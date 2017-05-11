Assicurazioni Generali SpA's (ARZGF) CEO Philippe Donnet on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTC:ARZGF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Generali Group Q&A session.

Good afternoon everybody, and welcome to this call to discuss our first quarter results and the new strategy for asset management.

Before we hand it over to Tim though, I will just pass it over to Luigi, Group CFO, for a recap of the first quarter results. Luigi?

Thank you Spencer, and good afternoon everyone and welcome from my side as well. I think our first quarter continue to demonstrate the benefits of the strategic actions we are taking and the consistency with which they are being executed.

Our operating result has improved by a further 4.2% compared to the previous year. Despite the pressure on investments returned and the impact of natural catastrophe losses. When you look at our KPIs, the impact of our focus on technical excellence is clear. In life, we have been able to improve the operating results despite falling investment returns with improved technical and expense results.

Even though our new business volumes were slightly down by 2%, a strict underwriting focus has increased new business value by one third, thereby significantly raising our new business margin by 10 percentage points to 37.8%. It is a good indicator of the increasing economic value of the business we are writing and is of course, directly contributing to the healthy creation of capital and solvency too, which we could also see in this very quarter.

In property and casualty, we were not [Indiscernible] as in Q1 last year, in which we had zero natural catastrophes, whereas this year we had some weather losses, which accounted for 1.1% of the combined ratio. If we were to leave this aside, the other components of the combined ratio that is the expense ratio in both the current year and the prior year loss ratios were virtually unchanged versus their levels at Q1 2016. The overall combined ratio remains excellent at 93.1%, and in addition we are seeing positive growth in the top line of 1.9% on a like for like basis.

The net result of the group for the period is 735 million euro below the 588 million euro we achieved last year despite the higher operating results. This reflects primarily lower realized gains that is consistent with what you have seen before and in line with our strategy and the higher tax rate.

As we have highlighted in the press release, in this quarter we have taken a specific impairment on Italian accounting for 42 million euro net of tax. If you normalize for these realization gains and for this higher tax rate, the results and the figures we just gave you, you would appreciate the profitability momentum is strengthening and quite a bit.

Our solvency position remained strong. The regulatory and economic solvency ratios have both inched up by 1 percentage point during the first three months of the year, growing respectively to 178% and 195%. The contribution of operating earnings remains very healthy and more than offsets the negative investment variances, primarily reflecting sovereign spread widening on government bonds in Italy and France.

Let me finish by flagging in advance one change we are going to make to the solvency ratio from next quarter onwards. Instead of booking the annual dividend entirely in the fourth quarter, as we have done in the past, we will accrue it during the year. For each of the first three quarters, we will accrue one quarter of the previous year’s declared dividend; i.e. the 0.80 we declared for 2016. Then in the final quarter of the year, we will true up for whatever the annual dividend we declare will be. This will have to smooth the progression of solvency through the year.

With that I now hand the call over to Tim, who will give you the highlights of his new strategy for asset management. Go ahead, Tim.

Good morning. Thank you Luigi for presenting the results. I am excited to be part of the Generali Group. I joined in a very exciting time at early part of the year, and today I have two roles; I am the Group Chief Investment Officer, as well as the CEO for Asset and Wealth Management platform. And I really want to quickly go through the strategy for asset management today, especially focused on Europe, which is 96% of our assets under management and we have ambitious and transformational targets for our business, and I would like to walk you through using the slides that you have received this morning early on.

So the first element, I want to go on Slide 1, is clearly we have two improvement elements on our strategy. Number one is to broaden and deepen our investment capabilities that we have. We have very strong investment capabilities on the insurance side thanks to the balance sheet of Generali, as well as part of it distributed through the unit link and [Indiscernible] entities. But we don't have a full spectrum of capabilities yet and we have as a group, and I will come back to this, needs to invest and I will explain in which direction we are going to emphasize on building those capabilities.

Number one, broader and deeper investment capabilities. Number two is using those investment services to bring solutions to a very specific group of clients, mainly in Europe and on the continent. So this is a way to accelerate the [Indiscernible] that we will have over the next few years. Talking about years, let me give you the financial ambition that we have on the asset management for Europe.

