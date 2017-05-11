Kinder Morgan: Be Happy About The $7 Billion Deal

The new shares look expensive, which means that the transaction is a good deal for Kinder Morgan shareholders.

Note: All figures are in CAD.

On Wednesday Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) moved ahead with its plan to IPO some of its assets to finance the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The NewCo is said to include the Trans Mountain pipeline system, the Puget Sound pipeline, the Jet Fuel pipeline system, the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, the Vancouver Wharves Terminal and the North 40 Terminal. In addition, the following JVs will also be included in the new company: Edmonton Rail Terminal, the Alberta Crude Terminal and the Base Line Terminal.

Kinder Morgan is expected to offer 79.5 million to 92.1 million of shares in the NewCo, which translates to 23% to 27% of its interest, for $19 to $22 a share, which equates to $1.76 billion of proceeds to Kinder Morgan.

Expensive Deal, But Good For KMI Shareholders

Say what you want about Kinder Morgan's past missteps, but I believe that this transaction is a good move by the management.

Taking a look at the expected yield I believe that the NewCo will not be a great deal for new investors. The new company is expected to pay a dividend of $0.65 per share annually, which translates to a yield of just 3.17%. According to the prospectus, this figure assumes "the payout of substantially all of the Business' distributable cash flow excluding capitalized equity financing costs." Obviously the business is expected to grow, but all of the low hanging fruits would be gone as there won't be any excess cash flow.

But the "expensiveness" of the IPO is good for Kinder Morgan shareholders since it means that the management would be able to monetize the assets at a low cost of capital. Market sentiment has dramatically improved since the company did the high yield preferred shares issuance at 9.75% (which by the way has continued to sink, read Warning for KMI Preferred Investors) as evidenced by the dramatic rise of equity prices. The favorable macro environment will allow Kinder Morgan shareholders to benefit from the massive decline in required yield, pushing up the IPO price and the upfront cash proceeds from the IPO.

Kinder Gets Control, But No Economic Interest

What's interesting about this deal is that Kinder Morgan will directly own ~75% of the economic interest in the operating assets, but no economic interest in the NewCo (which will act the general partner of the LP that owns the assets), though it will retain ~75% of the voting interest. This structure allows Kinder Morgan to potentially use the new company as a platform for future financing without diluting existing shareholders of Kinder Morgan. Instead of using Kinder Morgan common stock as currency for any future deals, the "expensiveness" of NewCo shares could allow Kinder Morgan to get more bang for the buck. The following diagram illustrates the relationship:

Source: Deal Prospectus

Conclusion

Investors should be happy that the management decided to pursue the IPO route instead of a partnership. The current macro environment allows NewCo to IPO at an attractive price and establish a liquid platform for future financing needs for Kinder Morgan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.