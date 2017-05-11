DryShips: The Best Short Continues

Last week, I discussed how shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) was about to execute its sixth reverse stock split since early 2016. While this would significantly reduce the number of shares outstanding temporarily, the company still faced heavy dilution from its Kalani sales. Even though DryShips' earnings report showed a decent book value per shares, investors continue to send the stock lower.

Just a few hours into trading on Thursday, DryShips shares have lost another 20%, trading at $5.40 after the latest reverse split, this time a 1 for 7 ratio. This puts the stock just a dollar from its 52-week low, while the 52-week high continues to skyrocket into the thousands and tens of thousands of dollars per share. No, that is not a typo.

Bulls were looking for a short squeeze after the earnings report Wednesday evening, with the ultimate hope being a massive rally like what happened back in November. The company did announce the following key data, but remember, this is as of Wednesday, so don't forget to execute the split to get accurate numbers.

Cash and cash equivalents: approximately $340.7 million (or $5.05 per share)

Book value of vessels, net: approximately $286.2 million (or $4.25 per share)

Sifnos Loan Facility balance: approximately $200.0 million

Number of shares outstanding: 67,401,964

Now, the current Kalani sale still has well over $100 million dollars left. So, if DryShips completes that deal, we'd be talking about the outstanding share count soaring to 30 million, 40 million, or even more, as compared to the less than 10 million it currently sits at. DryShips shares have tumbled with each Kalani deal, and that process is likely to continue until the deal is done and investors stop facing dilution. When that happens is the million dollar question.

Just like we've seen with the last several reverse stock splits, DryShips shares have plunged yet again. A much lower outstanding share count has not resulted in a massive short squeeze, especially with investors facing substantial dilution in the latest Kalani deal. If you can get your hands on them, DryShips shares continue to be the best short around. Until the company stops diluting investors, we will continue to go lower and lower, potentially resulting in another reverse split in the coming weeks or months.