As you can see on that Slide 1, on the graph, we are starting from a base that is low in many ways, low in terms of net result, 84 million euros of net result at the end of 2016. We will be at more than 300 million euros of net result after-tax in 2020, which is a sizable increase of more than 200 million and I will explain how we get there. This will have an impact for the group after consolidation and after-tax of 150 million euros. This will be done by improving our combined income, our cost to income ratio from 71% today to 55% and lower. 71% is a bit high, 55% will be very competitive in the marketplace. That will be an improvement of 16 points on the cost to income ratio and mainly driven by revenue expansion.

The other part is the growth of assets under management would be growing from 446 billion euros to 500 billion euros, and this does not take into account any market movement appreciation during the period of time. I want to be very clear about this. So, when we build a strategy, we start with where are our strengths, and the strength is the Generali Group. So for a few minutes I will take my hat as a Group CEO, and the Group CEO when I look at these type of challenges that we have in Europe, which is a low interest rate environment, inflation in terms of price linked to monetary policy being very accommodative in Europe, the yields are quite low as well as the corporate spreads are low.

This is one element that is a worry for many insurance companies, but not for Generali. And then we look at the aspect of dealing with it low interest rate environment, we are looking at the two sides of an insurance balance sheet, the A and the L. On the one side we need to find better solution on the asset side, and when we say better solution, we are talking about risk-adjusted yield and returns for the asset. On the other side we have the liability aspect, and Philippe has been very clear in November 2016 about the necessity for the group to move more towards modern life, i.e. moving from traditional life to unit linked and fee business.

So in order to slow the conundrum around A and L into what we call ALM, we need to look at both sides and the asset management piece is a critical element. We want to be able to deploy capital smartly and quickly, and a very effective way in terms of capital charge, not just capital charge but also risk liquidity aspect and on the liability side, the transformation of liabilities will come from the fact that we have stronger asset management capability.

So I like to move on that Slide 2, clearly the ambition is to help the Generali Group. Now I take back my hat as CEO of asset management and wealth management, we are listening to the fact that we need to improve the risk-adjusted yields on one side. That means for us, we need to offer as an asset management company, access to real assets, and I will come back to what I mean by real assets in a few minutes.

The second part is the transformation of the liability structure will be driven by innovative investment solutions, and I will come on this as well because we have a huge opportunity if you look at how much market share we have among our unit-linked from the asset management of Generali.

So let me move to Slide 3, which actually highlights those potentials. So I mentioned that one key element to be able to address the needs on the insurance side of the management of the main funds is increasing real assets. And what we talk about real assets in this case. Well, traditionally real assets has been real estate exposure, but today banks have not so much taking risk on long-term dated loans. There is a lot of financing gap, where actually an insurance company can step in and help the financial system to be quite effective. We as an insurance company will be supporting this in different dimensions.

So real assets means private debt; private equity investments. On the private debt side think about infrastructure debt, infrastructure equity and SME lending, and different aspects, but you need a very special skill to be able to underwrite those type of assets, to analyze that, to choose them, and to bring them into a friendly capital environment for an insurance company and accounting operations.

So the real assets is a key component today at Generali. We have 7% of real assets and we are increasing this allocation. The second aspect of the need from Generali I mentioned is transformation of the liability. Today if I look at the unit-linked business a further 78 billion euros of assets that we have on behalf of our policyholder we outsource 86% to external managers.

Our share of the wallet is 14%. We definitely can't do better. We are not going to be at 100%. But you will see what the level of penetration that we are expecting to have by 2020. So those are two key important opportunities we have within Generali, but we need to deliver as an asset management group to be able to either invest in real assets and provide innovative solutions to our customer.

So how do we do this? Well, we are going to innovate by creating a multi-boutique insurance asset management platform. This is Slide 4, and there will be two aspects of the multi-boutique. The multi-boutique we focus on one side on real assets, on the other side on high conviction strategy portfolio managers. On the real assets, I mentioned already a few key assets or expertise we want to bring onboard. On the high conviction strategy, the biggest focus will be on bringing onboard multiassets expertise and global equities across different geographies, not just in Europe but as well as US and emerging markets for example, as well on fixed income.

This will be done in [Indiscernible]. We already have some expertise within Generali but this expertise is only confined today to the need of the insurance group, and we want to open this to different sets of customer, I will come back in a few minutes with us. The other aspect that we want to do is we want to have an entrepreneurial spirit within this framework of multi-boutique because we believe that people make a difference in terms of performance and that is a key element for success of our strategy on the asset management in the active space.

