had issued after the close of business yesterday and in the company's SEC filings. Please recognize that, except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Now, I will turn over call over to our Chairman and CEO, Malone Mitchell.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Emily, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to TransAltantic Petroleum's first quarter 2017 operations update and financial call. The financial results for the first quarter of quarter 2017 are largely in line and similar to the results of our prior quarter in 2016.

Debt has continued to decline. We paid down $11.4 million of debt in the first quarter. After payment of the remaining convertible notes at the end of the second quarter, we expect our total buying and note debt to decline to 90% from the levels that were at two years ago.

Now, while our operating income has improved over the prior quarter and year ago quarter and our EBITDA remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter and slightly improved over a year ago quarter, we did have an increase in net loss and net income.

And this is a result of releasing approximately $23 million and accumulated other comprehensive loss as an accounting process over TBNG sale. Without this, the transaction resulted in a gain. This was explained more clearly within our filing and press release.

Production volumes have declined this past quarter to partially account for the sale of TBNG in February and for natural declines in oils. As we previously reported, we ultimately drilled and cased the Bahar 11H well as a vertical well after attempting a horizontal well pad, which was abandoned for mechanical problems.

We encountered Mardin, Hazro F4, Hazro, Dadas Sand, and Bedinan Sand zones as expected. We recently fracture stimulated the Bedinan Sand and expected to produce several 100 barrels of water free oil daily.

We will next fracture stimulate the Dadas Sand and then expect to complete the Hazro F3 Sand and subsequently combine all three of these zones together to commence production late this month or early next month.

Our long expected electrical generation facility at Bahar field is now in startup. This facility will take flare gas and produce electricity, which will reduce or eliminate the diesel use to run our generators to operate this field.

We recently completed drilling the Pinar-1 sidetrack to 11,600 feet this week and while we were still performing logging operations, we did encounter two Bedinan Sand, which were our primary targets. After logging, we would expect to run casing and commence completion operations.

Oil prices move strongly each day it seems. In the past month, it reduced the current and expected oil price. And although our stock prices improved over the past quarter, largely as improvements in our financial position has been recognized by the public, we still believe it has a far way to go to reflect the intrinsic value of the company.

Absent a trading restriction for non-public material information, I will acquire more stock during the upcoming open window.

Our Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held in our offices in Dallas at 10 A.M. Central on May 23rd, just a little under two weeks from now. I invite you to attend to ask questions and to understand better the activities being undertaken by the company to align share price to company values.

With that, we will ask for questions from the listening--.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from Shahin Amini of TD Securities. Your line is open.

Shahin Amini

Thank you. Good morning. I'm just wondering if you could elaborate on your anticipated production profile for the remainder of this year. And what your expectations are in terms of capital expenditure as well?

Malone Mitchell

Shahin, we're going to leave our expected CapEx at range of $25 million to $35 million for the year and we spent approximately $6.5 million during the first quarter. We do expect our production to begin increasing now that we're in the process of drilling oils and reworking.

When previously stated, we believe that we would see a target and exit rate for the year and approximately 5,000 barrels of oil per day. Again, as you we previously stated and as well elaborate on further during our Annual Shareholders Meeting, we are expecting to try to execute a mezzanine transaction, which would allow us to accelerate activity through our fields and it'll be a little hard to say until we know better what the timing of that would be. So, that's kind of the expectations we have based on internal drilling plans.

Shahin Amini

Okay. And if I may just one quick follow-up question. You issued a serious [Indiscernible] and if I recall correctly that these are about, you're expected to pay quarterly dividends ordering cash or in common shares, any thoughts on how that maybe successful over the next three quarters for this year?

Malone Mitchell

Well, we paid the initial in cash and we're paying the second quarter in cash. We also monitor the cash balances needed in the company and the price of the stock. We can pay either all or a portion in cash and/or in stock. So, I think I would leave that each quarter to the Board's elaboration and to make that decision.

Shahin Amini

Yes, of course. Thank you very much.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Shahin.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brett Hendrickson of Nokomis. Your line is open.

Brett Hendrickson

Hey good morning Malone.

Malone Mitchell

Good morning Brett.

Brett Hendrickson

I just was wondering when you guys plan to -- I think you're going to drilling complete Bulgaria -- that well in Bulgaria is a big target and I was wondering kind of when that's on schedule?

Malone Mitchell

That's on schedule after the next well -- after the Pinar is the [Indiscernible] which is targeting a four-way closed structure just south of Bahar and the well in Bulgaria is expected after that. It would be separate rigs and we got the Bulgarian Drilling Engineering Country Manager in Dallas right now and we're reviewing beds and processes associated with that. So, at best it, would be this summer.

Brett Hendrickson

Okay, sounds good. Thanks Malone.

Malone Mitchell

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

There are no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Malone Mitchell for any closing remarks.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you again for joining us this morning and once again, I would reiterate our invitation and our urging to join us at Annual Shareholder Meeting at 10 A.M. Central on May 23rd at our offices in Dallas and we look forward to seeing you then.

If you have any further questions, please contact Emily [Indiscernible] or myself and we'll endeavor to answer those questions. Thank you, and have a good rest of your day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.