One thing that we will not compromise on is the control, and the controls are very specific for us. This means controlling compliance, risk management as well as audit and governance. So multi-boutique will be the enabler for us obviously in addition to a very strong asset management expertise we have on the insurance side, and we want to use this platform in terms of investment engines as we talked about broader and deeper investment capabilities, and what we are doing it for. We are going to do it for Generali first, as I said, and secondly leveraging this in two very specific segments of clients and this is moving to Slide 5.

Slide 5 shows that we are going to specialize ourselves in the insurance asset management segment. Insurance assets in Europe represent 9 trillion euros of assets and they are quite fragmented around more than 4000 insurance and mutual companies in Europe. So it is quite an important institutional player, fragmented, and we know – we have a know-how on how we can actually deliver not only ALM advice, but also provide investment solution with the real assets experience that we have around the buildup of an insurance solution team to help us to speak the same language as insurance companies across Europe.

The main focus will be Continental Europe for this business and segment. The second part of the growth expansion that we will have is on individual clients and savings. Definitely by bringing onboard high conviction active managers will be a differentiating factor for all of our customers. And that will give us also discipline in terms of execution. The fact that we are going to benefit from their expertise, their track record will help us to offer better investment solutions to our clients within Generali Group, as well as through different banking channels in terms of distribution, wealth management platform, IFAs. This will be done again in Europe.

Now how can we move from 84 million euros net result after-tax for the asset management business into 300 million euros in 2020? We have five key levers and we have a control on most of them. Let me start with the fact that on one side if I look at Slide 6, we are going to have revenue expansion by the fact that the insurance needs are growing within the real asset part. And we will organize those fees. The contribution will be 70 million euros of net results from this expansion of revenue and relocation of assets.

The unit-linked, I mentioned to you, the unit-linked is a huge opportunity for us. We only manage a portion of this today. We can expand further. Our assumption is that will improve the penetration by 15 percentage points and that will give a contribution of 30 million euros by 2020. Last but not least in terms of where we have a very strong control is operational efficiency. The way we are set up today, I mentioned that the cost to income ratio was relatively high, but we have really room for improvement on this by 20 million euros in 2020, and this is an action that I have already analyzed and took initial steps for us in the asset management business.

So that is the first element. Three elements that is within the control. We would benefit from the growth of Generali and those too of external clients. If you look at the growth that we can benefit from Generali we will talk about the fact that we need to allocate more going forward as well to real assets and especially skills, and that will contribute to 60 million euros net results. And the external clients, which is an important part to grow for us, but in this environment that we are talking about the next three years, will contribute to $40 million is a not a very big stretch. It is attached to 20 billion of new assets, mainly coming from the insurance side, but not only and this is going to help us basically if I look at 84 million to 300 million euros of net result after-tax for the asset management business, three fold the net result by 2020.

So I wanted to share those elements in terms of strategy, in terms of focus, we are going to first build the investment capabilities across real assets as well as high commission portfolio expertise, and based on this, leverage the strength of the Generali Group that has been in business since 1831 with 446 billion today of assets under management. We have the scale. We can actually grow and those numbers are actually quite conservative numbers. I have a high conviction in delivering at least 300 million euros by 2020.

With this I think it will be time for me to take some questions with Luigi about the Q1 as well as the asset management and thank you for listening.

Thank you, Tim. Thank you, Luigi. So yes, operator, please now if we could take questions.

Gianluca Ferrari

Hi, good morning. I have some questions on the asset management project, the first one is, what is the Capex to finance that project and phase in of those costs, and if we can assume that you will use part of the proceeds from the current disposal plan to finance that project. The second question is on the 150 million additional net profits in 2020, if you can guide us for the phase in of those additional profits, so from 2018 to 2020 what is the journey to get there? My last question is on M&A, we read this morning on El Economista that you might evaluate some acquisitions in Spain, and particularly in life, if you can tell us if you are looking at an agency network or bank assurance business? Thank you.

Philippe Donnet

So I will be able to answer the first two questions. I will leave Luigi to answer the third question because that is more around the insurance side. Let me answer on the first one and it is a very good question. On the Capex side, we are not looking at spending a lot of money. This strategy is more an organic strategy, acquisition of [talent]. The budget we have decided will be 35 million euros over the next three years. So it is a very small budget and it will be spread with opportunities that we will have and we are already engaged in quite a few.

That is the number one element to your question, and thank you for it. The second one, additional profit, what is the journey, and how it grows, it grows in a linear fashion from 2016 to 2020. It will grow from first around the insurance side, and then the third party after we have built up and we have the momentum will contribute at the end of 2020. So that to give the answer to both questions, I hope I answered this, and Luigi, you want to answer on Spain?

Luigi Lubelli

Yes, in terms of Spain I mean there is nothing to announce. The statements made by the CEO of Spain, we are generally speaking within the framework of the group’s aspiration. Generali does not have an M&A target per se, but it doesn't mean that we would not be considering acquisition opportunities in Spain or elsewhere if they were aligned with our strategic goals. But I would rather take that statement as a general statement of what the group is after [made in] Spain rather than actually specific Spanish goal.

Gianluca Ferrari

Thank you.

Paul De'Ath

Hello. A couple of points, firstly on the asset management strategy and – so you are looking to expand the external client base for the assets under management, and do you all need a track record in order to bring those clients across – if you are hiring a new team is there any sort of delay before you can actually start getting mandates or can you use their – I guess their track record from wherever you are buying them in from. And then the second point on the asset management piece, just kind of how much is it going to cost to bring in these, I know you said in terms of Capex it is only 35 million, but presumably in order to bring in the right people you are going to have to pay them more than the people you currently have, and so if there are additional underlying a cost element to come through. And then finally just on the quarterly results as well, and in the life business, the new business value and the new business margin kind of increased dramatically, and can you give us any idea of how much of that is purely based on the mix of the business either as you are changing the business mix, and how much is due to higher – better pricing or the macroenvironment? Thanks.

Timothy Ryan

Thank you, Paul. This is Tim, and I will address your first two questions and then Luigi the third one. On the asset management aspect, there are two different situations. One is real assets and the other one is high conviction portfolio management expertise. On the real assets, you don't really need to have a track record. You need to make sure that the people who are working – who are interested in working with Generali have an expedience and an ethic around those assets, and if I take SME lending, those people are usually coming from a bank experience and we will and we are checking their background capacity testing this, for instance.

So you don’t really are dependent on track record. You are more dependent on the quality of the people and the ability for them not only to chose, but also to understand the asset management dynamic, number one. Number two question, in terms of attracting talent and the aspect of Capex, the multi-boutique framework in which we are going to operate is a system where actually we are not going to integrate those managers within Generali. We are going to take stakes or help them to develop those stakes into – to help them to – so that means that those individuals will be entrepreneurs that will have an equity ownership as well as revenue sharing; therefore will be fully aligned in terms of success on the delivery between client performance, their performance and shareholder.

So this is the aspect of the boutique model. The last thing I want to mention going back to your point on track record because it is important that we link this with the boutique is when we look at high conviction asset managers, we are going to look at people who can bring their track record on the high conviction side. So I explained about the real assets. That is more about people expertise, and the high conviction. We are definitely going to engage and make transaction with individuals that have a track record that can be used and can be leveraged and we are confident that they can continue to perform well.

So this is a very key element. Here we are not talking about incubating teams. This is much more about leveraging that skill set, the track record, gives compliance to be able to make sure that they can offer investment solution to our customer. So hopefully I have answered your question. I will leave it to Luigi to answer the third one.

Luigi Lubelli

Thank you Tim. As far as the new business margin, both if you compare to the same quarter of the previous year, or if you compare to the last quarter, the fourth quarter of the previous year, the improvement in margins is largely due to business and product mix. There is a – clearly compared to the fourth quarter, we have a positive impact of economic variances because we began the quarter with a better – generally speaking, better financial variables while compared to the last year, the variance happened, but in both cases the overall main majority of the improvement comes from business.

Paul De'Ath

Excellent. Thank you.

Michael Huttner

Thank you very much, and I had three, and on the solvency, can you explain again the bit about accruing the dividend, I didn't capture whether this happened in Q1 or will happen in Q2, and also on solvency, can you say what are the figures for the organic growth this quarter. [Indiscernible], but trying to catch how much the market potential is. It is a little bit tricky. And then, my third question would be on the – you had announced as part of your strategic project and reiterated last year that you would dispose of operations worth a billion, and I just wondered in terms of timing or how much or when – or will it improve solvency, if you give us a feel for it and whether you might use that money to make some of these asset management transactions? Thank you.

Philippe Donnet

Hi, Michael. Thanks for your questions. The accrual of the dividend will be starting from the first half results. So the figures that we are presenting today are not adjusted for that. So I think that answers the first question. We have not provided an actual split, but qualitatively we have an increase albeit by one percentage point in the solvency compared to the year-end, and I told you that the recurring earnings generation offsets the impact of the financial variable. So you can somehow guess that one was slightly larger than the other. As an impact I am afraid I cannot tell you more than that.

Obviously and I think this is common knowledge and understandable knowledge, this was driven by the behavior of spread in Italy. I think what might come as a surprise compared to estimates of things that also you should factor in the impact of spreads in France which also have an impact on the development solvency ratio, of course, all of those reasons have receded as we speak.

And lastly with respect to the disposals, there is no further news with respect to what we said when speaking which was basically a month and a half ago about the full year results in that all processes are underway and we’re making, we’re satisfied with the progress we’re making on them, but clearly as you can appreciate M&A processes take their time. And we’ve been informing you about them when once we can give good news. The amounts obtained of course, can be deployed in asset management or for any other kind of investments that we will find attractive at the time.

Michael Huttner

Fair enough, thank you very much.

Farooq Hanif

Hi there, thanks very much. I’ve got two questions for Tim and one on the [indiscernible]. I’m a little bit slightly confused about the numbers, so the 84 going to 300 million first question is going to be, how will you account for that, how we see that in operative profit, are you going to split that between life and other line, you can have your own kind of asset management number separated out. And secondly, related to that if you’re essentially saying that you’re going to move into higher fee structures for example, private debt, surely that’s kind of, you’re gaining money in the asset management proceed, will you then taking the higher fee from the life business. So, where in total assets concerned I don’t understand how that creates extra profit, maybe I’m just being really stupid which is quite likely.

Third question, net inflow, they’ve come down quite a lot and it seems like, because you’re shifting ways from traditional business. I was wondering if you could comment on Italy in particular kind of what the level of net inflow declines have been there and whether you think this could continue as you shift to this mix which is the best, perhaps net inflows to come down further? Thank you.

Philippe Donnet

Yes Farooq, this is Tim. So, the aspect of disclosure will be done without -- for the first time of disclosure on asset management results contribution. Also to answer your question is we’ve an increase of the net result of asset management beyond 200 million after consideration and net of tax it will be a contribution on earnings of 150 million. So, one is yet, we disclose now the asset management line of business. Secondly, the consideration aspect I’m just giving you the number. Number two, which is a very good question, it is not serious, it is very appropriate is that the fact that we’re investing in real estate is because we’re expecting higher return.

Let me give you an example, on private equity side, the fee that you will have on private equity that we put actually on the appendix as a net margin is around 80 basis points. But if you do forecast a portfolio that we’ve a product – private equity able to extract compared to listed equity index more than 15% of outperformance on the cash flow is called the PME index basically you’re looking at the cash flow of the private equity profile versus cash flow within an index. So the value that we create out of investing into the real estate is basically giving, sorry for the American analogy, but giving more bucks for the bank. So for us, it’s really an element of having more return for growth, the policyholder as well as for the shareholder. Yes, it’s a higher fee but today those returns you cannot really ask them and you cannot spend [indiscernible] to actually perform well. So this is the answer to your question which is a very good question. Now Luigi, would you like to take the net inflows?

Luigi Lubelli

Absolutely. The net flows in Italy you’re correct in reading that. I would say, thank you for the question because it serves me to basically describe life and how life is behaving. In reality what you’ve been seeing in the first is entirely aligned with what we saw in the year, granted the factor in the year, the inflows were larger than in the year before but this is the – first quarter. But we announced the strategy and the strategy is directed as Tim was saying before at looking for products which are more capitalized products which have a better return features relative to the risk of taking and we’re progressing along those lines.

So we’ve outflows of traditional savings, but we’ve had very good performance and heading to the market as well in – unit link. Assicurazioni Generali was especially successful channel in this quarter, you may have seen the results. So actually the kind of business that we’re selling is much better in terms of quality compared to that. So I would say that you have to interpret this as a call at the moment, the switch in terms of the product mix but definitely, directionally it’s going exactly where we wanted to go and those new business margins we’ve been able to deliver we’re extremely pleased with.

Farooq Hanif

May I just quickly follow up on one thing. So on the revenue expansion number of the 70 million basically what you think, you will charge more but because you generate higher return for the life business, there will be an incremental profit?

Philippe Donnet

Correct.

Farooq Hanif

Okay, thank you.

Thomas Seidl

Thank you, good day everyone. First question is on return investment [indiscernible] year-on-year in just one quarter that’s more than your forecast. I wonder how the inflows guarantee safety in Q1 in other words have been able to keep the investment spread stable as you announced at the Investor Day in November or have your spreads continued to come down?

Second question, coverage on your investment in commercial lines in the U.S. during the quarter, I wonder why you feel this as a good moment to enter commercial lines when we’re probably at the peak of the soft market there?

And thirdly, reserve releases, I think in the press release and during the call you said it’s flat year-on-year around 4%, I guess this means, does this mean that for the full year we should expect the same very high level of 5.7 reserve releases? Thank you.

Philippe Donnet

Hi Thomas, just to see if I can, I’m going to answer to your question with relevant information. What I can tell you is that on the new business the trends in guarantees that you saw last year are continuing into this year. So the new business that is being booked is at low guarantees of new business that was booked last year and we’re actually quite pleased with the development in that sense. So of course, if we book new business at lower guarantees, the average guarantee gets – that will sit down. I wonder if I’m answering your question this way.

Thomas Seidl

No. I think we discussed this before, a 10 bit drop on our – just to one quarter so if you can extrapolate this to the year, I struggle to see how the investment spread can stay – and that is basically what you told us at the Investor Day?

Philippe Donnet

Firstly, I think there is also an element of rounding here which we should not forget which can make a difference on these balances. But, what I can tell you is that in terms of what we said at the Investor Day, what is happening is very much aligned with what we think. So from a management standpoint, we’re achieving exactly what we were saying. At the first half results you will be able to see more details about that I cannot give you figures because they’re not published but I can say that redevelopment especially on the new business is quite pleasing now, I would say that, that’s what I could say now.

Is it a good moment to enter the commercial business, we actually have not entered the commercial business, we were already there. We have been doing this part of it is not a large part of the Generali activities, but we do have a commercial insurance business. And it's there operating, it's being developed under the new GBL and international management line headed by Mr. Courtois. And it's doing well. But we are not entering the business. We have been there, we were there already.

Thomas Seidl

And talk about the U.S. where you have recently opened a number of offices and in the press there were quite some statements about the growth you expect to do in the U.S.?

Luigi Lubelli

And as I said, that is part of the development of the business. But honestly, I would not get carried away in the sense in because the actual volume of business that we're doing commercial relative to total business of Generali is relatively small. But really is very good to our ones to develop the business and it's pushing on that to the extent possible and reasonable of course.

With respect to the reserve releases, we clearly would in respect of the figures for the first quarter, you're writing the interpretation when we've not given the figure but quite actively we're telling you that basically everything is aligned with a year ago. And honestly, there's no forecast for year end. I mean, it's not as if there's -- as I know this topic comes again and again. It's part of the development of the claims payment.

So, there is no target of forecast for the end of the year.

Thomas Seidl

All right. Thank you, Luigi.

Luigi Lubelli

You're welcome.

Nick Holmes

Hi, there. Thank you, very much. Just a couple of quick questions on solvency. The first is, can you tell us what your plans are for the solvency in financial commission reports. And I mean, we kind of get a lot of information here. I wondered can you guide us what we should be fixing on. And secondly, looking at the economic solvency ratio, I just wondered Luigi, whether you could update us again when we can expect to have this fully approved.

Is it some end of 2018, is that kind of realistic? Thank you, very much.

Luigi Lubelli

Hi, Nick. Well, it's not as if we have plans for this year, I mean that's kind of required by law. They are going to be released on the due date of the 19th of May. And the fact is, I cannot guide you in the sense that I don’t know how ours will compare to the rest, because this is the first time we all coming out on the market with this. So, I can only tell you that of course ours respects the legal requirements for this kind of documents, are most accurate interpretation of them.

And they will provide, of course they will provide information on the companies as required by solvency too on the various aspects of how our reserve managed, how reserve measured without the figures on solvency on the solvency too. That's kind of what's the reports say. We will set up a centralized approach, so that you will be able to speak to my IR colleagues and they will be handling the questions you may have on the SSCS once released.

I wonder if this answers your question, Nick.

Nick Holmes

Yes. I mean, that's very useful. I wonder if the group ratio something that you will delay until, I think it's 1st of July, if may it has to be released.

Philippe Donnet

Again, I mean, there's no matter of delaying of planning. This is not a voluntary disclosure. This is that’s required by law and we have to do it by as required.

Luigi Lubelli

Yes. So, we'll be coming out in July with the group.

Nick Holmes

Okay. And then, sorry, with the economic, just a quick update where you are?

Luigi Lubelli

Well, and once again this is a popular question and I'm afraid we try our best but the outcome is not in our hands. So, we're certainly progressing on the IMAPs processes in a number of countries. And they take their own time. I'd say that end of 2018 would probably not be realistic in the sense that for to have all companies approved by internal model under 2018, we'd love to. But there is the technical times and dialogues which supervisors which might be but possibly will take a bit longer than that.

Nick Holmes

Okay, great. Thanks, very much, Luigi.

Luigi Lubelli

You're welcome.

Niccolo Palma

Thank you. All my questions have been asked. So, first question is on the unit-linked revenue increase. I would have expected maybe something more from that. Can you maybe explain if there is some contractual constraints in terms of insourcing more of the unit-linked business? And are you planning to move 100% insource for the new business. And also maybe a quick reminder of how much is today managed by Banca Generali, which I suppose is not included in the 14% of slight fee.

Second question is on the optimization of fees. Just to make sure, I understand this correctly. So, the 70 million all send from bringing the fees to market level, so you suggest that today you're below the market levels that we see on slide 11 which you kindly detailed. And why the mix effect is captured by the 60 million that we see further below in the growth of Generali and the location to be that, is that the correct interpretation?

And the follow-up from that is why, don’t you think there's a risk the market may move towards your fees rather than you being able to move to market, current market level. Then the third question is, the big picture in and also regions, what is the risk that some of the additional earnings will be offset by some pressure on the fee that you can charge on the products in the life business.

So, how much is actually recapturing as part of the value chain, which is absolutely crucial but more towards that expected pressure in the business. Thank you.

Philippe Donnet

Thank you, Niccolo. So, there's definitely a lot of good questions here. Let me address them. First of all the way that we engage with plans is first they are first in the way that we proceed with business. So, we look at the interest of plan first and foremost. To your point of that is there contractual aspect that will refrain us from increasing the volatile of our penetration, the answer is in a fused reduction, yes.

But when we come up with the plans increased from the level we have today, to 16% to 30%, the answer is we took that into account and some of those relationship on the utilities also link with our distributors. So, we are very mindful of where it is feasible and not feasible when we come up with this plan. But again, the plans and the offerings that we have, we have to be competitive and will be competitive.

So, that's a really important point. And on the point, on the Banca Generali, Banca Generali is using the Generali asset management for 0.8 billion of assets that are sourced. Most of it is open equity cash here. This is out of scope of the presentation today. So, I'm just giving you that as an information point. But Banca Generali, we continue to thrive with this own business model and there might be some synergy but as you said, we do not take into account any synergy with Banca Generali.

Niccolo, did that answer your first question before I go to the second question?

Niccolo Palma

Yes.

Philippe Donnet

So, the second question on fee optimization and sum. What I want to stress is that, the appendix slide that you have 11 is the net revenue margin not for Generali but the market. And it's really important that you keep that in mind. It was just an illustration that we were giving you and is based on survey done by BCG of 2016.

So, those are net margin on different line of product, not the fees that we have in Generali or we have with the inevitable tick that's on. So, the question is around the market and the risk of pressure on fees. Let me address those two questions, depending on the assets. If we talk about re-asset, we're talking about most of the asset have scarcity. And therefore there are not going to be 100s of billions of assets on this front. There will be very selective.

So, therefore the competitive nature that you have here is around rare services or assets that you can attract and deploy to therefore the pricing pressure is fairly low and to there's no index linked to those real assets. So, I want I mean the competitive pressure is the most important point to your question is the scarcity on this and that gives a competitive edge in terms of mentioning fees on that level.

The number two element to your question is on the high conviction level. As I said I'm really focusing on actively manage portfolio. When we look at budget managers over the last 20 years in the U.S. on the equity space, you will see that boutique outperform by minimum of 50 basis points, the traditional asset manager. And this is very specific reason for this is that those people live and die to perform and if they don’t perform, they won't be able to survive.

Now, they need an infrastructure, they need a compliance structure. They need the system structure, that's where Generali we can help. And that element is really a performance aspect. And the last thing I want to mention is for us. It's not about performance against in-depth studies really important. The real across of all what we're doing is to be able to combine differentials of return assets to provide solution and to package them on the individual investors.

So, for example, income driven solution, whether than to say what we are here to give a performance against U.S. stock 50 and so on. We are going to combine those expertise to be able to deliver very important solution to our customers. So, therefore the pricing that we have and bid it into those product is in line with what we have already with excellent manager, even lower than what we have with excellent manager. So, we know exactly what the dynamic is.

But we also are quite confident on one side on the real asset we can keep and where we keep the pricing element because of the trends I've mentioned before. And on the active management side, it will be not just providing one product but a series and combine them to provide long term savings solutions.

I want you maybe address the question around additional earnings offset by fee charge. And could you elaborate a bit more Niccolo, on this point?

Niccolo Palma

I'm thinking, if I take those specific example of Italy and the hybrid products they have. The product launch in 2016, in '17 seem to have lower cost to the client than the one launched in the previous three years. From spending also from the very high level of fee reached in 2016. So, I was just wondering whether you need to accelerate the move on the asset management so we capture a part of the valued and important part of the value chain that you manage.

And whether the 106 million will be full year over there. You feel the and what are you really comfortable there will be no risk or some offset from the gradually lower fees on some of that very profitable hardware product.

Philippe Donnet

And Niccolo, let's say I can understand why you may have guessed this explanation on your own but you got to do it's -- whether they did not go on in our minds, the analyst team to explain better. Essentially life let me put it in very plain terms. At Generali, life had a strategy, I mean, had a clear strategy, what we liked was a strategy for asset management and that is what is being delivered today.

So, it wasn’t because of a shortage elsewhere. It's because everywhere everything else was taken care of and this one was to be again taken care of but go ahead.

Luigi Lubelli

Absolutely. And we continue to provide to our customer different solution and different needs are including passive and some. So, it's really not, I mean, this strategy is been put in place to accelerate the fee business, not to offset. There is more continuum of our strategy whether than anything else.

Niccolo Palma

Okay. Thank you. And I look forward to meet you tomorrow.

Luigi Lubelli

Okay, likewise.

Nadine Meulen

Good afternoon. Just one question from me on the cash flow generation. It's in light of the target of 7 million from 15 to 18. End of last year, you already were achieving half of that and particularly 2016 was strong on operational improvements in France. And I remember at that time, there were comments on similar operational improvements elsewhere as well. Just wondering if you could comment on the development on the cash flow generation?

Luigi Lubelli

Ni, Nadine. As I said before, I think the good thing certainly the thing I'm pleased with and we are pleased with is that fact that the underlying trends of Generali are stable and remain the same. So, what we are doing on the business is fully aligned with what you saw for the year and what we said in the Investor Day.

So, often terms of cash generation, I would say we are steering the business in the direction we want it to go. As I was answering to somebody else's question before, the first quarter especially the drop inning flows I wouldn’t take that as anything meaning anything else. The business is doing well. We're having good cash flows. And most importantly the business we are booking is a business that will be generating better cash flows going forward.

So, we're actually quite happy with the position at that time.

Philippe Donnet

Thanks, Luigi. It said the expense has the rumors that the 1 o' clock. I just wanted to add one thing to the question of the cost area about the SFCRs, it's a logical point but what we will do is set up a central page on the Generali.com group website where you will be able to download all of the SFCRs and the relevant companies of the group. As Luigi mentioned, we will do that on the 19th of May. And then if you do have questions coming from that, the IR team is ready to take them.

So, with that I think we better speed up to now get on to the next one. Thank you, for joining us. Sorry, we've been a little bit time pressured but I guess you're under more time pressured and have sat today. But hopefully we'll get to see many of you over the next days.

And with that, operator, if we could close the call, please. Thank you.

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

